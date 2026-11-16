The Basic Regulation On System Usage Fees

With the introduction of the Electricity Industry Act (‘ElWG’), the rules governing system usage charges were fundamentally revised.

1. On the significance of the Framework Regulation on System Usage Charges (SNE-G-V)

With the introduction of the Electricity Industry Act (‘ElWG’), the rules governing system usage charges were fundamentally overhauled. The relevant provisions are set out in section 127 et seq. of the ElWG and – with a few exceptions – will come into force on 31 December 2026. In future, the system usage charge will consist of the grid usage charge, the grid loss charge, the grid connection charge, the balancing service charge and the charge for other services.

Due to requirements under EU law, the ElWG sets out only the broad outlines, whilst the details of the system usage charges are to be determined by the regulatory authority itself by means of a regulation (‘System Usage Charges Framework Regulation – SNE-G-V’). The SNE-G-V serves as the basis for the specific setting of charges within the framework of the ‘System Usage Charges Tariff Regulation – SNE-T-V’, which is to be issued subsequently.

The SNE-G-V specifies the principles governing how the costs of maintaining, expanding, operating and ensuring the stability of the electricity grid are allocated amongst grid users.

The SNE-G-V, which comes into force on 1 January 2027, was therefore eagerly awaited. As early as February 2026, E-Control launched an initial market consultation as part of the regulatory preparations for implementing the new fee structure. At the end of June, a first draft was submitted for review, prompting numerous reactions – ranging from cautiously positive to negative. One month later than planned, the regulation was finally published on 12 October 2026.

The key provisions of the regulation are summarised below.

As already provided for in the draft from late June, regular charges are calculated on a calendar month basis. The decisive factors here are the active energy and active power values actually measured at the main metering point for the grid connection point, based on the highest monthly quarter-hourly values.

2. The grid usage charge

The grid usage charge comprises a capacity price (LP) in cents/kW or cents/MW and an energy price (AP) in cents/kWh, plus any gross components.

In the past, the capacity component at grid level 7 – that is, at the level of domestic customers – was charged as a flat-rate ‘fixed basic price’. In future, the capacity price for these consumers will no longer be calculated as a flat rate, but will be determined on the basis of capacity. This is intended, in particular, to create incentives for behaviour that benefits the grid. In future, the monthly capacity price for Grid Level 7 is to be set, on the one hand, for a portion of up to 10 kW and, on the other hand, for the portion exceeding this.

The Regulation provides for a transitional period in this regard in Section 6(3a) of the SNE-G-V. For unmetered customers, a flat-rate amount per metering point is to be set as the monthly power charge for the period from 1 January 2027 to 30 November 2027. For the remaining consumers at grid level 7, a uniform monthly power price in cents per kW applies. For the time being, therefore, no distinction will be made between power levels relevant for billing of up to 10 kW and those above this threshold.

The transitional period currently envisaged, running until 30 November 2027, may be shortened by a new regulation or an amendment to the regulation, or extended until 30 June 2028 at the latest. The grid operators’ anticipated readiness to bill consumption-based capacity prices at grid level 7 must be demonstrated by 11 November 2026. From a purely legal perspective, however, E-Control is not bound by this self-imposed ‘maximum deadline’ when amending the SNE-G-V and could extend it once again. According to recent media reports, the network operators do not plan to implement the changeover in the near future. In any case, the regulatory authority will set parallel tariffs for the foreseeable future and – according to its own statements – also plans to publish the planned, notified changeover dates for each network operator.

The unit price can be influenced, amongst other things, by optimising consumption patterns over time. In addition to the summer low-rate unit price already applied last summer, there is now also the winter low-rate unit price (‘WiNAP’). This will apply from 1 October to 31 March, between 11 pm and 5 am each day, and will come into effect for the first time in winter 2027. As was the case this summer, these reduced ‘tariffs’ apply only to connections for which quarter-hourly consumption data is available.

Discounts are provided for both the active energy price and the power price for shared energy use within the local area. Further discounts apply to flexible consumption.

The system of flexible consumption has been further developed compared with the draft regulation: instead of percentage discounts, the regulation stipulates that separate capacity prices and excess consumption surcharges must be set. In connection with the discounts for flexible consumption, the term ‘renewable hybrid installations’ has also been introduced. This refers to a combination of several electricity generation installations based on hydro, wind or photovoltaic power, with or without an energy storage system, or a combination of such electricity generation installations with at least one energy storage system, with a total congestion capacity of over 1 MW. Furthermore, such installations must not include any other consumption units. With the exception of own consumption, withdrawal is permitted solely for the purpose of feeding electricity back into the grid. Furthermore, the sum of the peak capacity of the electricity generation plant(s) must be at least equal to the peak capacity of the energy storage system(s).

A separate unit price in cents/kWh is to be provided for power withdrawal from renewable hybrid systems if the operators – in addition to the general requirements for flexible power withdrawal, in particular the dynamic restriction of grid-active power – undertake to dynamically restrict the permissible operating range in the feed-in direction free of charge until 6.00 am on the previous day in the event of high grid loads.

The existing ‘interruptible’ tariffs will be gradually replaced by grid usage charges for flexible withdrawal.

A further change compared with the draft is the ‘grid usage charge’ for flexibility services. This is to be charged not only – as originally envisaged – at the request of a provider of balancing reserve, but also at the request of a provider of flexibility services. The reduced grid usage charge is to be set uniformly for all grid levels and grid areas in cents/kWh and cents/kW.

3. The grid connection charge

In future, the grid connection charge will replace the grid access charge and the grid provision charge. The grid connection fee is payable not only upon initial connection but also in the event of an increase in the contractually agreed grid-active capacities. This applies regardless of whether any actual expansion work is carried out at the connection point.

Pursuant to Section 16 of the SNE-G-V, the grid connection fee consists of a cost-based component (‘AWA’) and a flat-rate component (‘PA’). Specific cost rates are to be set for the cost-based component for grid levels 4, 5 and 7. For grid connections of ‘system-supporting’ electricity generation plants, as well as for grid connections for which permanent flexible grid access has been agreed, a percentage discount on the flat-rate component is to be set. According to the Regulation, whether connection capacities are available for system-supporting operation is to be assessed in accordance with the method for calculating grid connection capacities set out in Section 99(3) of the Electricity Act (ElWG). An amendment or revised version of the KBM Regulation is not yet available. It remains to be seen whether this will enable such connection capacities to be identified with sufficient precision as serving the system. If the conditions for granting the discount subsequently cease to apply, the difference must be settled retrospectively.

For grid connection points at grid level 7 which were already established before 1 January 2027 or for which establishment had been agreed under an Agreement prior to that date, the calculation of grid charges (in particular the grid connection charge) shall be based on the higher of the following values: 10 kW, the grid-active power agreement that is contractually agreed as at 31 December 2026, or the average of the two highest monthly quarter-hourly power values for the year 2026 (or the year 2027). This provision is intended to prevent widespread retrospective adjustments to grid connection charges. However, by using peak power levels as a possible benchmark, this could theoretically lead to unfair differentiation if households deliberately exploit this rule to ‘generate’ the highest possible peak values in order to ‘increase’ their existing connection accordingly.

4. Fee exemptions – system-supporting storage facilities

One issue that had already been the subject of much discussion in the run-up to the consultation was that of ‘system-supporting’ storage facilities. These are exempt from the grid usage charge and the grid loss charge. The concept of ‘system-supporting operation’ is defined in general terms in the ElWG. However, the specific criteria for assessment – particularly with regard to storage facilities – are not laid down by law and must therefore be further elaborated by the regulatory authority.

In the draft market consultation, E-Control set out a total of seven criteria; if all these were met cumulatively, the storage facilities would be deemed to be operating in a system-supporting capacity. In comparison, the criteria have been relaxed somewhat. For example, it is no longer necessary to conduct a tendering procedure. In principle, however, only those storage facilities which are operated exclusively for the purpose of feeding electricity back into the grid can be regarded as serving the system. Hybrid facilities or ‘co-located’ storage facilities cannot therefore benefit from the exemption, or can do so only to a very limited extent.

According to Section 24 of the SNE-G-V, a system-supporting storage facility at grid levels 4 to 7 is deemed to exist if the following conditions are met:

The grid connection does not require any further grid expansion, with the exception of the connection facility, in that the grid operator is contractually granted the right and the technical capability to restrict the permissible operating range in both energy directions within defined limits, free of charge.

The energy storage facility is connected to a substation at grid level 4 or at a downstream grid level where the photovoltaic power-to-capacity ratio exceeds 0.3 MW/MVA or the wind power-to-capacity ratio exceeds 0.85 MW/MVA, and where the feed-in duration exceeds 2,500 hours.

Connection capacities must be utilised to ensure system-supporting operation in accordance with the method for calculating grid connection capacities set out in Section 99 of the ElWG.

The congestion capacity must be 1 MW or more.

According to the definitions of terms, the ‘photovoltaic ratio’ or ‘wind power ratio’ is to be understood as the ratio of the sum of the installed bottleneck capacity of photovoltaic installations or wind turbines at grid levels 4 to 7 to the sum of the nominal transformer capacities at the substation on grid level 4, expressed in MW/MVA. Unlike in the draft regulation, it is therefore not only the utilisation of the transformer that is relevant, but also the presence of renewable generation plants at the substation.

The requirements for system-supporting storage facilities at grid levels 1 to 3 are set out in Section 25 of the SNE-G-V. Accordingly, storage serving the system is deemed to exist if

it is connected to an available grid connection point which is identified in the grid development plan or the distribution grid development plan at grid levels 1–3 as suitable for operation serving the system,

it is directly connected to one of grid levels 1–3,

the operator provides reactive power to the connecting grid operator free of charge in the requested quantity, and

the requirements or restrictions defined by the grid operator for a suitable location are met at the time the connection is established.

In particular, for system-supporting storage facilities at grid levels 1–3, it is therefore up to the grid operators to set the requirements and restrictions for a suitable location. More precise guidelines would have been desirable here.

As with system-supporting storage facilities at grid levels 4 and above, the grid connection – with the exception of the connection facility itself – must not necessitate any further grid expansion; a prerequisite for this is, in turn, that the grid operator is contractually granted the right and the technical capability to restrict the permissible operating range in both energy directions within defined limits, free of charge.

Overall, the exemption for system-supporting storage facilities is to be granted for up to 5 GW of congestion capacity across the whole of Austria, with the allocated capacity to be published. The exemption for the respective energy storage facility shall end no later than 20 years after it is first commissioned.

The provisions on fee exemptions for system-supporting storage facilities will cease to apply at the end of 31 December 2030. They shall continue to apply to system-supporting storage facilities commissioned prior to that date. Operators of storage facilities therefore have only a short window of four years from planning to commissioning to meet the requirements for the exemption. It is not currently known whether any successor regulations are planned, or what form they might take.