The Duty Of Disclosure In Property Proceedings - An Obligation You Cannot Ignore

Why full and frank disclosure is broader, more intrusive and more enduring than most people expect

For clients with substantial or complex financial affairs such as businesses, trusts, investment structures, international holdings, the duty of disclosure in family law property proceedings often comes as an unwelcome surprise. It is common to assume that you need only disclose what you consider relevant, what supports your own case, or what the other side specifically asks for. None of those assumptions is correct.

The duty of disclosure is one of the most onerous and intrusive obligations in Australian litigation. It requires you to lay out your entire financial position, not selectively, not strategically, but completely and to keep doing so until your matter is finally resolved. Understanding its true breadth at the outset is far less costly than discovering it later.

How far the obligation reaches

Rule 6.01 of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (Family Law) Rules 2021 imposes on every party a duty of full and frank disclosure of all information relevant to the case. That means complete and accurate information about your entire financial position. That includes income from all sources, assets both tangible and intangible, liabilities, interests in companies and trusts, financial resources, and anything else that may bear on the outcome whether or not it helps your case, and whether or not the other party knows it exists.

The intrusiveness of the obligation should not be understated. It extends to matters many clients regard as private or peripheral, entities you control or benefit from, transactions with family members, dispositions of property made before or after separation, and interests held through structures. Convenience and confidentiality are not exceptions. The duty exists because the Court cannot determine the asset pool, weigh the parties’ contributions, or be satisfied that proposed orders are just and equitable without a full picture from both sides.

It starts earlier, and lasts longer than you think

The duty does not begin when proceedings are commenced. It applies from the pre-action stage, when parties are required to make a genuine attempt to resolve or narrow their dispute through negotiation. Meaningful negotiation is not possible where one party withholds or drip-feeds financial information as the other party cannot assess the true value and composite of the asset pool. Any settlement reached on incomplete information is vulnerable to being set aside later.

The obligation is also ongoing. Rule 6.03 requires parties to update their disclosure whenever circumstances change, or further information comes to light. A disclosure exercise completed at the start of a matter is not a box ticked. Rather, it is a continuing obligation that runs until final judgment or settlement. New income, new transactions, changes in the value or structure of your holdings must be voluntarily disclosed.

Pryor & Pryor: what non-disclosure actually costs

The recent decision in Pryor & Pryor (No 2) [2026] FedCFamC1F 77 illustrates the consequences with rare clarity. The husband failed to provide full and frank disclosure throughout the matter, particularly as to his personal income, unexplained transactions of significant value, and the corporations he controlled. What he did produce was in draft and unexecuted form, or inconsistent with his earlier evidence and assertions.

The Court’s response was to treat his evidence with caution and give it very limited probative weight, and his own opinion evidence as to the value of his financial position was rejected in cross-examination. More significantly, where his non-disclosure made it impossible to ascertain the true value of the marital asset pool, the Court drawing on the earlier decision of Black & Kellner1 and Weir & Weir2, considered it entitled to make a more generous allocation of the known property to the wife.

The husband conceded an adjustment of 5% in the wife’s favour. The Court instead fixed it at 20% which equated to $227,655 of the known asset pool and ordered him to pay the wife’s costs incurred by the delay his non-disclosure had caused. The non disclosure did not protect his position. Rather, it quadrupled the adjustment against him and added a costs order on top.

What this means for you

The Court does not need to find the hidden asset to penalise a non disclosing party. Where disclosure is incomplete, the Court does not simply proceed on the known pool, and it may infer that the pool is larger than disclosed and resolve the uncertainty against the non-discloser.

If your affairs involve companies, trusts or inter-entity loans, expect the disclosure exercise to be searching, and expect documents produced in draft or unexecuted form or inconsistent with earlier accounts to attract scepticism rather than weight. Explanations for significant transactions should be available, documented and consistent from the outset.

Settlements built on incomplete disclosure are fragile. A concluded settlement can be reopened where material non-disclosure later comes to light which means the cost of concealment can be borne years after the matter appeared to be finished.

Key takeaways

Disclosure is onerous, intrusive and continuous and it is not optional. The discipline it demands sits uncomfortably with clients accustomed to keeping their financial affairs private. However, the alternative is materially worse such as adverse inferences, evidentiary sanctions, costs orders and property adjustments weighted against you.

Anybody involved in a family law property or financial settlement should obtain early advice and ensure comprehensive disclosure from the outset to accurately identify issues in dispute. The short-term temptation of concealing information is almost always outweighed by the long-term consequences of this misrepresentation being revealed.

This publication is intended as a source of information only. No reader should act on any matter without first obtaining professional advice.

Footnotes

1. Black v Kellner (1992) 15 Fam LR 343