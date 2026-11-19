Vietnams Nord-Süd-Hochgeschwindigkeitsbahn

Den richtigen vietnamesischen Partner wählen und einen glaubwürdigen Weg zur Beteiligung schaffen

A 90-day action plan and 25-point readiness checklist

For foreign investors, EPC contractors and specialist railway suppliers | 16 November 2026

Mit dem Auftragspaket beginnen, dann den Partner auswählen

Vietnams Nord-Süd-Hochgeschwindigkeitsbahn bietet eine bedeutende langfristige Chance. Der Erfolg wird davon abhängen, einen konkreten Projektbedarf mit einer technisch umsetzbaren Lösung, einem glaubwürdigen vietnamesischen Umsetzungsteam und einem rechtmäßigen Beschaffungsweg zu verbinden. Eine allgemeine Kooperationsvereinbarung oder eine eindrucksvolle Vorstellung begründet noch keinen Zugang zu einem Auftrag.

Die genehmigte Investitionspolitik gemäß Resolution 172/2024/QH15 sieht eine etwa 1.541 km lange Strecke zwischen Ngọc Hồi in Hanoi und Thủ Thiêm in Ho-Chi-Minh-Stadt vor, zweigleisig, mit einer Spurweite von 1.435 mm und einer Auslegungsgeschwindigkeit von 350 km/h. Das vorläufige Investitionsvolumen beträgt 1.713.548 Mrd. VND und wird üblicherweise mit rund 67,34 Mrd. USD angegeben. Die Resolution genehmigte die öffentliche Investition und setzte als Ziel eine weitgehende Fertigstellung im Jahr 2035. [1, 3]

Die unmittelbare Chance liegt in der Vorbereitung

The Bauministerium’s September 2026 direction targets a Baubeginn in December 2027. This is a Planungsziel, not a promise of a supplier’s order date. On 6 November, Thang Long Project Management Board opened proposals for TV-02, covering surveys, the feasibility study, FEED and bidding documents; one eight-member consortium submitted a proposal, according to its account reported by Nhân Dân. An opening is not an award. [2, 3]

Ngọc Hồi also warrants attention. A Bauministerium channel reported on 10 November that Hanoi was seeking comments on a 1:500 detailed plan for an approximately 267-hectare multimodal complex. This is a planning process, not evidence of an approved crane, workshop or maintenance-equipment tender. Its relevance to suppliers is the opportunity to understand future operational needs and interfaces. [4]

Empfohlene Geschäftsstrategie

Identifizieren Sie zwei oder drei realistische Auftragspakete; klären Sie für jedes Paket, wer beschafft und bezahlt; prüfen Sie eine kleine Zahl vietnamesischer Partner anhand belastbarer Nachweise; und entwickeln Sie ein technisch kompatibles, wartbares und finanzierbares Angebot. Ressourcen sollten schrittweise gebunden werden. Für spezialisierte Zulieferer sollte ein Liefer- und Serviceweg über einen qualifizierten EPC-Auftragnehmer oder Systemintegrator häufig geprüft werden, bevor eine Eigenkapitalbeteiligung oder ein breit angelegtes Joint Venture eingegangen wird. Dies ist eine kommerzielle Empfehlung und keine Aussage darüber, dass ein bestimmter Beschaffungsweg genehmigt wurde.

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Partner nach der zu erfüllenden Rolle auswählen

A suitable vietnamesischer Partner is one that can perform the work and carry the obligations allocated to it. Different participation models require different partners. Combining sales representation, engineering, financing and government liaison in one vaguely defined appointment creates avoidable risk.

Teilnehmer Prioritär zu bewertende Fähigkeiten des Partners Erforderliche Nachweise Ausländischer Projektinvestor Sponsor equity, development record, approvals execution and long-term governance Audited accounts; equity source; completed projects; decision authority; financing track record EPC-Auftragnehmer oder Konsortium Relevant construction delivery, engineers, subcontract management and bonding capacity Comparable contracts; acceptance records; named personnel; bank confirmations; live workload Ausrüstungs- oder Systemlieferant Installation support, service engineers, spares logistics and customer coverage Workshop inspection; technician interviews; response plan; import experience; reference checks Technologie- oder Lokalisierungspartner Manufacturing quality, process control, training absorption and IP discipline Factory audit; traceability; process qualification; test capability; access controls

Eine evidenzbasierte Bewertungsmatrix verwenden

Score each criterion from 0 to 5: 0 = no evidence; 1 = assertion only; 3 = verified and adequate; 5 = verified and strong for the proposed scope. Calculate total = sum of (score ÷ 5 × weight). Do not award points for a claimed political connection.

