The New Brunswick government recently introduced Bill 12, which would enact the Young Consumers in Digital Markets Act (the Act)1. The Act purports to regulate consumer agreements and interactions with young consumers, including on digital platforms, and to protect youth from unfair, deceptive, and exploitative practices in digital markets. At the time of writing, Bill 12 has passed second reading in the New Brunswick legislature.

What you need to know

Businesses with consumers in New Brunswick should proactively consider whether their digital goods, services, and platforms may fall under the scope of the Act:

Providers. The Act covers a wide range of providers of digital goods, services, and platforms who “target” children under 16 or who know or ought to know that young consumers may be using their offerings.

The Act covers a wide range of providers of digital goods, services, and platforms who “target” children under 16 or who know or ought to know that young consumers may be using their offerings. Prohibited practices. The Act lists “unfair practices” that go beyond traditional consumer protection prohibitions, prohibiting digital-specific practices like deceptive design, misleading targeted advertisement, and one-sided default settings.

The Act lists “unfair practices” that go beyond traditional consumer protection prohibitions, prohibiting digital-specific practices like deceptive design, misleading targeted advertisement, and one-sided default settings. Reverse onus and low threshold. Once an unfair practice is alleged, the provider must prove they did not engage in that practice. Unfair practices may occur without loss or damage and without privity of contract.

Once an unfair practice is alleged, the provider must prove they did not engage in that practice. Unfair practices may occur without loss or damage and without privity of contract. Significant penalties, including criminal exposure. The regulator may impose AMPs of up to $10,000 for individuals or $25,000 for non-individuals. Following a hearing, the Tribunal may impose administrative penalties of up to $1M. Offences under the Act carry a fine of up to $5M per offence or up to 5 years imprisonment.

The regulator may impose AMPs of up to $10,000 for individuals or $25,000 for non-individuals. Following a hearing, the Tribunal may impose administrative penalties of up to $1M. Offences under the Act carry a fine of up to $5M per offence or up to 5 years imprisonment. D&O liability. Directors and officers who authorize or acquiesce in a contravention would be deemed to have contravened the Act themselves.

Directors and officers who authorize or acquiesce in a contravention would be deemed to have contravened the Act themselves. Related amendments. Bill 12 would also restrict screen time and personal mobile device use in childcare facilities and schools.

Scope

Who is affected

The Act regulates those who (i) provide digital goods, services, or platforms that target young consumers; or (ii) know or ought to know that young consumers are, or are likely to be, using, accessing or interacting with their digital goods, services, or platforms. The Act provides a list of goods, platforms, and services that may fall within the Act’s scope, explicitly calling out goods such as ebooks, audiobooks, apps, virtual items, and digital currency; services such as cloud storage, music/video streaming services, gaming services, and social media services; and platforms including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, Discord, YouTube, and Roblox. The Act also covers “consumer interactions” such as promotion and use, so free apps or games may be in scope even if there is no purchase or contract. The Act defines a “young consumer” as a child under 16 years of age—however, a parent or guardian may exercise certain rights under the Act on behalf of their child.

Unfair practices

The Act sets out a list of “unfair practices” that fall within its scope. Many practices are consistent with existing prohibitions under consumer protection laws (such as misleading consumers, exerting undue pressure or influence, or taking advantage of a consumer’s inability to understand consumer agreements). The following digital-specific practices are also explicitly prohibited:

Using design, features, interfaces, mechanisms, or practices with the purpose or effect of encouraging or inducing young consumers to make purchases or incur a charge through deception or undue influence.

Designing or operating digital services or platforms in a manner that discourages or impedes a young consumer from disengaging from, pausing, or stopping use of the services or platforms.

Using rewards, incentives, scarcity messages, countdowns, streaks, rankings, or other mechanisms that create a false, misleading, or unreasonable sense of urgency or scarcity for the purpose of inducing a young consumer to incur a charge or make a purchase.

Configuring default settings that are misleading, deceptive, or one-sided in favour of the provider.

Sending notifications, prompts, or communications to a young person during “prescribed hours” (which remain subject to regulation) that encourage continued engagement with the goods, services, or platform.

Using personal information, behavioural data, or profiling to target advertising to young consumers when the advertising is false, misleading, or intended to improperly influence a young consumer’s purchasing decisions.

