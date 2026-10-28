Legal Pulse - Fall 2026

AI AT ROBINS APPLEBY: SMARTER TOOLS, ACCOUNTABLE ADVICE

Artificial intelligence is changing how businesses operate and how legal work is performed. At Robins Appleby, we are adopting it deliberately: where it can improve legal work and client service without changing the lawyer’s responsibility for the result.

BACKGROUND

We use AI to accelerate work that is often time-intensive: organizing and reviewing documents, summarizing information, comparing drafts, organizing complex materials, building chronologies, supporting research, and drafting.



This allows our lawyers to spend more time on strategy, risk assessment, negotiation, judgment and practical advice - and to analyze larger records or test issues earlier than traditional workflows may permit.

The value is not automation for its own sake. It is using technology to improve the speed, breadth and efficiency of the work while keeping professional judgment where it belongs: with the lawyer. AI may change how the work is done. It does not change who is responsible for it.



HOW WE THINK ABOUT RESPONSIBLE AI USE



Legal advice depends on understanding the client’s business, objectives, risk tolerance and priorities. AI can assist with the work that informs that advice, but it does not replace responsibility for it. Our approach is therefore not simply to keep a human “in the loop”. Lawyers must direct the task, understand the source material, recognize what may be missing, test conclusions, and decide whether the output can be relied upon.

In many tasks, AI shifts effort from first-instance generation toward validation. The lawyer’s role is to ask the right questions, provide appropriate context and sources, verify material propositions and exercise independent judgment over the final advice.



A useful test is whether the lawyer could explain how AI was used, identify the sources on which the work was based, describe how material conclusions were checked and stand behind the result as their own professional work.



ACCOUNTABILITY, VERIFICATION AND CONFIDENTIALITY



That accountability starts with source material. AI-generated summaries, research or analysis are not treated as authoritative merely because they appear plausible. Material propositions are checked against reliable sources - client instructions and documents, the evidentiary record, legislation, authorities, calculations or underlying data, as appropriate.



The level of supervision and verification reflects the significance and risk of the task. Organizing notes is different from analyzing authorities, financial data or evidence for a court filing.



Confidentiality is equally fundamental: our use of AI is governed by safeguards concerning the tools we use, the information provided to them and the purposes for which they are used.



THE FUTURE OF AI AT ROBINS APPLEBY



We will continue to evaluate new tools and refine our workflows where they genuinely improve client service. Our objective is not to automate everything, but to combine AI’s capabilities with legal expertise, practical judgment and strong client relationships.



The tools may change. Our responsibility does not. Clients should expect us to use technology intelligently while remaining accountable for the accuracy, confidentiality and appropriateness of the advice we provide.

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