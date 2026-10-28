The Long-duration Acquirer: Where Entrepreneurship Meets Private Equity

Key Takeaways The acquisition landscape is broadening to include diverse models such as self-funded searches, independent sponsors, long-duration enterprises (LDEs), entrepreneurial holding companies and other permanent-capital strategies.

Unlike traditional search funds, LDEs focus on longer ownership horizons and can utilize operating cash flow for additional acquisitions, thus growing their platforms.

Buyers today enjoy more flexibility in raising capital and choosing how long to own or operate businesses, indicating a shift towards an evolving ecosystem in acquisition entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurship through acquisition (ETA) no longer follows a single playbook.

A buyer can pursue a traditional search fund, finance a search independently, raise capital for a specific transaction, partner with a family office or other capital provider, or raise committed capital to build a portfolio over time. These models have different origins, but increasingly occupy a continuum between traditional business ownership and institutional private equity.

The 2026 Search Fund Study published by the Stanford Graduate School of Business provides one indication of this development. For the first time, Stanford separately analyzes 67 “long duration enterprises” (LDEs) — vehicles that raise committed capital based on an investment thesis and generally contemplate multiple acquisitions over a longer ownership horizon.

These distinctions are more than labels. The structure behind an acquisition strategy can shape which businesses a buyer pursues, how transactions are financed and executed, and how investors ultimately realize value.

A growing spectrum of acquisition models

The traditional search fund provides a useful starting point. An entrepreneur — or pair of entrepreneurs — raises capital to fund a search and, once a target is identified, typically raises additional capital to finance the acquisition, often from the original search investors. After closing, the searcher typically runs the acquired business.

Stanford’s 2026 study tracks 862 core search funds formed in the United States and Canada since 1984, underscoring how far the model has developed.

A self-funded searcher finances the search personally and generally raises outside capital after identifying a target. An independent sponsor also raises transaction-specific capital, but typically acts as sponsor rather than future operator. Further along the spectrum, an LDE or entrepreneurial holding company raises committed capital at the outset to pursue multiple acquisitions over an extended period. Family offices and other long-term capital providers add further variations.

These categories are not static. A self-funded buyer can become a repeat acquirer; an owner-operator can build a platform around an initial business; and an independent sponsor can develop recurring capital relationships without raising a conventional fund.

What matters is the underlying economics: when and how capital is committed, whether the strategy is centered on one business or several, the acquirer’s operating role, investors’ governance rights and their liquidity expectations.

Committed capital changes the acquisition equation

Under the traditional search model, the search and the acquisition are financed separately. Search investors generally have the opportunity to participate in the acquisition, but the full equity required to close may not be committed when the searcher approaches a seller. Independent sponsors face a similar dynamic when transaction-specific capital is assembled after an opportunity has been identified.

LDEs reverse that sequence. They raise a committed pool of capital upfront based on a researched investment thesis. Stanford reports that median committed capital was US$20 million from a median of 17 investors.

The cohort is young, but the early acquisition data is striking: 96% of LDEs formed in 2023 or earlier had completed at least one acquisition, significantly higher than the acquisition rates Stanford reports for recent traditional search-fund cohorts. The comparison is not like-for-like, however, because LDEs begin with committed capital and a defined thesis.

For a buyer competing with private equity firms, strategic acquirers and other bidders, committed capital can mean less equity to assemble after identifying a target, greater financing visibility with sellers and a more workable path to multiple or smaller acquisitions. The trade-off is reduced deal-by-deal discretion for investors and potential pressure to deploy.

From owner-operator to capital allocator

Traditional search funds generally centre on a single business operated by the searcher. A long-duration strategy can follow a different trajectory.

A long-duration buyer may start the same way, but the first business can become a platform for additional acquisitions funded by operating cash flow, debt or additional equity.

The study’s early data illustrates that progression. The median LDE had completed two acquisitions. Among LDEs that had acquired a business, 66% of founders initially operated it for a median of two years before shifting toward parent-level activities such as acquisitions, team-building and capital allocation.

LDEs may also reach what is generally known as the “flywheel”: the stage at which operating cash flow and leverage can fund continued growth without requiring additional equity for each acquisition.

The approach is visible in Canada, too. In a recent edition of Osler’s PE Points, Homepro Pest Control president Simon Leith described building an acquisition platform with permanent capital and applying many private equity disciplines over a 20-, 30- or 40-year ownership horizon.

As the platform grows, the founder’s role can shift from operating a single company to sourcing acquisitions, recruiting management and allocating capital.

That transition brings its own challenges: running one business and allocating capital across several others require different skills. Management structures, incentives and governance may also need to evolve as the organization grows.

At some point, the entrepreneur is no longer simply using acquisitions to grow a business. Acquiring, operating and allocating capital among businesses has become the business.

