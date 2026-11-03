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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Joint Bank Accounts: Does Your Adult Child Inherit The Money? (Video)

Devry Smith Frank LLP
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Does an adult child automatically inherit the money in a joint bank account when a parent dies? The answer may depend on why the child was added to the account.

CanadaFinance and Banking
Jillian C. Bowman
Jillian C. Bowman
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Does an adult child automatically inherit the money in a joint bank account when a parent dies? The answer may depend on why the child was added to the account.

Jillian Bowman, a family and estates lawyer at Devry Smith Frank LLP, explains how joint bank accounts, right of survivorship and a parent’s intentions can affect who receives the funds.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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