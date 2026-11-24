The Supreme Court of the Australian Capital Territory held that the defendant, a bariatric surgeon, breached her duty of care by failing to properly diagnose the plaintiff’s condition and advise her of non-surgical treatment options, including stabilisation and further investigation, before proceeding with a Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass (RYGB), a major gastric bypass procedure.

In issue

The primary issues considered by the Court were:

Whether the defendant breached her duty of care by failing to properly diagnose the plaintiff’s medical condition before recommending and performing the Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass (RYGB) surgery.

Whether the defendant failed to provide the plaintiff with adequate advice about all reasonably available treatment options, including non-surgical alternatives and the risks associated with the RYGB procedure.

Whether the RYGB surgery was unnecessary and whether the defendant’s breach of duty caused the plaintiff’s post-operative complications.

The background

On 15 July 2022, the plaintiff underwent an RYGB surgery performed by the defendant, a bariatric surgeon. The plaintiff had a history of type 2 diabetes, obesity, severe depression and binge eating. She underwent Vertical Banded Gastroplasty (VBG) surgery in 1997 and by 2022, she was suffering from recurrent and increasingly severe vomiting, nausea, reflux and haematemesis (vomiting of blood, indicating upper gastrointestinal bleeding).

The defendant first saw the plaintiff on 23 June 2022 after she was referred by her general practitioner for an opinion and investigation of the plaintiff’s haematemesis. The defendant performed a gastroscopy on 8 July 2022, which raised several clinical concerns including possible gastritis, ulcers, a hiatus hernia, and Barrett’s oesophagus. Subsequent histopathology did not confirm Barrett’s oesophagus, gastritis or ulcers.

The defendant considered that the plaintiff had a gastric outlet obstruction and recommended either a reversal of her VBG or an RYGB. The plaintiff denied being advised of both procedures and claimed the defendant’s only recommendation was to undergo the RYGB. The Court rejected that evidence and accepted that both surgical options had been discussed.

The plaintiff opted to undergo an RYGB, which was originally scheduled for 22 July 2022. However, between 12 and 14 July 2022, her episodes of vomiting rapidly worsened. The defendant moved the surgery forward and on 15 July 2022, the plaintiff underwent a laparoscopic hiatal hernia repair, gastric resection, division of adhesions and RYGB surgery. During the operation, the procedure was converted from a laparoscopic surgery to an open laparotomy. The plaintiff subsequently experienced significant post-operative complications including fluid retention, respiratory issues, muscle weakness and a prolonged hospital admission.

The decision at trial

On 11 September 2026, the Court found in favour of the plaintiff and awarded her $311,500 in damages (with costs and interest reserved).

The Court accepted that the defendant had offered reversal of the VBG as an alternative to the RYGB. However, the Court concluded that the defendant failed to accurately diagnose the plaintiff’s condition before recommending surgery, accepting there was no evidence to support the diagnosis of a gastric outlet obstruction.

The Court found that the defendant breached her duty of care by failing to properly diagnose the plaintiff's condition and advise her of all reasonable treatment options before proceeding with the RYGB surgery. In particular, the defendant did not discuss conservative stabilisation measures, including the insertion of a nasogastric or naso-jejunal tube, or the option of further investigations, including repeat gastroscopy. This failure deprived the plaintiff of the opportunity to make a fully informed decision about her treatment options. Importantly, the Court accepted that the defendant had discussed both surgical options and had explained relevant risks of the RYGB procedure. The breach rather concerned the defendant’s failure to explain the available non-surgical pathway of stabilisation and further investigation, rather than a complete failure to advise about the surgery or its risks.

Although it was accepted that the plaintiff was eager to obtain relief from her ongoing symptoms and that the defendant sought to assist her promptly, the Court concluded that a reasonable bariatric surgeon would have undertaken further investigations and explained all relevant treatment options, to mitigate the foreseeable risks associated with major surgery, particularly given the plaintiff's complex and chronic health issues.

The experts differed on whether it was reasonable to offer and perform the RYGB on the information available. The plaintiff’s expert considered that the procedure should not have been offered or performed when there was no definitive diagnosis of the cause of the plaintiff’s ongoing vomiting. The defendant’s expert considered it was reasonable to offer the RYGB surgery and that a competent surgeon should anticipate, and warn the patient, that adhesions from the earlier VBG might require conversion from laparoscopic to open surgery.

The Court did not find that the RYGB was negligently performed and it was even considered to have been successful in the long-term, with the Court recognising that the procedure ultimately resolved or improved the plaintiff’s vomiting, haematemesis, reflux, weight and diabetes. Liability nevertheless arose because the plaintiff underwent the procedure without first being given the opportunity to consider conservative stabilisation and further diagnostic investigation. The Court further found that the breach was a necessary condition of the plaintiff’s post-operative complications. It held that the RYGB surgery carried significant and foreseeable risks and that, by failing to properly investigate the plaintiff’s condition and advise her of available non-surgical alternatives (or undertake further investigations), the defendant unnecessarily exposed her to those risks, particularly given the breadth and number of the plaintiff’s medical issues.

The Court limited damages to those consequences causally connected with the surgery and rejected several claims concerning ongoing respiratory, cardiac and psychological conditions.

Key take aways from the decision

Consider whether further investigations are necessary and establish the diagnosis before recommending major surgery – before proceeding with major surgery, practitioners should ensure the diagnosis is sufficiently established and consider whether further investigations, stabilisation or alternative treatments are appropriate.

– before proceeding with major surgery, practitioners should ensure the diagnosis is sufficiently established and consider whether further investigations, stabilisation or alternative treatments are appropriate. Consent to the procedure is not enough – the duty to inform extends beyond explaining the proposed surgical procedure and its risks. As a practitioner, you have a duty to provide adequate information about all reasonable alternative treatment options to enable the patient to make a fully informed decision about their health care.

– the duty to inform extends beyond explaining the proposed surgical procedure and its risks. As a practitioner, you have a duty to provide adequate information about all reasonable alternative treatment options to enable the patient to make a fully informed decision about their health care. Distinguish surgical options from the full range of treatment options – advising a patient about two surgical procedures may not be sufficient where conservative stabilisation or further diagnostic investigation is also reasonably available.

– advising a patient about two surgical procedures may not be sufficient where conservative stabilisation or further diagnostic investigation is also reasonably available. Urgency and patient preference does not displace clinical obligations – even if a patient is requesting a particular procedure or urgently seeking relief, the practitioner must still ensure that the diagnosis is adequately investigated and that the patient is informed of the reasonable options available.

– even if a patient is requesting a particular procedure or urgently seeking relief, the practitioner must still ensure that the diagnosis is adequately investigated and that the patient is informed of the reasonable options available. Documentation – practitioners should ensure they make contemporaneous records including the working diagnosis, further investigations considered, reasons for proceeding or not proceeding with those investigations, treatment options discussed, and the material risks and benefits. Clear, contemporaneous documentation assists in demonstrating that the patient was given sufficient information to make an informed choice about their health care.

Cotton v Spiro (No 2) [2026] ACTSC 347