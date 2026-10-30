Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 30 OCTOBER 2026

The Duty Of Disclosure In Property Proceedings - An Obligation You Cannot Ignore

Bartier Perry Solicitors
Explore more from Bartier Perry Solicitors

Family law property proceedings impose a duty of full and frank disclosure that extends far beyond what most clients expect, requiring complete transparency about all financial affairs from pre-action negotiations through to final judgment. Recent case law demonstrates that incomplete disclosure can result in adverse inferences, evidentiary sanctions, and property adjustments weighted heavily against the non-disclosing party, with consequences that far outweigh any perceived benefit of concealment.

AustraliaFamily and Matrimonial
Fiona Hoad
Fiona Hoad
Christopher Vassilopoulos
Christopher Vassilopoulos
Author LinkedIn connections

Why full and frank disclosure is broader, more intrusive and more enduring than most people expect

For clients with substantial or complex financial affairs such as businesses, trusts, investment structures, international holdings, the duty of disclosure in family law property proceedings often comes as an unwelcome surprise. It is common to assume that you need only disclose what you consider relevant, what supports your own case, or what the other side specifically asks for. None of those assumptions is correct.

The duty of disclosure is one of the most onerous and intrusive obligations in Australian litigation. It requires you to lay out your entire financial position, not selectively, not strategically, but completely and to keep doing so until your matter is finally resolved. Understanding its true breadth at the outset is far less costly than discovering it later.

How far the obligation reaches

Rule 6.01 of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (Family Law) Rules 2021 imposes on every party a duty of full and frank disclosure of all information relevant to the case. That means complete and accurate information about your entire financial position. That includes income from all sources, assets both tangible and intangible, liabilities, interests in companies and trusts, financial resources, and anything else that may bear on the outcome whether or not it helps your case, and whether or not the other party knows it exists.

The intrusiveness of the obligation should not be understated. It extends to matters many clients regard as private or peripheral, entities you control or benefit from, transactions with family members, dispositions of property made before or after separation, and interests held through structures. Convenience and confidentiality are not exceptions. The duty exists because the Court cannot determine the asset pool, weigh the parties&rsquo; contributions, or be satisfied that proposed orders are just and equitable without a full picture from both sides.

It starts earlier, and lasts longer than you think

The duty does not begin when proceedings are commenced. It applies from the pre-action stage, when parties are required to make a genuine attempt to resolve or narrow their dispute through negotiation. Meaningful negotiation is not possible where one party withholds or drip-feeds financial information as the other party cannot assess the true value and composite of the asset pool. Any settlement reached on incomplete information is vulnerable to being set aside later.

The obligation is also ongoing. Rule 6.03 requires parties to update their disclosure whenever circumstances change, or further information comes to light. A disclosure exercise completed at the start of a matter is not a box ticked. Rather, it is a continuing obligation that runs until final judgment or settlement. New income, new transactions, changes in the value or structure of your holdings must be voluntarily disclosed.

Pryor & Pryor: what non-disclosure actually costs

The recent decision in Pryor & Pryor (No 2) [2026] FedCFamC1F 77 illustrates the consequences with rare clarity. The husband failed to provide full and frank disclosure throughout the matter, particularly as to his personal income, unexplained transactions of significant value, and the corporations he controlled. What he did produce was in draft and unexecuted form, or inconsistent with his earlier evidence and assertions.

The Court&rsquo;s response was to treat his evidence with caution and give it very limited probative weight, and his own opinion evidence as to the value of his financial position was rejected in cross-examination. More significantly, where his non-disclosure made it impossible to ascertain the true value of the marital asset pool, the Court drawing on the earlier decision of Black & Kellner1&nbsp;and Weir & Weir2, considered it entitled to make a more generous allocation of the known property to the wife.

The husband conceded an adjustment of 5% in the wife&rsquo;s favour. The Court instead fixed it at 20% which equated to $227,655 of the known asset pool and ordered him to pay the wife&rsquo;s costs incurred by the delay his non-disclosure had caused. The non disclosure did not protect his position. Rather, it quadrupled the adjustment against him and added a costs order on top.

What this means for you

The Court does not need to find the hidden asset to penalise a non disclosing party. Where disclosure is incomplete, the Court does not simply proceed on the known pool, and it may infer that the pool is larger than disclosed and resolve the uncertainty against the non-discloser.

If your affairs involve companies, trusts or inter-entity loans, expect the disclosure exercise to be searching, and expect documents produced in draft or unexecuted form or inconsistent with earlier accounts to attract scepticism rather than weight. Explanations for significant transactions should be available, documented and consistent from the outset.

Settlements built on incomplete disclosure are fragile. A concluded settlement can be reopened where material non-disclosure later comes to light which means the cost of concealment can be borne years after the matter appeared to be finished.

Key takeaways

Disclosure is onerous, intrusive and continuous and it is not optional. The discipline it demands sits uncomfortably with clients accustomed to keeping their financial affairs private. However, the alternative is materially worse such as adverse inferences, evidentiary sanctions, costs orders and property adjustments weighted against you.