Kriterium Investor % EPC % Zulieferer % Relevante Leistungsreferenzen 15 25 20 Finanzkraft und Finanzierung 30 20 10 Governance und Umsetzungsdisziplin 20 15 15 Lokale technische und Service-Ressourcen 5 15 25 Qualitäts-, Sicherheits- und Umweltleistung 10 10 10 Beschaffungskompetenz und Unabhängigkeit 10 10 10 Kommerzielle Eignung und Schutz geistigen Eigentums 10 5 10 GESAMT 100 100 100

Vorgeschlagene interne Schwellenwerte: 80 oder mehr = bevorzugt, vorbehaltlich Vereinbarung und abschließender Prüfungen; 65–79 = bedingt, mit einem terminierten Maßnahmenplan; unter 65 = keine Beauftragung. Dies sind Managementinstrumente und keine gesetzlichen Eignungsschwellen. Ein schwerwiegendes Integritätsproblem, Insolvenzrisiko oder die Unfähigkeit, den zugewiesenen Leistungsumfang zu erfüllen, hat Vorrang vor der Punktzahl.

Den Auswahlprozess wettbewerblich halten, bis ausreichende Nachweise vorliegen

Build a longlist of six to eight candidates, screen to three and conduct full diligence on the best two. Use the same questionnaire and scoring method. Select a reserve candidate. Avoid countrywide or multi-project exclusivity before the target package, partner contribution and exit rights are defined.

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Substanz vor Unterzeichnung prüfen

Die Rechtseinheit und die dahinterstehenden Personen prüfen

Obtain current enterprise registration, charter, ownership chart, beneficial ownership information, signing powers and board approvals. Identify state ownership, related parties and links to the owner, consultants or evaluation teams. Check litigation, insolvency, enforcement, procurement exclusions and sanctions exposure using applicable official records and corroborating evidence. Obtain explanations for gaps; a clean search alone is not proof of a clean record.

Finanzierung, Leistungserbringung und Kapazität prüfen

Review three years of audited accounts, recent management accounts, receivables ageing, debt, security interests, contingent liabilities and guarantees. Test whether proposed working capital and bonding capacity remain available after existing commitments. Obtain bank evidence with the candidate’s consent. Registered capital and project revenue are not substitutes for accessible cash.

For each comparable reference, request the contract scope, value, completion date, acceptance evidence and a customer contact. Speak to the customer directly. Check whether the candidate actually performed the relevant activity or merely belonged to a consortium. Inspect the workshop or construction base and interview the engineers named for this project. A general railway reference does not automatically demonstrate high-speed systems competence.

Die Zusammenarbeit anhand einer kleinen praktischen Aufgabe testen

Ask shortlisted partners to produce a sample installation method, a preliminary spares-and-service plan, a realistic import schedule and a priced allocation of responsibilities. For an investor, substitute an equity-funding plan and approvals responsibility matrix. Compare the result with the sales presentation. This reveals who can execute and who depends on unnamed third parties.

Thema Nachweis / Frage Entscheidung “Guaranteed access” or award What formal procurement document supports the claim? Reject any improper-payment request or unsubstantiated guarantee. Intermediary commission What documented service is performed, by whom and at what market-based fee? Do not appoint until ownership, conflicts and scope are cleared. Unclear staffing or subcontracting Which named people and subcontractors are committed? Make appointment conditional on verified availability. Broad exclusivity or IP demands Which package, term and deliverables justify the restriction? Limit scope; reserve existing customers and background technology. Unfunded equity or weak cash flow What bankable evidence supports the contribution? Defer appointment or require effective security.

