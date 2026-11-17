Long-term investments in the energy transition depend on legal certainty. But when long-term contracts meet volatile markets and changes in government policy, disputes can reach arbitral tribunals and the allocation of billion-euro risks may turn on more than market forces alone.

In their article, “The energy transition reaches arbitral tribunals” KNOETZL partner Florian Haugeneder and associate Maximilian Murtinger examine the role of arbitration in balancing investment protection and regulatory authority.

The article (in German) appeared in Dispute Resolution by Produktfamilie Deutscher AnwaltSpiegel Link and was also selected for FAZ Premium https://lnkd.in/dFsX_UTx.

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