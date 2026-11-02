House Digital Asset Tax Package: Key Proposals

In May and June 2026, lawmakers introduced a package of seven bills concerning taxation of cryptocurrency and digital assets in the US House of Representatives. The bills are as follows:

HR 9172 – Applying Existing Tax Anti-Abuse Rules to Digital Assets Act, introduced by Representative Jodey Arrington (R-TX) on June 8, 2026





HR 9173 – Charitable Deductions for Digital Asset Donations Act, introduced by Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA) on June 8, 2026





HR 9174 – Digital Assets Voluntary Disclosure Program Act, introduced by Representative Aaron Bean (R-FL) on June 8, 2026





HR 9175 – Tax Clarity for Mining and Staking Act, introduced by Representative Mike Carey (R-OH) on June 8, 2026





HR 9176 – Providing Analogous Rules for Digital Assets Act, introduced by Representative David Kustoff (R-TN) on June 8, 2026





HR 9178 – Less Tax Paperwork for Digital Asset Owners Act, introduced by Representative Rudy Yakym (R-IN) on June 8, 2026





HR 8899 – Digital Asset Protection, Accountability, Regulation, Innovation, Taxation, and Yields Act (Digital Asset PARITY Act), introduced by Representatives Max Miller (R-OH), Steven Horsford (D-NV), Carey, and Suzan DelBene (D-WA) on May 19, 2026

The bills were the subject of a Full Committee Legislative Hearing on Digital Asset Taxation before the House Ways and Means Committee on June 9, 2026 and continue to be evaluated on Capitol Hill. Some of the main provisions of the proposed legislation include the following:

Expansion of the wash sale rules under Section 1091 of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC) (disclaiming certain losses) and the constructive sale rules under Section 1259 to digital assets (currently addressed by HR 9172 and HR 8899)





Introduction of a voluntary disclosure program (HR 9174)





Requirements for qualified appraisals and substantiation in the charitable context (currently addressed by HR 9173 and HR 8899 Section 9)





Rules governing the disposition of digital assets in payment of de minimis network fees (currently addressed by HR 9178)





Simplified accounting for gain/loss on widely traded digital assets (currently addressed by HR 9178)





An election to defer taxation on newly minted digital assets (currently addressed by HR 9175 and HR 8899)





Making Section 1058 (deferral of gain/loss on certain lending transactions) applicable to transfers of digital assets (currently addressed by HR 8899 and HR 9176)





Extending mark-to-market rules under Section 475 for digital assets (currently addressed by HR 8899 and HR 9176)





Expanding trading safe harbors under Section 864(b)(2) for digital assets to allow foreign persons to more easily invest in US digital asset markets (currently addressed by HR 8899 and HR 9176)

Commentators have noted that the measures could be enhanced by including provisions addressing reporting relief, de minimis exceptions, flexibility on compliance and delayed effective dates, and inefficiencies in duplicative domestic and international reporting.

Subsequently, HR 10357, the Digital Asset Tax Certainty Act, was introduced by Representative Jason Smith (R-MO) on September 14, 2026.

We continue to monitor the progress of this tax legislation and other regulatory and case law developments related to cryptocurrency and the blockchain.