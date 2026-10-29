BC Securities Commission Holds That A Significant Share Issuance In A Proxy Contest Is Not Contrary To The Public Interest: Re Zefiro Methane Corp.

In Re Zefiro Methane Corp.1 the British Columbia Securities Commission dismissed an application to set aside a share issuance that a public company made to settle debt. The debt was owed to a group of secured lenders who were aligned with the incumbent board in an ongoing fight for control of the company and was settled for shares in the midst of a contested annual and special meeting of shareholders.

The decision is notable for setting out a novel framework. The Commission accepted a modified version of the Hecla/Mithaq factors, proposed by the British Columbia Securities Commission executive director. The two-stage public interest test was first articulated in Re Hecla Mining2, extended from the take-over bid context to contested shareholder meetings in Re Eco Oro Minerals Corp.3 and most recently applied by the Ontario Capital Markets Tribunal in Mithaq Canada Inc. (Re).4

The decision confirms that the public interest jurisdiction continues to travel beyond the take-over bid and private placement fact patterns in which it developed, while demonstrating how it will be applied in British Columbia. In this case, the framework’s factors resolved in the issuer’s favour even though the Commission held that the issuer had not established that the issuance of the debt settlement shares was clearly not a defensive tactic.

Facts

Together, the Applicants, Talal Debs (Zefiro’s founder, director, and former CEO), X Machina Sustainable Technologies Inc. (“XMST”), and X Machina Capital Strategies Fund I LP (“XMC”) held significant shareholdings in Zefiro, a British Columbia company listed on the Cboe Canada Exchange.

The majority of Zefiro’s revenue-generating activities were conducted through its subsidiary, Plants and Goodwin (“P&G”). In May 2025, Zefiro defaulted on a USD $2 million promissory note secured against its shares of P&G.

A group of investors, including Catherine Flax, David McGrath and Michael McGavick, advanced Zefiro USD $2,480,000 under a new promissory note bearing interest at 18% per annum, and received warrants to purchase Zefiro shares at $0.23 per share (the “Promissory Note”).

The relationship between Dr. Debs and Zefiro’s board deteriorated. In June 2025, Dr. Debs was terminated as CEO and was replaced by Ms. Flax as interim CEO.

In the fall of 2025, Dr. Debs became concerned about terms of the employment contracts of Ms. Flax and Mr. Downs, Zefiro’s CFO, which would provide them with significant lump-sum payments in the event of a change of control, which were payable even if they were not terminated.

On October 1, 2025, Mr. McGrath and others commenced litigation in New York against Dr. Debs regarding his management of XMC and Zefiro. Subsequently, Dr. Debs commenced litigation in Florida against Mr. McGrath and Ms. Flax alleging misconduct, including in regard to Zefiro.

On October 7, 2025, Dr. Debs announced his intention to nominate an alternate slate of directors at Zefiro’s upcoming annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”). On October 9, 2025, Zefiro announced that it had set up a special committee to investigate Dr. Debs’ conduct, including publicizing the allegations in the New York litigation.

In early December 2025, without Dr. Debs present, Zefiro’s board amended its advance notice policy in a manner that could exclude directors under investigation from eligibility to serve on the Board. The Board “wanted to have the option to reject [Dr. Debs’] nomination”. Zefiro later did not enforce that policy against Dr. Debs and the special committee suspended its investigation without announcing conclusions.

Zefiro’s upcoming financial obligations included a $1 million payment to Ms. Flax’s spouse due on March 1, 2026 and USD $2,480,000 due under the Promissory Note on November 27, 2026.

In late November 2025, Zefiro entered into a debt settlement agreement pursuant to which shares and other consideration were issued, which was opposed by Dr. Debs, including because he was not provided with an opportunity to participate pursuant to his rights under an investor rights agreement (the “Investor Rights Agreement”). Zefiro initially disputed the validity of the Investor Rights Agreement.