The Act prohibits providers from engaging in unfair practices or publishing advertisements containing unfair practices. Where an unfair practice is alleged, the Act imposes a reverse onus on the provider to prove that they have not engaged in that practice.

To determine whether an unfair practice has occurred, consideration is paid both to the literal meaning of the practice or language in a consumer agreement, as well as the general impression given by the practice. Where language in a consumer agreement is ambiguous, it will be construed in favour of the young consumer. Unfair practices may occur regardless of whether (i) a young consumer (or their parent or guardian) has suffered any loss or damage; (ii) the practice is explicitly directed at that young consumer; or (iii) there is privity of contract with the young consumer.

The Act further specifies that any provision in a consumer agreement that provides for governing law other than the laws of New Brunswick or Canada, or that provides for dispute resolution in a court other than New Brunswick, is void. Providers cannot contract out of the scope of the Act, and are responsible for the unfair practices of their employees or agents.

Rights and remedies

Where an unfair practice has occurred, a young consumer may provide notice to a provider of cancellation (within one year of entering into a consumer agreement) and recoup consideration paid, or recover damages where cancellation is not possible. Providers must repay consideration within 15 days of the young consumer’s cancellation. If a young consumer does not obtain a satisfactory response to a notice of cancellation, and/or if a young consumer suffers damage, harm, or loss as a result of an unfair practice, they may apply to the Court of King’s Bench or small claims court to commence an action against a provider.

Powers of the Director, Commission, and Tribunal

The Act would give new powers to New Brunswick’s Financial and Consumer Services Commission (the Commission), which include appointing a Director of Digital Markets for Young Consumers to oversee compliance. The Commission has powers to obtain records from providers, appoint compliance officers to conduct compliance reviews (which may be conducted in or outside of New Brunswick), appoint administrative penalty officers to impose penalties, and make orders appointing investigators with peace-officer powers to investigate matters for administration of the Act or its regulations. The Tribunal would also be empowered to make orders in the public interest (including handing over funds obtained from unfair practices or stopping engaging in certain activities) on application of the Commission.

Administrative penalties and fines

Where a contravention under the Act has been determined, the Commission is empowered to impose administrative penalties (AMPs) in amounts up to $10,000 for individuals and $25,000 for non-individuals. These amounts would be determined in consideration of several factors, including whether the contravention resulted in actual or potential harm to others or to public confidence, and whether the provider is a repeat offender within a five-year period. Directors and officers will be deemed to have contravened the Act where they have authorized, permitted, or acquiesced to a contravention. On a hearing, the Tribunal may impose administrative penalties of up to $1M where it is in the public interest to do so. Contravention of specified provisions, including the general prohibition on engaging in unfair practices, would be punishable by fines of up to a maximum of $5M per offence, up to five years less a day imprisonment, or both.

The Director may publish penalties, orders, charges, and convictions, and publicly name the providers and individuals in its publications.

Implications for businesses

Part of a broader trend

Bill 12 comes in the wake of the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada’s Children's Privacy Code (the Code), and months after the Canadian government released Bill C-34 and Bill C-36—digital regulation-focused bills with heightened attention on children’s rights and privacy. Some of the Act’s own unfair practices mirror those prohibited practices under the Code, including deceptive design and profiling. Such overlap means that captured practices could carry heightened risk if these bills are enacted. Moreover, this overlap is likely to grow as legislatures continue to focus on children’s digital activity. The likely result is an increasingly dynamic risk landscape for businesses interacting digitally with minors.

Next steps for businesses

Businesses should review their existing practices and consumer agreements to consider whether their goods, services, and platforms fall under the scope of the Act and continue to monitor Bill 12’s progress. Businesses will need to consider whether they can reasonably offer a separate version of services to individuals in New Brunswick that meet the requirements of the Act, or whether it would be simpler to align practices across Canada.

If Bill 12 is enacted, businesses likely to fall within the scope of the Act should review:

offerings that children under 16 are likely to use against the listed practices, with particular attention to engagement features, notifications, and default settings;

age-gating and age-assurance processes;

applicable terms, conditions, and policies; and

refund processes for New Brunswickers.

This review should be conducted holistically, taking into account recent and proposed changes to the children’s privacy regime in Canada. It should also consider whether compliance is sufficiently documented in order to satisfy the reverse onus discussed above.

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