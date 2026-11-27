In Peterkin v Tadros [2026] NSWSC 1185 and Peterkin v Tadros (No 2) [2026] NSWSC 1325, the Supreme Court of NSW examined the scope of a general practitioner’s duty of care to investigate a patient’s symptoms, and the consequences of failing to take an adequate medical history and to refer the patient to an appropriate specialist. The Court made a rare finding of more than one-third contributory negligence given that the plaintiff’s own delay in seeking medical attention contributed to his delayed diagnosis.

In issue

The Court was required to determine:

Whether the defendant general practitioner, who owed the plaintiff patient a duty of care as a general practitioner, failed to meet the requisite standard of care at a consultation on 23 August 2022.

If so, whether that negligence led to a delay in the patient’s diagnosis of colorectal adenocarcinoma, and if so, the length of that delayed diagnosis.

Whether the patient contributed to any delayed diagnosis and thereby caused some or all of his own loss, and if so, the degree of his responsibility for his loss.

Whether an earlier diagnosis would have led to a better outcome for the patient.

Whether the patient’s life expectancy had been reduced, and if so, the amount of that reduction.

The background

The patient, Mr Peterkin was 39 years old when he presented to general practitioner, Dr Tadros, on 23 August 2022.

During that consultation, Mr Peterkin reported that it was painful for him to defecate, and that afterwards, he experienced minor bright rectal bleeding, a sensation of urgency to defecate without passing (tenesmus), bloating and abdominal pain.

Despite Mr Peterkin’s symptoms, Dr Tadros, who was not Mr Peterkin’s regular GP, did not ask Mr Peterkin questions about the history of his rectal bleeding or possible tenesmus.

Further, instead of undertaking a digital rectal examination (which is standard practice), Dr Tadros only undertook a visual inspection of Mr Peterkin’s anus. After the visual inspection, Dr Tadros diagnosed Mr Peterkin with haemorrhoids, prescribed Mr Peterkin with suppositories, and provided Mr Peterkin with a pamphlet about haemorrhoids. The pamphlet included a warning that sometimes bleeding attributed to haemorrhoids can come from cancer of the bowel. Dr Tadros did not undertake or refer Mr Peterkin for any further investigations.

It later transpired that Mr Peterkin had undetected colorectal cancer at the time of his consultation with Dr Tadros. In fact, Mr Peterkin had been experiencing irregular symptoms related to his bowel for some 12 months before the consultation.

The suppositories prescribed by Dr Tadros lessened Mr Peterkin’s symptoms for about a month, however, the symptoms gradually returned. Despite this, and despite attending the same medical practice at which Dr Tadros worked seven times between November 2022 and August 2023, Mr Peterkin did not discuss or seek any further medical assistance regarding his ongoing bowel symptoms until October 2023.

On 8 October 2023, Mr Peterkin attended the same medical practice and saw Dr Etemad. Mr Peterkin reported to Dr Etemad 5-10 mL of rectal bleeding a few times a week for the past 12 months. Mr Peterkin sought a further script for haemorrhoid cream, however, Dr Etemad reviewed the clinical notes and offered a differential diagnoses of internal haemorrhoid, polyp, inflammatory bowel disease or cancer. Dr Etemad referred Mr Peterkin to see a colorectal specialist.

Despite Dr Etemad’s referral, Mr Peterkin did not see the colorectal specialist and presented to Dr Etemad again several months later on 22 February 2024 with further complaints of rectal bleeding, as well as a new symptom of a sensation of pressure in his anal area. Dr Etemad told Mr Peterkin that he should see the colorectal specialist 'ASAP', including for a colonoscopy, as he may be suffering from polyps, cancer or haemorrhoids.

Mr Peterkin saw the specialist on 7 March 2024 and underwent a colonoscopy on 15 May 2024, which found that a 6 cm mass had broken through Mr Peterkin’s rectal mucosa (inner lining). Some days later Mr Peterkin underwent an MRI and on 28 May 2024, he was diagnosed with mid-rectal adenocarcinoma.

In 2024 and 2025, Mr Peterkin underwent neoadjuvant therapies to shrink the tumour before surgery, and thereafter several surgeries. Despite this, Mr Peterkin’s cancer recurred aggressively.

In May 2026, Mr Peterkin commenced proceedings against Dr Tadros in the Supreme Court of NSW, alleging that, amongst other things, had Dr Tadros properly investigated his symptoms on 23 August 2022, his life expectancy would not have been shortened. At the time of the hearing in September 2026, Mr Peterkin’s cancer was incurable and his life expectancy was limited to about one year.