Anybody involved in a family law property or financial settlement should obtain early advice and ensure comprehensive disclosure from the outset to accurately identify issues in dispute. The short-term temptation of concealing information is almost always outweighed by the long-term consequences of this misrepresentation being revealed.

This publication is intended as a source of information only. No reader should act on any matter without first obtaining professional advice.

Footnotes

1. Black v Kellner (1992) 15 Fam LR 343

2.&nbsp;Weir & Weir (1993) FLC 92-338; (1992) 16 Fam LR 154

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

When A Signed Will Is Not Enough: What A Recent Supreme Court Decision Says About Online Estate Planning.

A NSW Supreme Court decision reveals that even a properly signed and professionally drafted Will can fail if the process doesn't adequately establish that the document reflects the testator's true intentions. The case examines the critical distinction between document preparation and comprehensive estate planning, particularly relevant as online Will services become increasingly common.
AustraliaFamily and Matrimonial
HHG Legal Group
HHG Legal Group
Article

Who Signs The Termination Letter Matters – The Importance Of The Decision-maker

The Full Federal Court's decision in Totino v Metro Trains Melbourne clarifies how employers can successfully defend general protections claims when dismissing employees who have made workplace complaints or workers compensation claims. The case establishes critical principles about who must give evidence, the distinction between advisers and decision-makers, and why proper documentation of the decision-making process is essential for employers facing the reverse burden of proof.
AustraliaEmployment and HR
Bartier Perry Solicitors
Bartier Perry Solicitors
Article

Federal Budget 2026–27: Key Tax Changes And What Clients Need To Know

On Tuesday, 12 May 2026, the Treasurer, Dr Jim Chalmers, handed down the 2026–27 Federal Budget. The Federal Budget introduces the most significant tax reforms aimed at reshaping how income and wealth are taxed in Australia. The Government is seeking to rebalance the system by reducing tax on income from work and increasing tax on income from assets, and then using that difference to fund personal tax relief and influence housing behaviour.
AustraliaTax
Bartier Perry Solicitors
Bartier Perry Solicitors
Article

Dividend Payments - Key Issues For Australian Company Directors

Dividends are a common way for companies to distribute value to shareholders, but whether to declare or pay a dividend is not simply a commercial decision. Directors must ensure that any dividend complies with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), the company’s constitution and relevant governance requirements, while considering their duties to the company and its creditors.
AustraliaCorporate/Commercial Law
Bartier Perry Solicitors
Bartier Perry Solicitors
Article

When “Down Down” Wasn’t Really Down - Federal Court Rules Against Coles

In its judgement delivered on 14 May 2026, the Federal Court has found that Coles engaged in misleading conduct in relation to its long-running “Down Down” promotion, accepting the ACCC’s case that many advertised discounts were not genuine. The Court held that 13 of the 14 sample “Down Down” tickets examined in the hearing conveyed false or misleading price discount representations because the stated “was” price had not applied for a reasonable period before the promotion.
AustraliaConsumer Protection
Bartier Perry Solicitors
Bartier Perry Solicitors
Article

Shareholder Oppression - Protecting Your Rights As A Shareholder

When you invest your time, money and energy into a company, you expect to be treated fairly and to have your rights as a shareholder respected. But what happens when those rights are ignored, or worse, actively undermined? Shareholder oppression is a serious issue that can have significant financial implications. If you suspect that your rights are being compromised, it’s important to act promptly to protect your interests.
AustraliaCorporate/Commercial Law
Bartier Perry Solicitors
Bartier Perry Solicitors
Article

The Fair Work Act Goes Global - When Overseas Employees Fall Under The Act

Australian courts are increasingly examining whether the Fair Work Act applies to employees working entirely overseas. A recent Fair Work Commission decision reveals that jurisdiction may hinge not on where an employee performs their duties, but on the technical question of where the employment contract was legally formed—with significant implications for employers managing remote and offshore workforces.
AustraliaEmployment and HR
Bartier Perry Solicitors
Bartier Perry Solicitors
Article

Clerks Award WFH Decision - If It Ain’t Broke

The Fair Work Commission's Full Bench has published its decision on working from home arrangements for clerical employees, introducing a facilitative clause that maintains the current status quo. While the new clause formalizes the process for employees to request remote work arrangements, it notably rejects union proposals for a broad 'right to request' and employer proposals to significantly widen ordinary working hours, affirming that existing flexible work arrangements are largely functioning
AustraliaEmployment and HR
Bartier Perry Solicitors
Bartier Perry Solicitors
Article

Unfair Contract Terms In SME Lending - 5 Clauses That May Place Lenders At Risk

ASIC's 2026-27 Corporate Plan identifies non-bank small business lending practices as a regulatory focus area, particularly concerning unfair contract terms in standard form agreements. This article examines five common clauses in SME loan agreements that may expose lenders to enforceability challenges and regulatory action, drawing on recent court decisions to illustrate key UCT risks.
AustraliaCorporate/Commercial Law
Bartier Perry Solicitors
Bartier Perry Solicitors