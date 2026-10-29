Manufacturing Facility Acquisitions: Structuring Deals To Avoid Post Closing Real Estate Risk

Other author Sara Hasan

When acquiring a manufacturing business, buyers understandably focus significant attention on real estate diligence. Titles are reviewed, zoning compliance is confirmed, environmental reports are analyzed, and occupancy arrangements are scrutinized. This is all necessary work.

Yet facility-related issues continue to erode value after closing. This is not because risks go unidentified; it is because they are not properly allocated. Whether a facility will support the buyer's business plan depends on decisions made long before closing, when the parties still have leverage to negotiate.

Manufacturing executives understand that their facility is not merely an address. It influences production capacity, logistics, access to labour, inventory management, expansion opportunities, and future capital requirements. A facility that has served the seller well may not support the buyer's growth trajectory.

A buyer may plan to increase production capacity, deploy automated equipment, expand warehousing, or introduce new product lines. These plans can encounter serious obstacles if the property lacks sufficient servicing, available land, appropriate zoning, or access to transportation infrastructure. The time to identify and address those constraints is before the purchase agreement is signed—not after.

Looking Beyond the Existing Operation

A manufacturing facility should be evaluated against the buyer's future operating model, not simply the seller's current use. The seller may have operated successfully from the property for decades. That does not mean it will support an acquirer’s business objectives. A facility that works well for a regional manufacturer may be entirely unsuitable for a buyer planning to increase production volumes, consolidate operations, or establish a distribution hub.

The questions that matter most for long-term value include:

Can the property accommodate additional production lines?

Are zoning permissions broad enough to support future operations?

Is there sufficient land available for expansion?

Do municipal services have the capacity to support increased production demands?

Is the facility strategically located within key supply chain and transportation networks?

Does the property offer efficient road, rail, port, or intermodal access?

The long-term value of a facility is frequently tied to its ability to move products efficiently. Sites with direct highway access, proximity to major customers, rail connectivity, or access to ports and intermodal facilities can deliver operational advantages for decades. Conversely, a facility located in a constrained industrial area may become a significant barrier to growth—one that is difficult and expensive to remedy after the transaction closes.

Transaction Structure: The First Line of Risk Allocation

Once facility-related risks have been identified, the question becomes how to reflect them in the transaction structure. A well-structured deal anticipates where facility issues are most likely to affect operations and allocates those risks before closing—while both parties still have an incentive to reach workable solutions.

One of the most consequential decisions is whether the acquisition will proceed as an asset purchase or a share purchase. In most manufacturing transactions, buyers prefer asset purchases because they provide greater control over the liabilities being assumed. Sellers often prefer share purchases because they transfer the business together with its liabilities and facilitate a cleaner exit.

Asset Purchase

In an asset purchase, the buyer acquires only the assets it chooses to purchase and assumes only those liabilities expressly identified in the transaction documents. Liabilities that are not assumed, including many contingent, historical, and unknown obligations, generally remain with the selling corporation.

From a risk-management perspective, asset purchases offer buyers significant flexibility. The buyer can separate the assets it wants from the liabilities it is unwilling to assume. This allows the transaction to be structured around operational requirements while limiting exposure to liabilities that may surface after closing.

Asset purchases do not eliminate risk entirely. While there is no general legal principle under which a purchaser automatically assumes successor liability for a target’s obligations, certain liabilities can follow the assets, particularly where statute or equity demands it. Environmental obligations are a common example. Buyers should seek contractual indemnities to address residual exposures, recognizing that the practical value of those indemnities depends on the seller’s creditworthiness and continued existence.

Share Purchase

In a share purchase, the buyer acquires the corporation itself. The corporate entity continues to exist, and its assets, contracts, rights, and liabilities remain with the business. The purchaser inherits the company's existing risk profile along with its operations. Environmental obligations, property disputes, regulatory compliance issues, tax exposures, and other facility-related liabilities stay with the corporation—and, by extension, with the new owner.

Buyers, therefore, rely heavily on representations, warranties, covenants, and indemnities to allocate risk back to the seller. These protections can provide meaningful recourse if problems emerge after closing, but their practical value depends on the seller's ability and willingness to satisfy future claims.

Despite the broader liability exposure, share purchases often offer greater simplicity and operational continuity:

A single share transfer rather than multiple asset conveyances

Preservation of existing licenses, permits, and regulatory approvals

For these reasons, share purchases are often the more efficient mechanism for transferring an operating manufacturing business, particularly where continuity of production is a priority.