The decision at trial

At the parties’ request, his Honour Justice Sirtes gave judgment on liability only with judgment in respect of damages and apportionment (in relation to contributory negligence) to be delivered separately.

The decision in respect of liability – Peterkin v Tadros [2026] NSWSC 1185

His Honour observed that Dr Tadros was a busy GP who had conducted about 10,000 or more consultations since 23 August 2022. His Honour found that Dr Tadros did not have any independent recollection of the August 2022 consultation and was wholly reliant on his clinical note to reconstruct events from his usual practice, though this did not involve any deliberate invention. Consequently, his Honour accepted Dr Tadros’ statement and oral evidence only where it was consistent with his contemporaneous clinical note.

Duty of care

General practitioners owe their patients a duty of care to exercise reasonable care and skill in the provision of treatment and professional advice, including in the examination, diagnosis and treatment of their patients. The standard of care required by each practitioner is that of the ordinary skilled GP exercising and professing to have the particular skills which the GP in question does.

Section 5O of the Civil Liability Act 2002 (NSW) (the CLA) operates as a complete defence to a claim in negligence if a defendant can establish that they acted in a manner that was widely accepted in Australia by peer professional opinion as competent professional practice, and the Court is satisfied that the conduct in question was not irrational. Subject to the rationality requirement, the applicable standard of care is a matter for medical judgment, not the Court.

Where the s 5O defence is made out, it supplants the analysis of the general principles regarding a determination of negligence otherwise required by s 5B of the CLA. However, where it is not made out, the general principles in section 5B apply, including that a defendant is not negligent in failing to take precautions against a risk of harm, unless the risk was (i) foreseeable, (ii) not insignificant, and (iii) in the circumstances, a reasonable person in the defendant’s position would have taken precautions against the risk(s) of harm. These matters are determined prospectively from the time of the conduct in question, having regard to the context in which the risk(s) were assessed and the non-exhaustive considerations in ss 5B(2) and 5C.

Dr Tadros conceded that questioning Mr Peterkin as to the duration of his bleeding was very important, and a history of bleeding for five to six months would have been concerning and necessitated consideration of a differential diagnosis beyond haemorrhoids. He also conceded that investigation, given the additional symptoms of constipation and urgency (tenesmus), would have included a referral on a relatively urgent basis to a specialist with a view to a colonoscopy.

Dr Tadros’ evidence, however, founded in a notation in his clinical note, was that he was told by Mr Peterkin on 23 August 2022 that the bleeding and urgency had lasted for only one day. His Honour observed that Dr Tadros’ clinical note did not establish, and found, contrary to Dr Tadros’ evidence, that Mr Peterkin did not advise Dr Tadros that his rectal bleeding and urgency had lasted for only one day and that the notation '1/7' attached to the haemorrhoid only. His Honour also found that Dr Tadros did not sight an external haemorrhoid yet focused only on haemorrhoids to the exclusion of investigating other possible causes. In this regard, his Honour considered expert evidence that tenesmus is not a feature of uncomplicated haemorrhoids.

Whilst Dr Tadros adduced expert GP evidence in support of the s 5O defence, his Honour found that no peer professional opinion supported Dr Tadros’ conduct because the expert evidence was based upon incorrect assumptions, namely, an assumption that Dr Tadros 'would have asked' certain probing questions about Mr Peterkin’s symptoms.

His Honour found that by not taking precautions against the reasonably foreseeable and not insignificant risk of a delayed cancer diagnosis and consequent delayed treatment – those precautions including taking a full history and referring Mr Peterkin to a colorectal specialist (the burden of which was slight) – Dr Tadros’ conduct comprised a significant departure from the standard of care expected of a GP in the circumstances.

Causation

To succeed in an action in negligence, a plaintiff must prove on the balance of probabilities that the defendant’s negligence was, firstly, a necessary condition of the occurrence of the plaintiff’s harm, and secondly, that it is appropriate for the defendant’s liability to extend to the harm so caused (by the materialisation of the risk(s) of harm which the defendant failed to take precautions against) (see s 5D of the CLA for NSW cases).

To succeed on the first limb a plaintiff must establish that 'but for' the defendant’s negligence, the harm which occurred would not have occurred. The plaintiff must also show that it is more probable than not that the harm would have been prevented or lessened if the defendant had taken reasonable care.

The second limb is normative, requiring Courts to consider whether and why responsibility for harm should be imposed on the negligent party through consideration of policy and legal principles. It extends beyond elements of causation to cover questions raised by intervening and successive causes, foreseeability, remoteness (including whether the type of damage is 'far-fetched') and whether the harm falls within the specific risk(s) of harm that rendered the defendant’s conduct negligent.

For a patient in the position of Mr Peterkin to succeed against a GP in negligence for alleged loss of life expectancy from a late cancer diagnosis, the evidence would need to establish on the balance of probabilities (i) had the GP taken appropriate precautions, the patient would have received an earlier diagnosis, (ii) an earlier diagnosis would have led to an earlier / different treatment path, and (iii) that earlier treatment would have prevented the patient from suffering at least some of the consequences of his or her cancer.

His Honour found that had Dr Tadros advised Mr Peterkin that his symptoms required him to immediately attend a specialist, and taking into account delays for (i) Mr Peterkin’s dilatory conduct, (ii) the delay in obtaining a specialist appointment and (iii) the delay in obtaining a colonoscopy in the public health system, Mr Peterkin would likely have undergone a colonoscopy and been diagnosed with colorectal cancer by about February 2023.

Having regard to expert oncology evidence, his Honour found that with a diagnosis in February 2023, Mr Peterkin would likely have lived to about February 2032. On the other hand, given Mr Peterkin’s late diagnosis and consequent surgical complications which precipitated recurrence of the cancer (and more extensive treatments), Mr Peterkin is predicted to pass away in about mid-2027. His Honour concluded that Dr Tadros’ negligent failure to investigate, take a history and refer Mr Peterkin in August 2022 foreshortened Mr Peterkin’s life by 4.75 years.

His Honour found that had Dr Tadros taken appropriate precautions, a diagnosis in February 2023 would have led to Mr Peterkin starting treatment earlier, and earlier treatment would have prevented him from suffering at least some of the consequences of his illness. It was therefore appropriate for Dr Tadros’ liability to extend to the harm caused by his negligence.

Contributory negligence

A plaintiff cannot recover damages from a negligent defendant for losses caused by the plaintiff’s own negligence. The standard of care required of a plaintiff is that of a reasonable person in the plaintiff’s position, determined based on what he or she knew or ought to have known at the time. Where contributory negligence is established, the Court must reduce the plaintiff’s damages to the extent it considers just and equitable having regard to the plaintiff’s share in responsibility for his or her losses.

His Honour found that by failing to report symptoms for the period August 2022 to October 2023, and failing to act on Dr Etemad’s referral to a colorectal specialist for several months, Mr Peterkin failed to take the care that a reasonable person in his position would have taken, and that negligence contributed to the losses he had suffered. His Honour made an order that Mr Peterkin was contributorily negligent.

The second decision in respect of damages & apportionment – Peterkin v Tadros (No 2) [2026] NSWSC 1325

The Court found that had Mr Peterkin sought medical assistance between August 2022 to October 2023 (including at any one of the seven GP consultations he attended in that period, during which time he was symptomatic), and had he acted on Dr Etemad’s referral dated 8 October 2023 within a reasonable time, he would have received a diagnosis on a date meaningfully earlier than May 2024.

His Honour assessed Mr Peterkin’s damages in the amount of $648,654.60 and found that a reduction of 35% for Mr Peterkin’s contributory negligence was appropriate having regard to the causal role Mr Peterkin’s delays played. Accordingly, judgment was given for Mr Peterkin against Dr Tadros in the amount of $421,625.49.

Whilst Mr Peterkin failed to seek medical treatment before August 2022, despite experiencing symptoms for some 12 months or more, his Honour found that that failure did not amount to contributory negligence capable of reducing Dr Tadros’ liability. This is because findings of contributory negligence operate as a discount against a defendant’s liability, and Dr Tadros could not be liable for conduct which preceded his negligence.

Implications for you

This matter highlights the importance of general practitioners proactively taking steps to obtain a full and detailed history of their patient’s symptoms to have the best possible information available to consider and investigate all possible causes, especially those of a time critical nature such as cancer.

In circumstances where general practitioners see thousands of patients each year, this matter also serves as an important reminder to GP’s – and in fact all medical practitioners – to take detailed notes of all consultations. Whilst some practitioners may have a good memory, without a detailed clinical note, a Court may, quite understandably, be reluctant to accept evidence given years and thousands of appointments after a specific consultation if there is no record of those facts in the clinical note.

Peterkin v Tadros [2026] NSWSC 1185 and Peterkin v Tadros (No 2) [2026] NSWSC 1325