Die Auswahl nachvollziehbar dokumentieren

Der Auswahlvermerk sollte die beiden führenden Kandidaten vergleichen, offene Risiken benennen, für jede Risikominderungsmaßnahme einen Verantwortlichen festlegen und die abschließende Entscheidung erläutern. Beizufügen sind Notizen zu Standortbesuchen und Kundenbestätigungen. Wesentliche Änderungen sind vor Angebotsabgabe und Unterzeichnung erneut zu prüfen. Der Partner sollte sowohl eine unternehmensbezogene Integritätsprüfung als auch eine auftragspaketspezifische Leistungsfähigkeitsprüfung bestehen.

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Zuständigkeiten abbilden und die aktuellen Vorschriften anwenden

The central ministry is the Bauministerium (MOC). Decree 33/2025/NĐ-CP transferred the relevant transport functions into its remit effective 1 March 2025. Address current railway correspondence to the competent MOC bodies, using the latest delegation for the specific package.[5]

Stakeholder Praktischer Zweck des Kontakts Einzuholendes Dokument / Antwort MOC and competent railway bodies Clarify policy, technical approval responsibilities and project oversight Current responsibility and delegation map Thang Long PMB Clarify North–South project preparation and package procedures Current procurement plan; TV-02 status; authorized information channel Owner-appointed feasibility / FEED consultant Understand equipment interfaces and operational assumptions after appointment Approved consultation procedure; applicable design basis Hanoi authorities and relevant Ngọc Hồi planning bodies Clarify station, depot and urban-rail interfaces Current plan status; scope boundaries; responsible procuring entity Potential EPC / systems integrator and future operator Validate supply-chain qualification and lifetime support needs Vendor criteria; package boundaries; maintenance concept

Eine rechtliche Ausgangsbasis für 2026 ist unerlässlich

Das Eisenbahngesetz 95/2025/QH15 trat am 1. Januar 2026 in Kraft. Das Baugesetz 135/2025/QH15 trat grundsätzlich am 1. Juli 2026 in Kraft, zusammen mit Dekret 212/2026/NĐ-CP über Baukapazitäten, Informationen und Genehmigungen für ausländische Auftragnehmer. Frühere baurechtliche Leitlinien allein sind daher keine verlässliche Grundlage für ein neues Angebot. [6–8]

The procurement baseline includes the Vergabegesetz as amended, notably Law 90/2025/QH15, and Decree 214/2025/NĐ-CP with subsequent amendments, including Decrees 165/2026, 170/2026 and 349/2026. Railway-specific FEED and special mechanisms also require review under Decree 123/2025 as amended by Decrees 67/2026 and 352/2026. Applicability and transitional rules must be checked for the actual package. [9–11]

Lokale Zusammenarbeit und Genehmigungen sind getrennte Fragen

Bei internationalen Vergabeverfahren verlangt die geänderte Eignungsregelung von ausländischen Bietern, vorbehaltlich der von der Regierung vorgesehenen Ausnahmen, ein Konsortium mit einem inländischen Auftragnehmer zu bilden oder inländische Subunternehmer einzusetzen. Dies erfordert für sich genommen kein Equity Joint Venture. Die lokale Aufgabenverteilung ist zu dokumentieren; einschlägige Ausnahmen sind nach den jeweils geltenden Vorschriften und Ausschreibungsunterlagen zu prüfen. [9, 10]

Separately classify the planned supply, installation, construction, commissioning and service activities. Determine which trigger Genehmigung für ausländische Auftragnehmer, professional qualifications or other approvals, which entity must obtain them and by what date. Also assess imports, tax, personnel, equipment inspection and operating approvals. A local partner’s licence does not automatically authorize the foreign participant’s own work. [7, 8]

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Eine für das Projekt nutzbare Lösung entwickeln

Produkte in betriebliche Ergebnisse übersetzen

For maintenance and construction machinery, the strongest proposal explains how the railway will be built, maintained and restored after an incident. Define the use case first: turnout installation, track work, heavy lifting, recovery, workshop support or emergency response. State the intended operating environment and the specific performance evidence. Do not describe a machine as suitable for a 350 km/h railway simply because the line has that Auslegungsgeschwindigkeit.

Technisches Thema Erforderliche Klärung vor einer Verpflichtung Track and access Gauge; transport/loading envelope; axle and wheel loads; minimum curves; gradients; depot and worksite access; delivery route Lifting and structures Load charts at specified radii; stability; supports; bridge/deck limits; rail and slab-track protection; worksite ground conditions Electrification and safety Overhead-line clearances; isolation and earthing; work permits; rescue conditions; protection of adjacent operations Systems and movement Signalling / train-detection interfaces; communications; towing; braking; worksite speeds; compatibility evidence Acceptance and operation Applicable Vietnamese requirements and accepted standards; test methods; independent assessment where required; authorized operating conditions Local support Named technicians; diagnostic access; training; critical spares; tools; response times; warranty responsibilities

Resolution 172 verlangt zudem, im Inland verfügbare Produkte und Dienstleistungen vorrangig zu berücksichtigen. Bei international ausgeschriebenen Auftragspaketen müssen die Vergabeunterlagen ausländische Auftragnehmer verpflichten, Technologietransfer und die Schulung vietnamesischer Partner zuzusagen. Erstellen Sie einen kalkulierten Umsetzungsplan mit klaren Grenzen für geistiges Eigentum. [1]

Frühzeitig über autorisierte Kanäle positionieren

Prepare a short, non-confidential technical concept and offer it through the owner’s authorized market consultation, roadshow or formal enquiry channel. Ask objective questions about operational needs and interfaces. Offer measurable performance criteria that allow equivalent solutions. Keep a record of what was provided and to whom. Obtain clearance before any role that could create a design-versus-supply conflict or give an unfair bidding advantage.

For Ngọc Hồi, first distinguish national Hochgeschwindigkeitsbahn facilities, conventional-rail facilities, metro depots and adjacent urban development. They can have different owners, budgets and Beschaffungswegs. A shared location does not establish a common equipment contract. Verify the approved maintenance and recovery concept before proposing a depot-specific equipment list. [4]

Lebenszykluswert messbar machen

Present a transparent whole-life model: purchase price plus financing, freight, taxes, installation, training, spares, maintenance, energy, downtime and end-of-life costs, less a justified residual value. Disclose the operating hours, equipment life, discount rate and currency assumptions. Show sensitivities for delayed delivery, lower utilization and slower payment. Use evidence for availability, task duration and repair times.

A lifecycle model can support market consultation and commercial negotiation. In a public competition, it changes evaluation only to the extent permitted by the issued methodology. Submit a fully compliant base offer; offer variants only when the tender allows them. Do not rely on post-submission clarification to repair a material omission.

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Markteintrittsweg wählen und Wirtschaftlichkeit absichern

Weg Wann dieser Weg sinnvoll ist Voraussetzung vor einer Verpflichtung Direkte Ausrüstungslieferung A dedicated goods or equipment package exists and the bidder qualifies Verified Beschaffungsweg; responsive offer; importer and service responsibilities Lieferung / Unterauftrag an EPC Equipment is embedded in a larger civil, depot or systems package Qualified purchasing contractor; approved vendor status where needed; secure payment Bieterkonsortium Complementary capabilities are needed to meet a defined package Compliant consortium agreement; work shares; leadership; exposure and security allocation Investition in lokalen Service oder lokale Fertigung Repeat demand supports a local operating business Commercial case; current market-access review; investment and operating approvals Projektbeteiligung / PPP-Teilnahme A competent authority makes a legally available investor-selection route Approved investment structure; bankable revenue; equity and debt; risk allocation

Resolution 172 approved öffentliche Investition. Later consideration of alternative investment forms does not amount to an awarded concession or an open right to invest in the whole railway. In January 2026, MOC stated it would inform interested enterprises if PPP or business investment were adopted. Treat any investor route as conditional on the competent decisions and selection procedure. A supplier or EPC contract is a separate participation route. [1, 12]

Finanzierung als geprüften Bestandteil des Angebots einsetzen

For investors, build an equity-and-debt model around verified revenues, tariff or availability-payment arrangements, capex, ridership assumptions where relevant, operating costs, FX exposure and completion risk. Examine land access, lender security, termination compensation and step-in rights to the extent legally available. A traffic forecast is not payment security.

