Australia’s Disability Provider Outlook 2026: Financial Resilience In A Changing NDIS Market

Much public commentary rightly focuses on the importance of adequate funding and stable policy settings. Those issues matter; however, provider boards and executive teams can’t rely on policy reform alone to secure long-term sustainability. Funding outcomes are uncertain, implementation timeframes shift and competitive conditions vary materially across service lines and geographies.

KordaMentha’s analysis of large disability providers presented in this paper suggests that scale alone doesn’t equal resilience.

Our analysis reveals that 62% (16 of 26) of large disability providers delivered an operating deficit in FY25. From a balance-sheet perspective, 31% (8 of 26) have a low ratio ((20%) of net assets to revenue. While no universally accepted benchmark exists for the disability sector, providers with net assets below 20% of revenue generally have more limited capacity to withstand prolonged operating losses.

The common theme is that boards and executives of the disability sector need a sharper view of underlying operating performance and balance-sheet quality.

This paper applies a practical performance improvement lens to the disability services sector. It asks what provider leaders can do now, within the levers they control, to build stronger, more resilient organisations.

The providers best placed for this next phase of reform will be those that have a clear view of performance and act early. They will improve productivity, make disciplined choices about their scope of service provision and geography, deliver productivity gains from technology, optimise property and accommodation assets, and build credible liquidity and performance management disciplines.

Recent discussions across the disability provider sector point to a growing consensus: The NDIS has changed lives, strengthened communities and remains one of Australia’s most important social reforms. The value of the NDIS is not in dispute. At the same time, there is broad agreement that the scheme is unsustainable in its current form and must become more efficient and more targeted for the people who need it most. It’s how reform is implemented that is the rub point.

The recent National Press Club discussion (August 2026) reinforced that the next phase of reform is likely to be shaped by three connected issues: scheme sustainability, provider viability and stricter requirements. Many provider executives and board members appear to accept that the current market structure will change; the open question is whether that change is managed deliberately or occurs through distress. Provider failure is not simply a ‘business’ issue. When providers exit suddenly or become financially distressed, people with disability can face disruption, reduced choice and diminished continuity of care.

The sector’s underlying challenge is that cost pressure is rising faster than many providers’ ability to recover those costs through pricing, productivity or alternative income. Workforce costs are the dominant feature of the cost base, often representing most provider income. This makes small changes in workforce productivity, rostering, overtime, travel time and service utilisation highly consequential.

In this context, the important questions are whether the organisation has the operating discipline, liquidity, data and leadership capacity to respond before financial pressure reduces strategic choice.

This is particularly important because financial sustainability and service quality are increasingly connected. A provider under sustained financial pressure may struggle to invest in workforce capability, technology, safeguarding, quality systems, and the management capacity required to support frontline services. Sustainability is therefore not separate from mission. It’s one of the critical conditions that enables mission to continue.

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