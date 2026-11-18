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The European Commission proposes a single, directly applicable EU regulation, the Public Procurement Act (PPA), to replace the three 2014 public procurement directives.

The European Commission proposes a single, directly applicable EU regulation, the Public Procurement Act (PPA), to replace the three 2014 public procurement directives. The Best Price-Quality Ratio would become the standard award model, with quality criteria generally weighted at least 30% (50% for labor-intensive contracts).

The Best Price-Quality Ratio would become the standard award model, with quality criteria generally weighted at least 30% (50% for labor-intensive contracts). The draft would create a horizontal framework for “European preference” and an interconnected European digital procurement ecosystem.

The draft would create a horizontal framework for “European preference” and an interconnected European digital procurement ecosystem. Germany’s Länder (MPK resolutions of Oct. 21 and 22, 2026) support simplification and strategic procurement but criticize the shift from directives to a directly applicable regulation.

Germany’s Länder (MPK resolutions of Oct. 21 and 22, 2026) support simplification and strategic procurement but criticize the shift from directives to a directly applicable regulation. The Commission, Parliament, and Council have set the end of 2027 as the political target for concluding negotiations.

On Sept. 9, 2026, the European Commission presented its proposal for a new Public Procurement Act (PPA) (COM (2026) 590), a directly applicable EU regulation that would replace Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, and 2014/25/EU.

According to the Commission, public procurement accounts for around EUR 2.5 trillion per year, or approximately 15% of EU GDP. The Commission regards public procurement as a strategic lever of European economic policy.

The proposal is proceeding through the ordinary legislative procedure. The Commission, Parliament, and Council have set the end of 2027 as a political target for concluding negotiations.

What Changes Under the EU Public Procurement Act?

At its core, the draft pursues four interconnected reform objectives:

One Set of Rules Instead of Three Directives

The current public sector, utilities, and concessions directives would be consolidated into a single regulatory instrument. Unlike the current directives, the proposed regulation generally would not require transposition into national law. The Commission says this is intended to avoid divergent national transpositions and make public procurement law simpler and more predictable.

The proposal would change the procedural framework. At its center would be an open procedure, which may also allow for negotiations, as well as a dynamic procedure. The draft would add a standalone innovation procedure. It would expressly facilitate market consultations and promote their more extensive use in preparing procurements.

More Quality, Less Pure Price Competition

The proposal would further reduce the role of lowest-price-only award criteria. The standard model would become a Best Price-Quality Ratio. Under the Commission proposal, quality criteria would generally be weighted at a minimum of 30%, and at a minimum of 50% for labor-intensive contracts. A “comply or explain” mechanism nonetheless permits justified deviations.

Quality would be understood broadly in this context. Alongside environmental and social aspects, the focus would be on innovation, security, resilience, and security of supply.

New Latitude for “European Preference”

The draft would establish what the Commission describes as a “horizontal legal framework for public procurement and European preference,” applying a common framework across procurement sectors. The draft would distinguish more systematically between economic operators, goods, and aservices covered by the EU’s international procurement commitments and those that are not. Subject to certain conditions, contracting authorities could apply participation or origin requirements or award preferences. At the same time, the Commission would receive additional powers to intervene. The proposed rules are intended to remain compatible with the EU’s international commitments, including the WTO Government Procurement Agreement (GPA). The Commission does not propose a general “Buy European” quota. Rather, the PPA would create a horizontal framework that could be supplemented by sector-specific preference rules.

A European Digital Procurement Ecosystem

Previously fragmented national e-procurement systems would be interconnected and interoperable. To that end, the draft provides, among other things, for national and European procurement data spaces and an electronic eligibility service. The once-only principle is intended to reduce repeat submissions of the same supporting documents across procurement procedures.

The Commission estimates net savings of around EUR 650 million per year.

Initial Assessment and Outlook

Simplification Through a Single Regulation?

At first glance, the proposed set of rules contains numerous elements that contracting authorities and tenderers have called for: more flexible procedures, facilitated negotiations and market consultations, stronger digitalization, and a reduction of recurring evidentiary obligations. In addition, the consideration of strategic and geopolitical interests, which has raised questions of legal certainty under the existing framework, would be placed on a clearer footing.

The practical effects will depend on the final text. The proposal would incorporate environmental, social, industrial-policy, security, and resilience-related concerns into public procurement. The interplay between the PPA and sector-specific regulatory frameworks such as the Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA) is also relevant. The Commission has emphasized the need for coherence, particularly with regard to European preference rules.

Germany’s Position: What the Länder Support and Criticize (MPK Resolutions)

The resolutions of the Conference of Minister-Presidents (Ministerpräsidentenkonferenz, MPK) of Oct. 21 and 22, 2026, address these issues. The heads of government of the Länder support the objective of making European public procurement law simpler, faster, and more closely aligned with the actual needs of contracting authorities. Their demands include fewer documentation and evidentiary obligations, greater use of self-declarations and digital evidence, more flexible framework agreements and dynamic purchasing systems, facilitated contract modifications, and expanded possibilities for joint procurement.

The Länder criticize the Commission’s proposed shift from the current directives to a directly applicable regulation, arguing that it would restrict the Member States’ room for maneuver.

The MPK also calls for flexibility in strategic and security-relevant procurement, including in critical infrastructure, counter-drone measures, and cybersecurity. In the European processes now under way, the federal government is to advocate stronger alignment of public procurement and European funding programs with European value creation, technological resilience, and security of supply. “Local content rules” are to be transparent, legally certain, and practicable for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Strategic Procurement: Public Procurement Law and Policy Objectives

The Commission draft thus marks a potential shift. Under the proposed reform, public procurement would be intended not only to organize functioning procurement competition, but also to contribute more strongly to European industrial, resilience, and security policy. The current MPK resolutions indicate support among the Länder for this general direction.

The debate may therefore focus less on whether procurement should serve strategic objectives and more on how those objectives should be implemented. While the Länder support demands for local content, security of supply, and European value creation, they at the same time oppose excessive centralization and call for less bureaucracy, higher thresholds and de minimis limits, and additional flexibility for contracting authorities.

Contracting authorities and businesses may wish to monitor the legislative procedure as negotiations progress.

The proposals point toward a potential direction for EU public procurement policy: the proposed reforms seek to simplify EU public procurement law while giving procurement a broader role in achieving industrial, security, and resilience objectives. For contracting authorities, this may mean greater flexibility alongside stronger integration into industrial, security, and resilience policy objectives. For businesses, factors beyond price and traditional performance capability, including where and how value is created, supply-chain resilience, and the qualitative characteristics of an offer, may become increasingly relevant.