On January 6, 2026 and ahead of a board meeting scheduled for several days later, Mr. Downs circulated a debt restructuring memo summarizing a proposal to have Zefiro implement a warrant exercise program for cash proceeds with an incentive being provided to the warrant holders (the “Debt Settlement Agreement”). Dr. Debs responded that he was unable to attend the meeting but was “supportive of the idea of de-leveraging in general” and that he “would love to receive a copy of the minutes of their meeting”.

Subsequently, the terms of the Debt Settlement Agreement were finalized, submitted to Cboe for approval, and approved by the board (Dr. Debs did not vote in favour of the agreement). The transaction closed on the eve of the record date for voting at the Meeting and resulted in the issuance of a significant number of shares (the “Debt Settlement Shares”).

The Legal Framework

The Commission accepted a modified version of the Hecla/Mithaq factors, as proposed by the executive director for a proxy contest situation. The following non-exhaustive factors may be considered:

a) Does the transaction involving the share issuance have a compelling and bona fide business objective, or was it modified or planned in anticipation of the proxy contest?

Considerations include the financial condition of the issuer and any serious need of financing and if the transaction addresses this need, evidence of a longer-term strategy predating the proxy contest, and whether the issuer considered alternatives to the transaction.

b) What process did the issuer follow in deciding to undertake the transaction?

Considerations include the issuer’s governance process and how it managed conflicts with related parties.

c) To what extent the share issuance altered the pre-existing voting dynamics, such as by tipping the balance in favour of management and impacting the ability of shareholders to determine the outcome of the proxy contest?

d) Was the transaction structured and timed in a manner indicating defensive motivation?

Considerations include whether investors receiving shares are related parties or likely to cast votes aligned with management, the proximity between the closing of the share issuance and the record date of the meeting, and any other evidence such as pricing or size of issuance and resulting dilution.

Although the Commission generally agreed that the panel should exercise caution in restricting the contractual rights of warrant holders to exercise rights under warrants which were not issued as an improper defensive tactic, it concluded that in every case it would be appropriate to look at how each individual element of a transaction fit into the larger context, such as the inducements offered for the exercise of warrants, as opposed to the voluntary exercise of warrants.

Application of The Legal Framework

First stage: is the issuance of the Debt Settlement Shares clearly not defensive?

At the first stage, the question was whether the evidence clearly established that the issuance of the Debt Settlement Shares was not, in fact, a defensive tactic designed to alter the dynamics of the contested vote. The Commission found that the Applicants had met their onus, relying on the relatively contemporaneous steps by Zefiro and other respondents, including Dr. Debs’ termination as CEO, Zefiro’s treatment of his rights under the Investor Rights Agreement, the amended advance notice policy, and Zefiro’s decision to publicize the serious allegations in the New York litigation, which collectively showed an intention to prevent Dr. Debs from regaining managerial control.

In applying Hecla and Mithaq, the Commission considered whether the issuance of the Debt Settlement Shares would have a material impact on the outcome of the Meeting. As this was disputed, the Commission assumed materiality for the balance of its analysis.

The onus then shifted to Zefiro to show the issuance of the Debt Settlement Shares was clearly not defensive. The Commission found Zefiro’s need for financing to be serious and immediate, agreeing with the Mithaq panel’s view that a financing need extending over the following twelve months can fairly be so described.

On the second factor, whether the transaction was planned or modified in response to the proxy contest, the Commission found that Zefiro had been pursuing a warrant exercise strategy before the contest arose, but that the specific inducements offered to the lenders were not finalized until after the contest was underway, a factor it found favoured the Applicants.

On the third factor, good faith business strategy, the Commission found Zefiro’s financing need to be real, while also finding that the pattern of conduct directed at excluding Dr. Debs reflected a purpose inconsistent with leaving the composition of the board to the shareholders.

Weighing these factors together, the Commission concluded that Zefiro had not shown the issuance of the Debt Settlement Shares was clearly not a defensive tactic.

