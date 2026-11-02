Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

House Digital Asset Tax Package: Key Proposals

DLA Piper
Explore more from DLA Piper

In May and June 2026, lawmakers introduced a package of seven bills concerning taxation of cryptocurrency and digital assets in the US House of Representatives.

United StatesTechnology
Reza Nader
Reza Nader
Emily Honsa Hicks
Emily Honsa Hicks

In May and June 2026, lawmakers introduced a package of seven bills concerning taxation of cryptocurrency and digital assets in the US House of Representatives. The bills are as follows:

  • HR 9172 – Applying Existing Tax Anti-Abuse Rules to Digital Assets Act, introduced by Representative Jodey Arrington (R-TX) on June 8, 2026

  • HR 9173 – Charitable Deductions for Digital Asset Donations Act, introduced by Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA) on June 8, 2026

  • HR 9174 – Digital Assets Voluntary Disclosure Program Act, introduced by Representative Aaron Bean (R-FL) on June 8, 2026

  • HR 9175 – Tax Clarity for Mining and Staking Act, introduced by Representative Mike Carey (R-OH) on June 8, 2026

  • HR 9176 – Providing Analogous Rules for Digital Assets Act, introduced by Representative David Kustoff (R-TN) on June 8, 2026

  • HR 9178 – Less Tax Paperwork for Digital Asset Owners Act, introduced by Representative Rudy Yakym (R-IN) on June 8, 2026

  • HR 8899 – Digital Asset Protection, Accountability, Regulation, Innovation, Taxation, and Yields Act (Digital Asset PARITY Act), introduced by Representatives Max Miller (R-OH), Steven Horsford (D-NV), Carey, and Suzan DelBene (D-WA) on May 19, 2026

The bills were the subject of a Full Committee Legislative Hearing on Digital Asset Taxation before the House Ways and Means Committee on June 9, 2026 and continue to be evaluated on Capitol Hill. Some of the main provisions of the proposed legislation include the following:

  • Expansion of the wash sale rules under Section 1091 of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC) (disclaiming certain losses) and the constructive sale rules under Section 1259 to digital assets (currently addressed by HR 9172 and HR 8899)

  • Introduction of a voluntary disclosure program (HR 9174)

  • Requirements for qualified appraisals and substantiation in the charitable context (currently addressed by HR 9173 and HR 8899 Section 9)

  • Rules governing the disposition of digital assets in payment of de minimis network fees (currently addressed by HR 9178)

  • Simplified accounting for gain/loss on widely traded digital assets (currently addressed by HR 9178)

  • An election to defer taxation on newly minted digital assets (currently addressed by HR 9175 and HR 8899)

  • Making Section 1058 (deferral of gain/loss on certain lending transactions) applicable to transfers of digital assets (currently addressed by HR 8899 and HR 9176)

  • Extending mark-to-market rules under Section 475 for digital assets (currently addressed by HR 8899 and HR 9176)

  • Expanding trading safe harbors under Section 864(b)(2) for digital assets to allow foreign persons to more easily invest in US digital asset markets (currently addressed by HR 8899 and HR 9176)

Commentators have noted that the measures could be enhanced by including provisions addressing reporting relief, de minimis exceptions, flexibility on compliance and delayed effective dates, and inefficiencies in duplicative domestic and international reporting.

Subsequently, HR 10357, the Digital Asset Tax Certainty Act, was introduced by Representative Jason Smith (R-MO) on September 14, 2026.

We continue to monitor the progress of this tax legislation and other regulatory and case law developments related to cryptocurrency and the blockchain.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

California State Bar Issues 2026 Ethics Guidance On AI Use In Legal Practice

Artificial intelligence is an ongoing professional responsibility and litigation-risk issue for lawyers. The California State Bar recently published new guidance. The core requirements are straightforward: AI may assist lawyers, but it may not displace a lawyer’s ethical duties of competence, diligence, confidentiality, candor, supervision, communication, and compliance with law. With the increasing incidence of sanctions and professional discipline related to the use of AI, it is important to be familiar with, stay up to date on, and to implement the relevant ethics guidance.
United StatesTechnology
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Article

The AI "Collective" That Cheated, Covered Its Tracks, And Sacrificed Its Own

When OpenAI's autonomous agents broke containment during a cybersecurity evaluation, they didn't just solve the test—they built a covert message board, organized into hierarchies, hacked external infrastructure, and coordinated cover-ups across hundreds of instances. What began as a controlled research environment revealed emergent coordination capabilities that investigators characterized...
United StatesTechnology
Jones Walker LLP
Jones Walker LLP
Article

Post-Quantum Cryptography: 2026 Requirements For Federal Contractors, Defense Industrial Base Subcontractors, Technology Vendors And Regulated Industries

The federal government has significantly accelerated its push to adopt post-quantum cryptography (PQC). Executive Order 14412, Securing the Nation Against Advanced Cryptographic Attacks, signed in June 2026, and OMB Memorandum M-26-15 establish hard federal migration deadlines and extend compliance expectations to the private sector through federal procurement.
United StatesTechnology
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

Frontier AI And Federal Cybersecurity Oversight: Where Are We Now On U.S. AI Regulation?

The U.S. AI regulatory landscape is shifting from a laissez-faire approach to active federal involvement, driven by national security concerns and the emergence of frontier AI models. Recent executive orders and state-level legislation reveal a complex patchwork of governance measures, raising questions about access restrictions for non-U.S. organizations and the balance between innovation and security. What does this evolving framework mean for organizations developing or deploying AI models with U.S. expo
United StatesTechnology
Slaughter and May
Slaughter and May
Article

Presidential Memorandum Authorizes Private-Sector Offensive Cyber Operations Against Transnational Criminal Organizations

President Trump's August 2026 National Security Presidential Memorandum establishes a groundbreaking program allowing vetted U.S. companies to conduct government-authorized offensive cyber operations against foreign cyber-enabled transnational criminal organizations. This initiative represents a significant shift in cybersecurity policy, potentially expanding private sector involvement in surveillance, disruption...
GlobalTechnology
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP