What the November Investment Law amendment means for market access, exceptional incentives and investment decisions in 2027

Vietnam Rewrites the Rules for Strategic Investment

A foreign investor considering a major project in Vietnam usually asks two questions early. Can we enter the market on terms that make the project viable? What support can Vietnam lawfully offer if we commit substantial capital, technology or industrial capacity? On 20 November 2026, Vietnam’s National Assembly passed an amendment to the Law on Investment that changes how the authorities can answer both questions. Most provisions take effect on 31 March 2027, with exceptions. National Assembly report⁠

A faster route to adjust market-access conditions

The amendment provides a faster route to relax certain market-access conditions for foreign investors. The authority that enacted a condition remains responsible for changing it. Where a restriction comes from an instrument of the National Assembly or its Standing Committee, the Government can submit a proposed amendment to the competent body under an expedited procedure. Whether a specific ownership, joint-venture or other entry condition can change therefore depends on the legal instrument that imposes it and the action the competent authority takes. Vietnam News Agency report⁠

This matters when a project’s commercial timetable is shorter than the ordinary legislative timetable. An investor that can identify the precise rule holding up a project, the authority responsible for it and the economic case for changing it can have a more focused discussion with the Government. The investment timetable should allow for both the request and the formal decision needed before the project can proceed on the proposed terms.

Exceptional incentives come with measurable commitments

The amendment authorizes the Government, within its competence, to decide exceptional incentives and support packages for investment projects of particular importance with a major socioeconomic impact. The packages are tied to how the investor meets applicable criteria, conditions and commitments. Where a proposed package requires a departure from legislation adopted by the National Assembly or its Standing Committee, the Government must take the proposal to the competent body. Nhân Dân’s report on the adopted amendment⁠

For a strategic investor, that changes the investment proposal itself. A capital figure is a starting point. A proposal that also sets out a credible disbursement schedule, workforce training, technology deployment and opportunities for Vietnamese suppliers gives the authorities a clearer basis for evaluating what the project will deliver. The same commitments deserve scrutiny in the investor’s financial model, especially if the economics depend on support being approved and delivered on a particular timetable.

The amendment also provides for accelerated depreciation of up to twice the ordinary rate for specified fixed assets in qualifying green projects. The framework links eligibility to green classification, investment size and disbursement timing, with details for the Government to prescribe. Investors assessing a green project can model the measure separately and test the return under ordinary depreciation assumptions. National Assembly report on the amendment⁠

The other reforms that will shape 2027 investment decisions

Conditional business activities. The August amendment, Law No. 24/2026/QH16, removes 62 activities from the conditional business list and revises 14, generally from 1 March 2027. For a manufacturer combining production with distribution or a technology company adding new services, the practical question is which activities the Vietnamese entity will actually perform. Each activity should be checked against the revised list, applicable sector rules and foreign market-access conditions. Government summary of Law No. 24/2026/QH16⁠

Power and offshore wind. The Electricity Law amendment passed on 21 November and generally takes effect on 1 June 2027. It addresses offshore wind surveyor selection and dispatch and sets out cost categories under the direct power purchase mechanism. For developers and large corporate power users, including manufacturers and data centers, those provisions matter when modeling power supply costs and evaluating what a long-term power contract can deliver. Government report on the Electricity Law amendment⁠

Data security. The Data Security Law passed on 20 November and generally takes effect on 1 July 2027. It establishes five risk levels and provides for security appraisal of systems that store or process data at levels 4 and 5. Where a system processes data at several levels, the highest applicable level determines its protection requirements. Data center operators and cloud providers should consider the intended customer workloads when designing shared infrastructure and allocating compliance responsibilities in their contracts. Nhân Dân’s report on the Data Security Law⁠

Land and real estate. The revised Land Law and Real Estate Business Law passed on 21 November and generally take effect on 1 July 2027. The Land Law revises planning and land allocation and leasing rules, with new land-price schedules and adjustment coefficients applying from 1 January 2028. The Real Estate Business Law ties the collection of deposits to legal eligibility to market the property and expands project disclosure obligations. Investors with projects spanning 2027 and 2028 should review the timing of land decisions, valuation and launch against the relevant transitional provisions. Government report on the Land Law⁠ · Government report on the Real Estate Business Law⁠

Procurement and project delivery. Decree No. 374/2026/NĐ-CP, in force since 14 November, guides procurement covered by the EVFTA, UKVFTA and CPTPP. Decree No. 377/2026/NĐ-CP, in force since 1 October, updates the implementing rules for public-private partnerships, including in science, technology and digital transformation, and for build-transfer contracts. Foreign bidders and sponsors should establish early which rules govern their particular package or project. Decree No. 374⁠ · Decree No. 377⁠

What investors should bring to the table

Vietnam has given itself more room to act when a strategic investment opportunity arises. Investors can use that flexibility by bringing forward projects whose economics, delivery schedule and contribution to Vietnam withstand scrutiny. Before committing capital, they should establish which approvals the project needs under current law, what specific measure would materially improve the project’s economics, and what commitments they can realistically deliver in return.

The strongest investment proposal in 2027 will make it easy for both sides to reach a decision. Vietnamese authorities should be able to see what the country gains, when it gains it and how delivery can be measured. The investor’s board should be able to see which approvals and support measures the project depends on, who can grant them and when it is safe to commit capital. The November amendment gives those discussions a clearer legal route. The quality of the investment proposal will determine how far they go.

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For more information on the above, please do not hesitate to contact the author Dr. Oliver Massmann under [email protected]. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.