You’re killing me smalls…

If you’re in house counsel using #biglaw for TCPA defense you know your job is at risk right?

Set aside that the bad results. That’s not what I am talking about.

I am talking about the ENDLESS data breaches the #biglaw firms keep suffering. Not to mention the reliance on GenAi that is going to end up costing somebody their job (and maybe their bar license.)

I recently reported on numerous #biglaw firms that have suffered data breaches in 2026–including the now-defunct Weil– but there are two more to add to the list including one by the law firm that has to be crowned the worst of the worst. The regrettably named Troutman Pepper.

But we will get to that.

First, Baker McKenzie. Here’s the GenAI scoop on it:

Cause: A threat actor used social engineering tactics to deceive two firm users on August 14 and August 17, 2026. [1]

Scope: The attacker gained access to files containing personal and sensitive information (which may include data such as Social Security numbers and medical details depending on the client records involved). [1, 2]

Response: Baker McKenzie stated that it engaged forensic specialists, notified law enforcement, contained the incident, and found no evidence of broader credential compromise or separate system access. Ugh. WHAT A JOKE. But it gets so much worse. Troutman PEPPER. Ugh I hate them using my name. Just an endless series of screw ups from these guys. You’ll remember this is the law firm that LITERALLY HAD THEIR ENTIRE SYSTEM TAKEN OVER AND SHUT DOWN. Then they keep getting sued for… stuff. Earlier this year they had a data breach from social engineering costing 37,000 people’s data to be exposed apparently. And now apparently a proposed class action lawsuit (Wilson v. Troutman Pepper Locke LLP) was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, alleging that the firm’s lax data security led to the exposure. The firm has also submitted formal regulatory notifications to state attorneys general offices. These guys cannot get out of their own way. Change your name! Meanwhile news outlets like Reuters and Law360 have taken to calling the firm “Troutman” which is INSANE and totally disrespectful to the REAL Troutman (me.) Literally the firm doesn’t have anyone named Troutman working there! I swear they do this on purpose because I amplify their stories when I complain about it. Looking at you Lynn LaRowe and Mike Scarcella. Had a client just last week say they had accidentally retained the wrong Troutman. And every time a story like this breaks at least one client reaches out to make sure we didn’t lose their data. Its just terrible for us. Ugh. Troutman Amin is safe. Strong. Secure. Delivers great results. Doesn’t lose data. Troutman PEPPER. Not so much. Troutman Amin. Good. Troutman Pepper. Bad. That’s why we dreamed up the slogan #LookForTheLION Hire the Troutman that has a lion and you are safe. Hire the Troutman named after a prune-flavored soda… not so much.

Happy weekend everyone.