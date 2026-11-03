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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

British Columbia’s New Mortgage Regulatory Regime: What Industry Participants Need To Know

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British Columbia's new Mortgage Services Act represents the most significant overhaul of mortgage regulation in decades, introducing four distinct categories of regulated mortgage services, a modernized licensing framework, and substantially enhanced enforcement powers. Financial institutions, mortgage lenders, brokerages, and servicers must now navigate a broader regulatory scope that may capture entities previously operating outside BC's mortgage regulatory perimeter.

CanadaFinance and Banking
Jason Kroft
Jason Kroft
Clement Stacey
Clement Stacey
Alana Scotchmer
Alana Scotchmer
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British Columbia’s new Mortgage Services Act (the “MSA”) came into force on October 13, 2026, replacing the long-standing prior legislation, the Mortgage Brokers Act (the “Prior Legislation”).

The MSA represents the most significant overhaul of mortgage regulation in British Columbia in decades, introducing a broader scope of regulated activities, a modernized licensing framework, and substantially enhanced enforcement powers. The MSA regime is administered by the British Columbia Financial Services Authority (“BCFSA”).

Financial institutions, mortgage lenders, brokerages, servicers, securitization vehicles and their advisers should continue to assess the effect of the new regime. Below, we provide a high-level overview of the key changes.

A much broader scope of regulated activity

The Prior Legislation regulated a relatively narrow set of activities under a simpler model requiring registration for “mortgage brokers” and “submortgage brokers.” The MSA takes a fundamentally different approach. It regulates four distinct categories of “mortgage services,” each of which require appropriate licensing:

  • Dealing in mortgages: Soliciting, advising on, negotiating and arranging mortgage transactions.

  • Trading in mortgages: Buying, selling or exchanging mortgages on one’s own behalf or on behalf of others (a new category that may capture securitization vehicles and aggregators).

  • Mortgage lending: Lending money secured by real property, now regulated as a standalone activity.

  • Administering Mortgages: Collecting payments, monitoring obligations and enforcing repayment.

This expanded scope means that entities which previously operated outside of BC’s mortgage regulatory perimeter may now find themselves subject to licensing requirements for the first time.

At a glance: Prior Legislation vs. new regime

Feature

Prior Legislation

MSA regime

Scope of regulation

Two categories: mortgage brokers and submortgage brokers

Four categories: dealing, trading, lending, administering

Licensing model

Two registration categories (broker / subbroker)

Four licensing categories (brokerage, principal broker, broker, lender)

Regulator

Registrar of Mortgage Brokers

Superintendent of Mortgage Services (under BCFSA)

Administrative penalties

Up to $50,000

Up to $500,000 (brokerage) or $250,000 (others), plus amount of remuneration

Criminal fines

Up to $100,000 (first) / $200,000 (subsequent)

Up to $1.25 million (first) / $2.5 million (subsequent)

Limitation period

2 years

6 years

The MSA also introduces new substantive duties, including obligations to act in good faith and prohibitions on wrongful taking and deceptive dealing, together with a “conduct unbecoming” standard. The BCFSA has broad rule-making authority over conduct standards, disclosure requirements, continuing education and trust account management.

The four new licence categories

The MSA has four distinct licence categories, each tailored to a specific role in the mortgage industry:

Licence category

Description

Mortgage brokerage

The entity licence. Authorizes a firm to carry on the business of dealing in mortgages through licensed brokers.

Principal broker

The senior individual responsible for supervision and compliance at a brokerage. Each brokerage must designate a principal broker.

Mortgage broker

An individual who deals in mortgages under the supervision of a principal broker at a licensed brokerage.

Mortgage lender

A new standalone licence for entities that lend money on the security of real property. This is a significant addition with no direct equivalent under the Prior Legislation.

Navigating the exemptions

The MSA and the accompanying Mortgage Services Regulation provide a number of exemptions from the licensing requirements, including for savings institutions (which include banks) and their directors, officers and employees, investment dealers providing certain services in relation to syndicated mortgage securities, and individuals making simple referrals.

However, we anticipate that these exemptions can be challenging to navigate. Whether an exemption applies often turns on the individual providing the service, the entity on whose behalf it is provided (including whether services are provided to affiliates or to third parties), and the specific mortgage services being carried out.

As a result, an entity may be exempt while its affiliates or employees are not, and an individual may be exempt for some activities but not others.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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