For EPCs and suppliers, map bid/performance bonds, advance-payment guarantees, retention and peak working capital. Explore export credit or other funding with actual lenders and insurers; obtain indicative terms, eligibility conditions and approval milestones. Do not represent a financing discussion as committed credit, a sovereign guarantee or an award advantage. The current Investitionsgesetz 143/2025/QH15, effective 1 March 2026, is part of the baseline for any local investment vehicle. [13]

Bedingungen verhandeln, die darüber entscheiden, ob Umsatz zu Liquidität wird

Use objective milestones and defined factory/site acceptance tests; clarify who provides site access, power, foundations and integration data. Seek workable payment security, currency and tax treatment, and relief for owner-caused delay. Negotiate performance guarantees, liability caps, liquidated damages, variation procedures and suspension rights consistently with the applicable rules and tender conditions. Keep supplier obligations aligned with the scope it can control.

In partner and consortium agreements, define authority, work share, pricing, bonds, cash flow, IP, confidentiality, conflicts, narrowly drawn exclusivity, default, replacement and exit. Internal indemnities do not reduce liability owed to the employer. Select governing law and dispute procedures only after checking mandatory public-project requirements; do not assume foreign arbitration can simply be imposed. [7]

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90-Tage-Aktionsplan: einen glaubwürdigen Weg schaffen

Days 1–30 | Internal preparation schedule, not a Government timetable

Day 1 means the date management launches the work. The accountable sponsor appoints one project lead and approves a limited preparation budget. The legal lead identifies external authority contacts; no outreach or paid advisory work is assumed to be authorized by this document.

Zeitplan / Verantwortlich Maßnahmen Ergebnis und Entscheidung Days 1–5 Project lead + technical lead Define two priority packages and a reserve. For each, specify the buyer, use case, contract role, technical assumptions, estimated order range and resource needs. Two one-page opportunity sheets. GATE 1: pursue only where a plausible buyer, need and route can be identified. Days 1–10 Legal / procurement lead Retrieve current investment decisions, procurement plans and notices. Check TV-02 evaluation/award status; obtain latest Ngọc Hồi planning status. Distinguish confirmed facts from forecasts. Dated evidence register and authority map; unanswered questions assigned. No presumed equipment award. Days 6–15 Business development + diligence lead Build a six-to-eight candidate longlist. Send identical questionnaires under appropriate confidentiality terms. Screen ownership, conflicts, relevant work and resources. Ranked shortlist of three; initial scores; reasons for exclusions; reserve candidate. Days 10–25 Technical + finance + legal leads Inspect the best two candidates, check references and financial capacity, and test a sample execution task. Prepare interface and permit matrices. Diligence report, technical gaps, cash-flow model and price assumptions. Days 20–30 Project lead + sponsor Hold authorized fact-finding discussions where appropriate. Compare entry routes and counterparties. Negotiate a narrowly scoped term sheet only after diligence. GATE 2: approve one preferred partner and reserve, or defer with a clear reason; approve next-stage budget cap.

Die ersten fünf praktischen Schritte

Assign a named project lead and establish the evidence register. Create one equipment/service opportunity sheet and one EPC/investor sheet, as relevant. Verify the current TV-02 and Ngọc Hồi documents and the correct procuring entities. Issue the same questionnaire to screened Vietnamese candidates. Prepare a two-page technical concept with a request for authorized clarification.

Ausgaben von Anfang an kontrollieren

Track internal hours, translations, diligence, travel, engineering adaptation, bid preparation and guarantees separately. Release the next budget only at a gate. The objective of the first month is a defensible go / conditional-go / hold decision, rather than a costly commitment made before the package is clear.

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90-Tage-Aktionsplan: Vorbereitung in Einsatzbereitschaft überführen

Days 31–90 | Progress depends on actual project decisions and invitations

Zeitplan / Verantwortlich Maßnahmen Ergebnis und Gate Days 31–45 Technical + service leads Resolve priority interfaces with the authorized owner/consultant channel. Finalize local service, training, spares and localization proposals. Test partner resource commitments. Compliant concept; interface log; named service team. GATE 3: no critical technical incompatibility without an accepted remedy. Days 31–50 Legal + commercial leads Complete consortium/subcontract terms; allocate work, taxes, guarantees, IP and liability. Confirm bidder entity, qualification evidence and licensing timing. Execution-ready partner documentation and a red-flag legal issues list. No unconditional investment before approvals. Days 40–60 Finance / treasury Obtain bank indications for bonds and working capital; assess buyer credit and payment protection. For equity, test sponsor funding and lender conditions. Cash-flow stress case and financing evidence. GATE 4: exposure and return meet management limits. Days 51–75 Bid manager Assemble data room; complete applicable procurement-system access; prepare compliant draft forms, reference evidence and technical schedules. Run a submission rehearsal. Bid readiness review; document gap owners and deadlines. No bid submitted without a live lawful procedure. Days 76–90 Sponsor + review team Run an independent technical/commercial/legal review. Reconfirm partner capacity and package status. Decide submit, maintain readiness or pause. GATE 5: signed bid/no-bid record and approved exposure. Submission only under actual tender rules and deadlines.

Fortschritt anhand von Nachweisen messen

By day 30: two opportunity sheets, three screened candidates, two diligence files and one preferred/reserve decision. By day 60: agreed work split, closed critical interface gaps, service concept and financing indications. By day 90: a controlled data room, completed readiness checklist, a credible commercial model and an approved participation decision. These are internal deliverables, not predicted project awards.

Ein kompaktes Entscheidungs-Dashboard führen

Review weekly: project/package status; new notices; technical open points; partner score; cash exposure; next deadline; decision required. Record source, date and document version for every material update. Reassess after changes to technology, owner, procurement structure, investment form, partner ownership or credit.

Kriterien für Aussetzen und Abbruch festlegen

Hold when the package is not defined, funding is unsupported, interfaces remain safety-critical or the partner cannot commit resources. Stop for an improper-payment demand, unresolved material conflict, false qualification evidence or an unacceptable unmitigated loss scenario. Set a review date and a specific evidence requirement for restarting a held opportunity.

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Checkliste zur Einsatzbereitschaft: Punkte 1–13

Complete separately for each target package

Use Ready / Open / Not applicable. Every Open item needs an owner and due date. Every Not applicable item needs a reason. The evidence should be linked to a dated file in the data room.

Nr. / Verantwortlich Prüfung der Einsatzbereitschaft Aufzubewahrende Nachweise 01 Project lead Is the precise project/package, buyer, paying entity and intended role identified? Opportunity sheet; confirmed entity details 02 Procurement Is the actual route and status verified: consultation, EOI, prequalification, tender or subcontract? Official plan/notice; version and date 03 Legal Is the applicable 2026 law, special mechanism, funding rule and transition position checked? Package-specific legal matrix 04 Legal Is the bidding/contracting entity eligible and the local consortium/subcontract requirement satisfied or exception substantiated? Eligibility memo; partner work allocation 05 Procurement / IT Are required registrations, electronic credentials and authorized signatories ready? Access test; powers of attorney; signing checks 06 Bid manager Are official forms, deadlines, language, currency, validity and clarification procedures captured? Compliance matrix and deadline calendar 07 Diligence Are partner ownership, authority, integrity, exclusions and conflicts verified? Ownership map; searches; signed declarations 08 Finance Can the partner fund its scope and provide required guarantees without double-counting existing capacity? Audited accounts; current debt; bank evidence 09 Technical Do customer checks and site inspections support relevant delivery claims? Acceptance records; reference calls; audit notes 10 Legal / commercial Are scope, authority, work shares, pricing, liability, exit and IP documented? Compliant signed or approval-ready agreements 11 Technical Are core track, load, envelope, electrical and systems interfaces addressed? Interface matrix; assumptions; verified evidence 12 Engineering / safety Are standards, conformity, testing, inspection and operating permissions identified? Requirements-to-evidence matrix; test plan 13 Technical / bid Is there a fully compliant base solution with authorized treatment of any alternatives? Clause-by-clause technical response

Critical gate: do not mark a requirement Ready on the basis of an oral assurance. An unresolved statutory eligibility requirement or material tender deviation requires a documented resolution before submission. Internal scoring cannot cure legal ineligibility.

