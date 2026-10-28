ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026
Pillar Two And The “Side-By-Side” Agreement: A Guide For The Perplexed*
Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
Caplin & Drysdale was formed in 1964 by Mortimer M Caplin, who served as Commissioner of the...View firm profile
H. David Rosenbloom examines the complexities of Pillar Two and the "Side-by-Side" Agreement in international tax law, providing clarity on these intricate mechanisms. This analysis explores the technical framework and implications of these global tax reform measures for multinational enterprises and tax practitioners.
H. David Rosenbloom wrote the article "Pillar Two and the “Side-by-Side” Agreement: A Guide for the Perplexed*" for the Belt and Road Initiative Tax Journal, Volume 7 Issue 1. To view the article in its entirety, please click here.
This article is designed to give general information on the developments covered, not to serve as legal advice related to specific situations or as a legal opinion. Counsel should be consulted for legal advice.