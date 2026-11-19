This article originally appeared in Food in Canada and is republished with the permission of the publisher.

Canada's regulatory framework distinguishes, among other things, between foods, supplemented foods, and Natural Health Products (NHPs). While these categories are well established under federal regulations, confusion at the retail level is creating unnecessary barriers for compliant products. The challenge is not that the regulatory framework is unclear, but the distinctions between these product categories are not always well understood by people making commercial listing decisions.

The issue has become more pronounced in recent years as product innovation continues to blur traditional regulatory boundaries. Ingredients once commonly associated with NHPs are increasingly appearing in foods and supplemented foods, while Health Canada's supplemented foods framework has introduced another regulated product category that retailers must navigate. As a result, assumptions that may once have seemed reasonable no longer reflect Canada's current regulatory landscape.

Increasingly, retailers are advising brands that certain products require a natural product number (NPN) before they can be listed, even when they fully comply with the regulatory requirements. In some cases, retailers are declining to carry these compliant products based on the mistaken assumption that the presence of a particular ingredient or claim automatically places the product within the NHP framework.

Collagen is just one example. Health Canada has published an NHP monograph for collagen, setting out conditions for its use in licensed NHPs. However, collagen is also recognized by Health Canada as a food ingredient (i.e., suitable for inclusion in foods), as evidenced by its inclusion on Health Canada's List of Non-Novel Determinations for Food and Food Ingredients1. The same issue arises with many other common ingredients, including certain mushrooms, vitamins and minerals (including electrolytes), amino acids, and animal- and plant-derived proteins. Many ingredients may compliantly appear in more than one product category. In these cases, regulatory classification depends on the finished product as a whole—not simply the presence of the ingredient itself, but also its composition, representations, intended use, and the applicable legislative and regulatory framework

The same principle applies to claims. Foods may bear a range of permitted claims, including nutrient function claims authorized under the Food and Drug Regulations. The existence of a function-related claim should not automatically lead to the conclusion that a product is an NHP. Likewise, products containing supplemental ingredients may be compliantly marketed as supplemented foods when they comply with applicable regulatory requirements. As with ingredients, claims must be considered in the context of the finished product and the product category in which it is marketed.

In some cases, retailers are effectively imposing an additional regulatory requirement by insisting on an NPN where one is not required under Canadian regulations. This can delay product launches, increase costs for manufacturers, reduce product choice for consumers, and ultimately result in missed commercial opportunities for retailers themselves.

As product innovation continues and regulatory categories evolve, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers have a role to play in ensuring that product classification decisions are based on Canada's regulatory framework rather than assumptions about individual ingredients or claims. A stronger understanding of the distinctions between foods, supplemented foods, and NHPs will help reduce unnecessary barriers to market access while ensuring Canadian consumers continue to benefit from innovative, compliant products.

Footnote

1. https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/food-nutrition/genetically-modified-foods-other-novel-foods/requesting-novelty-determination/list-non-novel-determinations.html

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com