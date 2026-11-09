10 Legal Guides To Read This Financial Literacy Month

November is Financial Literacy Month in Canada, a good time to look closely at your money. Budgeting and saving matter, but financial literacy also means understanding the legal side of money: what you sign, how your business is set up, what happens to an estate, and whether your insurance will respond when you need it.

This guide is for British Columbians who want to make confident decisions, whether you’re buying a home, starting a business, or planning ahead. Below are ten articles that explain these topics in plain language, grouped by the questions we hear most often.

Think before you sign: 3 guides worth reading first

How should I set up and grow my business?

What should I plan for, and what if something goes wrong?

Understanding Probate in British Columbia: What You Need to Know

Learn what probate is, when it’s generally required, and how it affects families and executors.



Insurance Claim Denied or Underpaid in BC? Follow This Checklist Before You Act

A denial or shortfall isn’t always the end of the road. Learn what to do next.

Key takeaways