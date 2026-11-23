The Federal Court’s recent decision in Secretary, Department of Health and Aged Care v CDA Clinics QLD Pty Ltd trading as CDA Express [2026] FCA 1623 (CDA Clinics) provides an important reminder for health practices using online consultation, prescribing and patient-engagement models.1

While the proceeding concerned the advertising of cannabidiol (CBD) products, the decision has broader relevance for health practices increasingly delivering care through digital platforms. In particular, it examines the boundary between advice or information provided directly to a patient by a health practitioner in the course of treatment, and material which constitutes advertising of therapeutic goods.2

The distinction proved significant with the Federal Court imposing a $6.5 million pecuniary penalty on CDA Clinics QLD Pty Ltd (CDA) and a $450,000 penalty on its sole director, Dr Benjamin David Ngahuia Jansen, following contraventions of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth) (TG Act).3

The online model

CDA operated an online platform through which customers could access information about and obtain CBD products. Prospective customers created an account and completed an online questionnaire before becoming eligible to access a restricted section of the website.4

The relevant material included product information and blog content on CDA’s website, as well as Facebook posts. The Court found that the material constituted advertising for the purposes of the TG Act.5

The contraventions included prohibited and restricted representations concerning serious conditions, references to CBD substances regulated under the applicable Poisons Standard and advertising therapeutic goods that were not entered on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods.6

For health practices, however, one of the more significant aspects of the judgment is CDA’s argument that information within the restricted section of its website fell outside the therapeutic goods advertising provisions.

Is information behind a patient login still advertising?

Section 42AA(4) of the TG Act excludes from Part 5-1 advice or information given directly to a patient by certain health practitioners in the course of treatment of that patient. 7

CDA contended that its website was part of a doctor-supervised assessment and treatment process and that customers obtained access to the relevant information in that context. The Court rejected that position.8 Acting Chief Justice Collier accepted expert evidence that the questionnaire was insufficient to establish a therapeutic relationship and that the CDA model was transactional in nature rather than a genuine course of treatment.9

The way patients moved through the platform was particularly relevant. Before approximately 31 May 2021, eligible customers could access, review, order and pay for products before their questionnaire responses had been reviewed by a CDA doctor. Even after changes were made to the system, customers with access to the restricted section could review available products and self-select them, with doctors ordinarily reviewing orders after they had been placed and paid for. As the Court observed, in substance the customer selected the product and a medical practitioner subsequently determined whether the order would be approved.10

The Court considered these features relevant to whether the information could properly be characterised as advice or information provided directly to a patient in the course of treatment.11

What does this mean for health practices?

The decision is a useful reminder that putting information behind a patient portal, or requiring completion of an intake questionnaire, does not, without more, mean that product information will fall within the “course of treatment” exclusion.12 That is particularly relevant as health practices increasingly use online intake forms, telehealth platforms, patient portals and digital prescribing pathways.

For practices using those models, the Court’s reasoning highlights the importance of considering:

when the practitioner-patient relationship is established;

the point at which individual clinical assessment occurs;

whether patients have access to therapeutic goods information before that assessment;

whether patients are able to browse or select products, or access product-specific information, before an individual prescribing decision is made; and

whether website terms and patient communications are consistent with the clinical relationship the practice says exists.

These are practical considerations arising from the judgment rather than a checklist prescribed by the Court. The statutory question remains whether the relevant advice or information is given directly to a patient by a health practitioner in the course of treatment.13 Importantly, the fact that the website was password-protected and not publicly accessible was not determinative. The critical question remained whether the information was provided directly to a patient by a health practitioner in the course of treatment.14

Regulatory compliance and clinical practice increasingly overlap

The decision also illustrates how therapeutic goods compliance can intersect with the design and delivery of clinical services. In considering the nature of the relationship between CDA’s doctors and its customers, the Court examined the operation of the clinical assessment and prescribing model and the stages at which doctors became involved.15

For modern health practices, that is significant because the design of a digital patient journey is not simply a technology or marketing issue. Where therapeutic goods are involved, the relationship between patient communications, clinical assessment, prescribing and access to product information may have regulatory consequences.

The judgment also demonstrates the importance of consistency between the way a health service actually operates and the way the relationship is described to patients. CDA’s terms and conditions stated that it did not provide medical advice except through a booked consultation and described website information as informational and educational. Those terms were relevant to the Court’s consideration of CDA’s contention that the website information was being provided in the course of treatment.16

Personal exposure for practitioners and directors

There is a further lesson for medical practitioners who hold leadership or ownership roles in healthcare businesses.

Dr Jansen was CDA’s sole director and responsible for its day-to-day management. The Court found that he was involved in CDA’s contraventions for the purposes of s 42YC of the TG Act.17 Importantly, accessorial liability did not require proof that Dr Jansen knew the conduct was unlawful. The relevant question was whether he intentionally participated in the conduct with knowledge of the essential facts constituting the contraventions.18

Although the Court accepted there was no evidence that Dr Jansen deliberately set out to contravene the TG Act, the Court imposed the jointly proposed $450,000 penalty.19

The takeaway for healthcare providers

CDA Clinics is particularly timely for healthcare providers developing or refining digital models of care. The regulatory question is not simply where information appears. The judgment highlights the importance of when and in what clinical context the information is provided, who provides it, and whether it is genuinely being provided in the course of treating the patient.

For health practices, that brings the architecture of the patient journey into focus. Clinical assessment, prescribing processes, website content, patient communications and therapeutic goods advertising compliance cannot necessarily be considered in isolation.

As online healthcare delivery continues to develop, CDA Clinics is a useful reminder that a digital intake process, restricted patient portal or some degree of practitioner oversight will not necessarily bring therapeutic goods information within the “course of treatment” exclusion. The substance and sequencing of the clinical relationship matter.

Footnotes

1 Secretary, Department of Health and Aged Care v CDA Clinics QLD Pty Ltd trading as CDA Express [2026] FCA 1623 (CDA Clinics).

2 CDA Clinics, [75]-[88].

3 CDA Clinics, [98]-[116], [131]-[143].

4 CDA Clinics, [82]-[84].

5 CDA Clinics, [64]-[67].

6 Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth), s 42DLB(1); CDA Clinics, [43]–[45], [64]–[67].

7 Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth), s 42AA(4).

8 CDA Clinics, [75]-[88].

9 CDA Clinics, [76]-[78].

10 CDA Clinics, [82]-[84].

11 CDA Clinics, [84], [86]-[88].

12 CDA Clinics, [84], [86]-[87].

13 Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth), s 42AA(4).

14 CDA Clinics, [87].

15 CDA Clinics, [82]-[87].

16 CDA Clinics, [85].

17 Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth), s 42YC; CDA Clinics, [118]-[126].

18 CDA Clinics, [118]-[126].