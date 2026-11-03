ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026
Why You Should Name An Alternate Executor In Your Will (Video)
Choosing an executor is an important part of preparing your will, but what happens if they decline the role? Jillian Bowman, a family and estates lawyer at Devry Smith Frank LLP, discusses what to consider when choosing an executor and why naming an alternate matters.
Choosing an executor is an important part of preparing your will, but what happens if they decline the role? Jillian Bowman, a family and estates lawyer at Devry Smith Frank LLP, discusses what to consider when choosing an executor and why naming an alternate matters.
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