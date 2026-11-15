Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 15 NOVEMBER 2026

From Financial Documents To Behaviour: The New Audit Trail

GGI | Global Alliance
GGI | Global Alliance
Contributor
Explore more from GGI | Global Alliance

Tax authorities worldwide are leveraging artificial intelligence, social media activity, and cross-border data exchange to build comprehensive behavioral profiles of taxpayers. What was once confined to formal documentation now extends to Instagram posts, LinkedIn updates, and public interviews—creating an unprecedented audit trail that multinational companies and their advisers must navigate. As digital footprints increasingly reveal taxable transactions, organizations face a fundamental shift in how

BrazilTax
Seres Baum (Work Group International)
Seres Baum (Work Group International)
Author LinkedIn connections

For decades, tax audits revolved around accounting books, bank statements, and formal documentation. Today, however, a growing portion of tax intelligence originates elsewhere: the taxpayer’s own behaviour.

A luxury vacation documented on Instagram. A sequence of business-class flights. Hotel loyalty records. Yacht club memberships. Public interviews announcing international expansion. Press releases celebrating acquisitions. LinkedIn posts about relocating executives. Even photographs published by magazines or newspapers.

None of these events constitutes a taxable event by itself. Yet collectively they may reveal the existence of taxable transactions that deserve further scrutiny.

The digital economy has fundamentally changed the relationship between taxpayers and tax authorities. Artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cross-border information exchange allow governments to connect thousands of independent data points, creating behavioural profiles unimaginable only a decade ago.

A social media post showing an executive permanently living abroad may trigger a residency review. A company’s repeated announcements about projects in another jurisdiction may raise questions regarding permanent establishment exposure. Public disclosure of high-value assets may be reconciled against declared income, wealth reporting, or inheritance filings. Frequent international travel combined with digital footprints may challenge the allocation of employment income or executive tax residency.

The emerging audit trail is therefore behavioural rather than purely documentary.

This transformation is not limited to tax administration. Financial intelligence units, immigration authorities, customs agencies, and anti-money laundering regulators increasingly rely on the same publicly available information, exchanging data across institutional and national borders. For multinational companies, this shift also changes the role of governance. Tax compliance can no longer be confined to accounting departments. Communications, marketing, investor relations, human resources, and executive leadership all contribute – often unintentionally – to an organisation’s tax risk profile.

The challenge for advisers is equally significant. Technical knowledge of tax legislation remains essential, but it is no longer sufficient. Professionals must understand how digital behaviour, public perception, and fragmented data sources interact to create regulatory risk.

In this new environment, the most valuable audit evidence may no longer be hidden inside accounting records. It may already have been voluntarily published by the taxpayer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

GECEX Resolution No. 957/2026: Extension Of The 12% Export Tax Rate On Crude Petroleum Oils And Bituminous Minerals

Brazil's Executive Management Committee of the Foreign Trade Chamber has extended the 12% export tax rate on crude petroleum oils and bituminous mineral oils for an additional 60 days. The extension, formalized through GECEX Resolution No. 957/2026, maintains the tax structure previously established under Resolution No. 938/2026 and takes effect on September 8, 2026.
BrazilTax
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Complementary Law No. 236/2026: Amendments To The Brazilian Tax Code And Advances In The Resolution Of Tax And Customs Disputes

Brazil's Supplementary Law No. 236/2026 introduces sweeping reforms to the Brazilian Tax Code, establishing new caps on tax penalties, expanding taxpayer safeguards during audits and collection proceedings, and incorporating alternative dispute resolution mechanisms including arbitration and mediation. The legislation mandates state and local governments to align their tax procedures with these new national standards within two years or face automatic application of federal provisions.
BrazilTax
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

Lei Complementar 236/2026 altera penalidades e prazos no CTN

A Lei Complementar nº 236/2026 introduz mudanças significativas no Código Tributário Nacional, estabelecendo novos limites para multas tributárias, ampliando garantias dos contribuintes e uniformizando procedimentos administrativos fiscais em todo o Brasil. As alterações incluem vinculação da administração a decisões judiciais, redução de penalidades em diversas situações e padronização de prazos processuais.
BrazilTax
KLA Advogados
KLA Advogados
Video