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Checkliste zur Einsatzbereitschaft: Punkte 14–25

Commercial protection, execution and final approval

Nr. / Verantwortlich Prüfung der Einsatzbereitschaft Aufzubewahrende Nachweise 14 Logistics / tax Are HS classification, importer, delivery terms, duties, VAT, tax treatment and any relief substantiated? Landed-cost calculation; customs/tax memo 15 Legal / execution Are Genehmigung für ausländische Auftragnehmer, qualifications, site approvals and personnel permissions mapped by activity and timing? Permit register; responsibility and lead-time plan 16 Localization lead Are training, domestic work and technology-transfer commitments clear, costed and achievable? Deliverables, recipients, milestones; IP boundaries 17 Service lead Are local technicians, parts, tools, diagnostics and response commitments deliverable? Service-level plan; staffing; inventory budget 18 Commercial / QA Are FAT/SAT, integration, acceptance, warranty commencement and remedies objective? Acceptance protocol; interface responsibility matrix 19 Finance Are payment milestones, security, currency, withholding and retention acceptable? Cash-flow model; agreed security structure 20 Treasury Are bid/performance/advance guarantees and working-capital facilities available on compliant terms? Bank terms; expiry calendar; issuance approvals 21 Risk / insurance Are delay, variation, suspension, damages, liability, insurance and disputes allocated lawfully? Contract risk register; approved deviations 22 Investor / finance For equity/PPP: are route, equity, revenues, land access, lender protections and returns substantiated? Approved-route evidence; funding and sensitivity model 23 Sponsor / finance Does the downside case remain acceptable after delay, FX, lower utilization and payment stress? Scenario model; maximum exposure; budget approval 24 Compliance Are communications, intermediary payments, gifts, confidential data and procurement conflicts controlled? Contact log; approvals; declarations; audit rights 25 Bid manager / sponsor Has an independent review checked every form, signature, guarantee and upload and authorized submission? Completed compliance matrix; rehearsal; signed bid/no-bid record

So wird die Checkliste verwendet

Keep a simple tracker with: point number | status | evidence link/version | accountable owner | due date | residual issue. Review it weekly during preparation and daily near submission. For a subcontract, adapt the evidence to the purchasing EPC’s procedure while preserving statutory requirements.

Release a bid only when all mandatory items due at submission are Ready and all remaining execution items have a credible, approved completion plan. For investment, do not label lender interest as financial close or an unsigned term sheet as committed equity. Revalidate critical items if submission is delayed.

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Praktische Instrumente für die ersten Gespräche

A. Das einseitige Chancenprofil

Record: project and package; official reference and current stage; owner/procuring entity; source/date; target role; use case; buyer budget or evidence gap; Beschaffungsweg; partner scope; technical requirements; estimated revenue range and margin assumptions; cash and guarantees required; next milestone; critical risks; accountable lead; next decision. Label every unverified assumption explicitly.

B. Zehn Fragen an einen vietnamesischen Kandidaten

Which exact legal entity will contract, who owns it and who can bind it? Which two completed references match the allocated work, and may we contact the customers? Which named engineers, facilities and subcontractors will be available? What is your current workload, debt and accessible working capital? What guarantee facilities can your bank substantiate? What role do you propose, what will it cost and how will performance be measured? What actual procurement experience is relevant, and what conflicts must be disclosed? How will you handle installation, safety, spares, training and emergency support? What technology rights do you need, and how will confidential information be protected? Will you accept reference checks, an audit, transparent fees and package-specific exit rights?

C. Sieben Fragen an den autorisierten Projektkontakt

Which entity will procure and pay for this equipment or work? Is it a standalone package, part of an EPC/systems package, or still under study? What are the current design basis and applicable technical requirements? Who defines maintenance, recovery and workshop needs, and when will these be validated? What is the authorized channel for market input and vendor qualification? What local work, training and technology-transfer requirements are expected? Which published milestones and documents should interested participants monitor?