Long-duration ownership changes the liquidity equation

Ownership horizon is another distinction, though it should not be overstated.

Traditional search funds are not conventional closed-end private equity funds and do not necessarily face a fixed exit deadline. The more meaningful distinction is that an LDE can be designed from inception around an ownership period of 10 years or more, repeated acquisitions and long-term compounding, rather than the acquisition and eventual sale of a single principal business.

As we have discussed separately, distributions and liquidity have become increasingly important considerations for private equity sponsors and their investors. Bain reports that 2025 was the fourth consecutive year of record-low buyout distributions. Long-duration acquisition models approach the issue from a different direction: how do investors realize value when the strategy is designed to support continued ownership?

For an acquirer seeking to compound capital over decades, selling a strong business may cut against the strategy. Value can accrue through earnings growth and debt reduction, while distributions, recapitalizations, secondary transfers, selective asset sales or new investors can provide liquidity without requiring a sale of the entire platform. That puts greater weight on governance around distributions, transfers, future financings and investor approvals.

Founder succession eventually becomes another consideration. A vehicle intended to own businesses for decades may outlast the period during which its founder wishes to lead it.

Long-duration ownership therefore does not eliminate the liquidity question; it reframes it from when to sell to how investors can obtain liquidity while preserving continued ownership.

Where does acquisition entrepreneurship end and private equity begin?

Consider an acquirer that has raised committed institutional capital, owns several businesses, employs an investment team, uses management incentive equity and spends much of its time sourcing acquisitions and allocating capital rather than operating an individual company.

Much of that activity would be familiar to a private equity sponsor.

Important differences can nevertheless remain. A long-duration acquisition vehicle may have substantially longer-duration capital, greater concentration in fewer businesses, deeper founder involvement, economics that may depart from the conventional management-fee and carried-interest model, and no closed-end fund or predetermined timetable for realizing investments.

Independent sponsors occupy another point on the spectrum: some develop recurring relationships with capital providers without raising a conventional commingled fund. Family offices and permanent-capital holding companies blur the lines further, acting both as capital providers and long-term owners.

This convergence also matters to conventional private equity sponsors. Long-duration acquirers can compete for founder-owned businesses, acquire portfolio companies and partner with other investors; as they scale, they can become sophisticated private-capital platforms. Meanwhile, conventional sponsors are also extending hold periods, including through continuation vehicles.

The ownership model follows the buyer to the deal table

These distinctions become tangible in an M&A transaction.

At the letter-of-intent stage, the availability of committed equity, required investor approvals and contemplated debt financing can affect financing certainty, exclusivity and the timetable to closing.

The ownership model can also matter beyond price. For founders concerned about employees, legacy and the future of the business, a long-term owner with no intended near-term exit can offer a differentiated proposition.

The implications can be particularly important where a seller retains equity. Stanford reports that 63% of LDEs completing a first acquisition provided equity to sellers. In a conventional private equity rollover, a seller may anticipate that a later exit will provide another liquidity event. A seller rolling into a long-duration vehicle may need to think carefully about how and when that retained stake can become liquid.

The parties should also consider whether the seller participates in the original business or the broader platform, how subsequent acquisitions and equity issuances affect the seller’s interest and what governance and transfer rights attach to it.

After closing, investor approval rights and access to follow-on capital can affect the pace of add-on acquisitions, while management incentives may need to work across multiple businesses.

Two buyers offering the same price for the same business can therefore represent materially different transactions, depending on the capital, ownership horizon and governance structures behind them.

The Canadian context

Canada may be fertile ground for these acquisition models. The country’s business-succession challenge is well documented and has already fueled interest in search funds and other forms of ETA. For that backdrop, see our earlier discussion of the role search funds can play in Canada’s SME succession market.

BDC’s $50-million Thrive Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition Fund, for example, supports women acquiring Canadian businesses through search funds, management buyouts and self-funded searches, as well as investors backing women-led acquisitions.

Canada also has familiar examples of long-duration acquisition-led compounding, including Constellation Software, which has built a substantial technology platform through a sustained program of acquisitions over several decades.

This does not mean LDEs are already widespread in Canada. Stanford’s LDE dataset covers the United States and Canada collectively and does not, in its published observations, establish the prevalence of the model specifically in Canada.

Canada’s succession pipeline, growing community of acquisition entrepreneurs and established private-capital market may create room for a broader range of entrepreneur-led acquisition models.

From a model to an ecosystem

The traditional search fund remains an important path to business ownership, but is increasingly one among many.

Buyers now have greater choice over when and from whom to raise capital, whether to acquire one company or several, how directly to operate them and how long to own them. These models remain distinct, even as the lines between them continue to blur.

The long-duration acquirer is one expression of that shift. For entrepreneurs looking to build through acquisition, the choice of capital and ownership model may prove nearly as consequential as the choice of what to buy.