Second stage: is the issuance of the Debt Settlement Shares a clear abuse of shareholders and/or the capital markets?

Not having been able to demonstrate that the issuance of the Debt Settlement Shares was clearly not a defensive tactic, the tested moved onto the second stage where the question became whether the issuance was clearly abusive of Zefiro’s shareholders or the capital markets.

The Commission ultimately concluded it was not. It observed that several of the factors identified in Hecla relevant to abuse in the take-over bid cases were not applicable directly, noting, for example, that it had no reliable evidence of the views of shareholders who were not parties to the proceeding.

It found that the relationship between the investors party to the Debt Settlement Agreement and Zefiro’s board, and the issuance’s material effect on the outcome of the vote, which the Commission assumed in the Applicants’ favour given the dispute over materiality, carried only modest weight in the balance, because the consideration of what course of action would most benefit shareholders is fundamental and must be determinative in light of its conclusions about Zefiro’s urgent need for financing and the absence of any reasonable alternative. In doing so, the Commission accepted Zefiro’s evidence on management’s efforts to seek financing options that would have avoided dilution. This strongly supported the conclusion that the issuance of the Debt Settlement Shares was clearly not abusive.

The Commission accordingly dismissed the application.

Preliminary and Final Corporate Law Jurisdiction Challenge

One of the lenders commenced a cross-application seeking to restrain Dr. Debs from voting certain shares at the Meeting on the basis that such conduct would constitute, among other things, breaches of fiduciary duties. While a jurisdiction challenge is often dealt with along with the merits of a securities law proceeding, the Commission delivered an interim ruling on jurisdiction given the practical considerations regarding timing of the expedited hearing.5 The Commission held that it had no jurisdiction to adjudicate Dr. Debs’ fiduciary duties at common law or as modified in a limited partnership agreement. There was also considerable doubt that the Commission had jurisdiction to adjudicate Dr. Debs’ duties under a side-letter agreement, but it entertained further submissions on that issue to proceed with the merits hearing, as it would not disrupt the hearing schedule.

The Commission’s view on jurisdiction did not change and it dismissed the cross-application in full in its final decision. The remedies under the Securities Act are to be imposed only in relation to securities law issues – not corporate law issues, such as alleged breaches of fiduciary duties.

Conclusion

Zefiro confirms that in British Columbia the public interest framework developed in Hecla, extended in Eco Oro, and restated in Mithaq is not confined to take-over bids and is applicable to proxy contests. The decision also shows how much weight a finding of a serious and immediate financing need, coupled with the absence of any reasonable alternative, can carry at the second stage of the analysis, even where an applicant has raised substantial evidence of a pattern of conduct directed at entrenchment.

For boards and their advisors navigating financings during an active or anticipated contest for control, Zefiro indicates that the structure, process and documented rationale behind a transaction will be scrutinized closely.

For parties challenging such a transaction, the decision illustrates the importance of marshalling contemporaneous evidence regarding the liquidity concerns of the issuer and how the issuer sought to address them, including alternative financings available to the issuer. Ultimately, it appears that the Commission’s decision was based on one key finding: “the option Zefiro and its management adopted, including the issuance of the Debt Settlement Shares, was the only reasonable option open to them.”

Finally, we note that the Commission continues to use the phrase “clearly abusive” in the analysis of whether to engage its public interest jurisdiction, notwithstanding the comments in the recent decisions by the Ontario Capital Markets Tribunal in Riot Platforms, Inc. v Bitfarms Ltd.6 and Oasis World Trading Inc. (Re)7 that cast doubt on “abusive” as a necessary part of the standard.

Footnotes

1. 2026 BCSECCOM 334. McMillan LLP represented the Applicants.

2. 2016 BCSECCOM 359.

3. 2017 ONSEC 23.

4. 2024 ONCMT 9.

5. 2026 BCSECCOM 63.

6. 2024 ONCMT 27.