D. Fokussierte Agenda für das erste Treffen: 45 Minuten

Zeit Zweck Erforderliches Ergebnis 0–10 min Confirm buyer, project boundaries and procurement stage Agreed factual baseline 10–25 min Discuss the use case, interfaces and delivery capabilities List of critical requirements and gaps 25–35 min Review local work, service and commercial structure Proposed allocation of responsibilities 35–45 min Agree document exchange and next decision Named owners, deliverables and dates

Der beste nächste Schritt ist ein datierter Austausch von Nachweisen. Ein Treffen sollte mit einer klar definierten technischen oder kommerziellen Aufgabe, einer verantwortlichen Person und einem Entscheidungstermin enden. Gesonderte vergütete Umsetzungsarbeiten sollten nur auf Grundlage eines genehmigten Leistungsumfangs und Mandats erfolgen.

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Quellen und rechtliche Überprüfung

Quellenstand: 13. November 2026 | Die Nummern entsprechen den Verweisen im Text

The dated project facts below are distinguished from the article’s proposed commercial methods, scoring weights, internal milestones and negotiation recommendations. Tender eligibility, award status and contract obligations must be checked against the current official package documents before commitments are made.

Footnotes

1. National Assembly Resolution 172/2024/QH15, investment policy; Government publication of the text.[1] Resolution der Nationalversammlung 172/2024/QH15, investment policy; Government publication of the text.

2. Government News, 9 September 2026: target to start construction in December 2027.[2] Regierungsnachrichten, 9 September 2026: target to start construction in December 2027.

3. Nhân Dân, 6 November 2026: PMB account of TV-02 proposal opening; feasibility, FEED and bidding-document scope.

4. Ministry of Construction channel, 10 November 2026: Ngọc Hồi 1:500 planning consultation.[4] Bauministerium channel, 10 November 2026: Ngọc Hồi 1:500 planning consultation.

5. Decree 33/2025/NĐ-CP: MOC functions; national legal database, effective 1 March 2025.

6. Railway Law 95/2025/QH15: Government legal register, effective 1 January 2026.[6] Eisenbahngesetz 95/2025/QH15: Government legal register, effective 1 January 2026.

7. Construction Law 135/2025/QH15: Government explanation and text access; generally effective 1 July 2026.[7] Baugesetz 135/2025/QH15: Government explanation and text access; generally effective 1 July 2026.

8. Decree 212/2026/NĐ-CP: construction capacity, information and foreign-contractor licensing; effective 1 July 2026.[8] Decree 212/2026/NĐ-CP: construction capacity, information and Genehmigung für ausländische Auftragnehmer; effective 1 July 2026.

9. Law 90/2025/QH15: official signed text; amendment to Bidding Law Article 5(1)(i).[9] Law 90/2025/QH15: official signed text; amendment to Vergabegesetz Article 5(1)(i).

10. Government News, 10 September 2026: Decree 349/2026 and amendment chain for Decree 214/2025.[10] Regierungsnachrichten, 10 September 2026: Decree 349/2026 and amendment chain for Decree 214/2025.

11. Government News, 15 September 2026: Decree 352/2026 amendments to railway-specific mechanisms and FEED rules.[11] Regierungsnachrichten, 15 September 2026: Decree 352/2026 amendments to railway-specific mechanisms and FEED rules.

12. Government News, 21 January 2026: MOC response to interested enterprises on investment-form studies and notification.[12] Regierungsnachrichten, 21 January 2026: MOC response to interested enterprises on investment-form studies and notification.

13. Investment Law 143/2025/QH15: Government legal register, effective 1 March 2026.[13] Investitionsgesetz 143/2025/QH15: Government legal register, effective 1 March 2026.

Implementation file to obtain: current official procurement notices and award decisions; approved scope and design basis; latest Ngọc Hồi plan and approval status; consolidated applicable rules and transitional provisions; and the package-specific instructions, conditions and forms. Published reports support orientation; the operative documents determine participation.