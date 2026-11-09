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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

10 Legal Guides To Read This Financial Literacy Month

Watson Goepel LLP
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November is Financial Literacy Month in Canada, a good time to look closely at your money. Budgeting and saving matter, but financial literacy also means understanding the legal side of money: what you sign, how your business is set up, what happens to an estate, and whether your insurance will respond when you need it.

CanadaCorporate/Commercial Law
Watson Goepel
Watson Goepel
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November is Financial Literacy Month in Canada, a good time to look closely at your money. Budgeting and saving matter, but financial literacy also means understanding the legal side of money: what you sign, how your business is set up, what happens to an estate, and whether your insurance will respond when you need it.

This guide is for British Columbians who want to make confident decisions, whether you’re buying a home, starting a business, or planning ahead. Below are ten articles that explain these topics in plain language, grouped by the questions we hear most often.

Think before you sign: 3 guides worth reading first

  1. Be careful what you sign: non est factum remains a difficult defence to establish
    A recent BC Supreme Court decision held guarantors to unlimited guarantees they said they misunderstood. Read this one before you sign anything with your name on it.

  2. Before you sign your offer to purchase, READ THIS.
    Buying a home is often the biggest financial decision of your life. Learn what to check before you commit.

  3. 7 Practical Ways to Control Legal Costs in Commercial Transactions
    Practical steps to keep your deals efficient and your legal spending under control.

How should I set up and grow my business?

  1. Business Structure in British Columbia Explained: Sole Proprietorship, Partnership, or Corporation?
    The structure you choose affects your personal risk, your taxes, and your flexibility. Start here if you’re still deciding.

  2. When Should a Startup Incorporate in Canada? A Legal Guide for Founders
    Incorporate too early and you take on paperwork you may not need. Wait too long and your personal assets may be exposed. Elias Notopoulos explains how to time it.

  3. Do I Need a Shareholders’ Agreement for My Business in BC?
    Settle questions about control and ownership before a disagreement arises.

  4. Raising Capital for Your Startup
    What founders should understand before bringing in outside investment.

  5. Legal Considerations of Starting a Business: Insights from Our CTV Your Morning Interview
    A quick, accessible overview of the legal basics every new business owner should know.

What should I plan for, and what if something goes wrong?

  1. Understanding Probate in British Columbia: What You Need to Know
    Learn what probate is, when it’s generally required, and how it affects families and executors.

  2. Insurance Claim Denied or Underpaid in BC? Follow This Checklist Before You Act
    A denial or shortfall isn’t always the end of the road. Learn what to do next.

Key takeaways

  • Read and understand every document before you sign it, and ask questions first.
  • Choose your business structure and ownership agreements deliberately, not by default.
  • Plan ahead for your estate, your insurance, and your legal costs.
  • If something goes wrong, act promptly and get advice early.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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