Regardless of the transaction structure, thorough legal, financial, tax, and operational due diligence remains essential to identify risks and determine whether adequate protections are needed before closing.

Financial Risk Mitigations

One of the challenges with facility-related liabilities is timing. Real estate issues often do not surface quickly. A contamination problem may remain hidden until construction begins three years later. An access constraint may only become apparent when production volumes increase. A servicing limitation may not matter until the buyer attempts to expand.

Purchase agreement provisions should reflect this reality. Facility risks often have a longer life cycle than other transaction risks, and the documentation should be structured accordingly.

Indemnification Escrows

Negotiating indemnification provisions is only part of the solution. Buyers must also consider whether there will be a practical source of recovery if a claim arises years after closing. A contractual right to seek indemnification has limited value if the seller has distributed the sale proceeds, wound up its operations, or otherwise lacks the resources to satisfy a claim. Indemnification escrows address this concern directly.

Under an escrow arrangement, a portion of the purchase price is held for a specified period following closing. If a covered claim arises, the buyer has access to a dedicated source of recovery rather than relying solely on the seller's future financial condition. Escrow periods should be tied to the survival periods applicable to the underlying representations and warranties—and for facility-related risks, those periods should be long enough to provide meaningful protection.

Survival Periods for Indemnification Claims

A survival period establishes the period during which a buyer may bring an indemnification claim for a breach of a representation or warranty. Once the applicable survival period expires, the buyer's right to pursue that claim is generally extinguished.

Most business representations and warranties survive for a relatively short period—often twelve to twenty-four months after closing. Claims involving taxes, environmental matters, and other areas of heightened risk typically survive longer, reflecting the reality that these issues may not surface for years. Fundamental representations, such as title to the shares or assets being acquired, often survive indefinitely.

The scope of what constitutes a "fundamental" representation is frequently a point of negotiation. Sellers generally seek a narrow definition, while buyers often advocate for broader coverage of matters central to the transaction's value. The outcome can significantly affect the buyer's ability to recover losses from serious post-closing issues.

Given that many property and environmental risks have a delayed onset, buyers should critically evaluate whether standard survival periods provide adequate protection. In transactions involving manufacturing facilities with potential environmental exposure, expansion constraints, or servicing uncertainties, longer survival periods are often warranted.

Leasing: An Acquisition Alternative That Can Reduce Risk

In some transactions, leasing offers a practical alternative to purchasing the facility outright. Where questions remain about environmental conditions, expansion potential, servicing capacity, or the property's long-term suitability, a lease arrangement allows the buyer to continue operations while deferring a significant real estate commitment. A lease with an option to purchase can be particularly attractive: it gives the buyer time to evaluate whether the facility aligns with operational and growth objectives before assuming the full risks of ownership.

Leasing is also well-suited to facilities with specialized infrastructure that would be difficult or expensive to replicate. Manufacturing operations often depend on high-capacity electrical service, reinforced floors, specialized ventilation systems, overhead cranes, rail access, or dedicated utility infrastructure. Where these features are critical to operations, maintaining occupancy through a lease preserves business continuity while providing flexibility and reducing upfront exposure.

Practical Takeaways

Real estate due diligence is essential, but it is only one part of the equation. The more important question is whether the facility will support the buyer's business strategy after closing.

Before completing a manufacturing acquisition, buyers should ask:

Can this facility support our growth plans? Consider future production volumes, automation initiatives, warehousing needs, and expansion opportunities.

Are there property-related risks that may not surface for years? Environmental issues, servicing constraints, and access problems often emerge long after closing.

Does the transaction structure appropriately allocate those risks? The choice between an asset purchase and a share purchase can have significant consequences.

Do our indemnities and survival periods reflect the long-term nature of facility-related liabilities?

Would leasing provide greater flexibility than immediate ownership? In some cases, a lease can reduce risk while preserving operational continuity.

By evaluating facilities through the lens of future growth and addressing identified risks through thoughtful transaction structuring, buyers position themselves to avoid post-closing surprises and create long-term value. The time to structure these protections is early in the process—before the deal dynamics shift and the leverage to negotiate has passed.

Planning a manufacturing acquisition?Reach out to a member of our manufacturing team to discuss how thoughtful due diligence and transaction structuring can protect your operations, support your growth strategy, and create long-term value.