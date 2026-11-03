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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Why You Should Name An Alternate Executor In Your Will (Video)

Devry Smith Frank LLP
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Choosing an executor is an important part of preparing your will, but what happens if they decline the role? Jillian Bowman, a family and estates lawyer at Devry Smith Frank LLP, discusses what to consider when choosing an executor and why naming an alternate matters.

CanadaFamily and Matrimonial
Jillian C. Bowman
Jillian C. Bowman
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Choosing an executor is an important part of preparing your will, but what happens if they decline the role? Jillian Bowman, a family and estates lawyer at Devry Smith Frank LLP, discusses what to consider when choosing an executor and why naming an alternate matters.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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