ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026
Joint Bank Accounts: Does Your Adult Child Inherit The Money? (Video)
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Does an adult child automatically inherit the money in a joint bank account when a parent dies? The answer may depend on why the child was added to the account.
CanadaFinance and Banking
Does an adult child automatically inherit the money in a joint bank account when a parent dies? The answer may depend on why the child was added to the account.
Jillian Bowman, a family and estates lawyer at Devry Smith Frank LLP, explains how joint bank accounts, right of survivorship and a parent’s intentions can affect who receives the funds.
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