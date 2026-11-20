The annual trading window for the purchase of electricity volumes under Section 11 of the Fuel Ordinance (Kraftstoffverordnung – KVO) began today (1 September 2026) and ends as early as 30 September 2026. This poses significant challenges for those subject to substitution obligations. Irrespective of this, companies should examine their contracts particularly closely with regard to the crediting of electricity volumes in order to ensure they are acting in a legally compliant manner.

Obligations of companies subject to substitution obligations

Suppliers of petrol and diesel fuels (those subject to substitution obligations) must meet statutory quotas for biofuels and advanced biofuels/biomethane, whilst at the same time reducing the greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity of their fuels (GHG reduction obligation; e.g. by 8% from 2026). Failure to meet these targets may result in substantial compensation payments, which are imposed by the competent authority by way of a formal notice.

Parties subject to the substitution obligation can meet their quotas, amongst other things, by having sustainable biofuels credited towards their targets and by purchasing eligible units (in particular, electricity volumes from renewable sources) from third parties.

Contracts for crediting electricity volumes

During the open trading window (September 2026), quota shortfalls can be offset by purchasing electricity volumes. Contracts for the transfer of electricity volumes are, in principle, not subject to any specific formal requirements; however, they must comply with strict regulatory requirements to ensure that they are effectively recognised by the authority. Caution is advised here.

Challenges for the 2025 compliance year

From our extensive advisory experience, we know that meeting the quota for 2025 poses a particular challenge for those subject to the substitution obligation. Many applications for the crediting of certain biofuels (so-called ‘feedstock applications’ (Rohstoffanträge)) for 2025 are currently still pending – as a result, parties subject to substitution obligations are largely unable to calculate their quota shortfall and, consequently, their electricity volumes in full. This is despite the fact that the relevant authorities (BMIMI, UBA) are prioritising the processing of feedstock applications for 2025. However, if insufficient electricity volumes are purchased during the trading window beginning today, there is a risk of high compensation payments.

Changes to the authorities’ practice regarding feedstock applications

Regardless of the trading window, a change in the authorities’ approach to feedstock applications is causing considerable uncertainty within the industry. Those subject to substitution obligations should ensure they are in the correct (legal) position in respect of ongoing proceedings. We are currently developing constructive strategies for our clients to ensure successful applications and the greatest possible legal certainty. It remains to be seen, for example, whether the feedstock applications, obligatory under Austrian law, comply with EU law.

Outlook

A new transport law for renewable energy is currently being drafted – the Renewable Energy Act – Transport (Erneuerbare‑Energien‑Gesetz – Verkehr – EEG-V). It is intended to replace the Fuel Ordinance (Kraftstoffverordnung – KVO) and implement the EU legal requirements for the transport sector.

Companies are well advised to have the current uncertainties assessed on a case-by-case basis. With our extensive industry experience, we are here to support you.