The Impact Of Tax Reform On The Manaus Free Trade Zone: Constitutional Amendment No. 132/2023 And Supplementary Law No. 214/2025 (Video)

Brazil's Tax Reform introduces a complex framework of IBS and CBS regulations specifically designed to preserve the Manaus Free Trade Zone's competitive advantage through strategic IPI maintenance, zero-rating mechanisms, and deemed tax credit systems. Companies operating in the Manaus Industrial Pole must navigate new rules governing product classifications, import suspensions converted to exemptions, and intricate credit appropriation requirements that fundamentally reshape regional tax incentives.
BrazilTax
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

IRRF sobre lucros e dividendos tem novas regras de recolhimento

A Receita Federal estabeleceu procedimentos distintos para retenção e recolhimento de 10% de IRRF sobre lucros e dividendos distribuídos por pessoas jurídicas brasileiras, diferenciando tratamento entre não residentes e pessoas físicas residentes com pagamentos superiores a R$50 mil mensais. A orientação detalha códigos de receita, prazos de vencimento e procedimentos específicos para cada categoria de beneficiário.
BrazilTax
KLA Advogados
KLA Advogados
Article

Brazilian Federal Revenue Service Publishes New Rules On Monitoring Of Tax Benefit Eligibility By Legal Entities

Brazil's Federal Revenue Service has introduced new monitoring procedures that will require legal entities to meet specific compliance criteria to maintain their tax benefits and incentives. Companies must satisfy requirements including federal tax regularity, absence of administrative sanctions, and proper registration, with automated periodic verification beginning September 1, 2026, and a 20-business-day correction window for identified irregularities.
BrazilTax
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

GECEX Resolution No. 938/2026: Maintenance Of The 12% Export Tax Rate On Crude Petroleum Oils And Bituminous Minerals

Brazil's Executive Management Committee of the Chamber of Foreign Trade has issued GECEX Resolution No. 938/2026, establishing a 12% export tax rate on crude petroleum oils for a 60-day period following the expiry of Provisional Measure No. 1,340/2026. The resolution addresses the regulatory gap created when the provisional measure failed to be converted into law within the constitutional timeframe, reinstating export tax provisions on products classified under NCM heading 2709.
BrazilTax
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
Article

New Rules Reshape Business Entry Into Japan

Japan's business manager visa requirements have undergone a dramatic transformation since October 2025, raising the bar for foreign entrepreneurs seeking to establish operations in the country. What was once a relatively straightforward process requiring JPY 5 million in capital or two employees now demands JPY 30 million in paid-in capital, specific employee qualifications, Japanese language proficiency, and professional business plan review.
JapanImmigration
GGI | Global Alliance
GGI | Global Alliance
Article

Implementing The EU Pay Transparency Directive In The Netherlands: What Employers Need To Know

The Netherlands is set to implement the EU Pay Transparency Directive by January 2027, introducing comprehensive requirements for employers to ensure equal pay across genders. Employers will face new obligations including salary disclosure to job applicants, gender pay-gap reporting for companies with 100+ employees, and the need to justify pay differences using objective, gender-neutral criteria.
European UnionEmployment and HR
GGI | Global Alliance
GGI | Global Alliance
Article

AI-generated Documents May Not Be Protected By Attorney-client Privilege

A federal judge has ruled that documents created by a client using a commercial AI tool and shared with counsel are not protected by attorney-client privilege or work product doctrine. The landmark decision raises critical questions about confidentiality expectations when clients use consumer-grade AI platforms to prepare legal materials, potentially exposing sensitive litigation strategies to discovery.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
GGI | Global Alliance
GGI | Global Alliance
Article

Navigating Italy’s Pay Transparency Law: Takeaways From Decree 96/2026

Italy's Legislative Decree No. 96/2026 implements the EU Pay Transparency Directive, introducing a comprehensive framework that shifts equal pay from an HR objective to a rigorous legal mandate with severe consequences for non-compliance. The legislation reverses the burden of proof in discrimination cases, prohibits pay secrecy clauses, and grants government agencies unprecedented access to corporate pay structures through automated reporting systems.
ItalyEmployment and HR
GGI | Global Alliance
GGI | Global Alliance