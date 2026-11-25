Highlights

For taxable years beginning in 2027, IRS Revenue Procedure 2026-35 increases the $15 million per-issuer exclusion cap under Section 1202 of the Internal Revenue Code to $15.48 million and the $75 million aggregate gross assets limitation to $77.39 million.

The indexed exclusion cap applies only to qualified small business stock (QSBS) acquired after July 4, 2025. The year of sale sets which indexed amount applies; the acquisition date determines whether the indexed cap applies at all.

Because post-One Big Beautiful Bill Act QSBS must be held at least three years, the 2027 exclusion figure will rarely be used in practice until 2028. The indexed gross assets limitation, however, applies immediately to stock issued in 2027.

The statutory text appears to permit a corporation that exceeded $75 million, but never exceeded the indexed limitation, to issue QSBS in 2027. The IRS has not confirmed this reading.

The tax benefits conveyed by Section 1202 of the Internal Revenue Code to owners of qualified small business stock (QSBS) have been available in some form since Section 1202 was enacted in 1993.1 Before the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB) in 2025, a taxpayer's exclusion for gain from QSBS of a single issuer was limited to the greater of $10 million (reduced by eligible gain from that issuer taken into account in prior taxable years) or 10 times the aggregate adjusted basis of the QSBS disposed of during the taxable year,2 and a domestic C corporation could be a "qualified small business" only if its aggregate gross assets did not exceed $50 million.3

For QSBS acquired after July 4, 2025, OBBB increased the per-issuer cap to $15 million, and for stock issued after July 4, 2025, it increased the aggregate gross assets limitation to $75 million; both amounts are indexed for inflation for taxable years beginning after 2026.4 Revenue Procedure 2026-35 publishes the first inflation-adjusted amounts. This Holland & Knight alert explains how those adjustments apply, which stock they reach and what has not changed.

Inflation Adjustment to the Base Exclusion Amount

For taxable years beginning in 2027, the $15 million base exclusion amount is adjusted to $15.48 million.5 The increase is computed using the cost-of-living adjustment under Section 1(f)(3) with 2025 as the base year and is rounded to the nearest multiple of $10,000.6 The alternative limitation of 10 times the aggregate adjusted basis of QSBS disposed of during the taxable year is not indexed and is unaffected. The statutory base amount remains $15 million; the adjustment changes only the dollar limit that applies for the taxable year in which the stock is sold.

The following chart shows the base exclusion limit, holding period and exclusion percentage by acquisition date:

QSBS Acquisition Date Base Exclusion Limit Minimum Holding Period Exclusion Percentage After August 10, 1993, through February 17, 2009 $10 million More than five years 50 percent After February 17, 2009, through September 27, 2010 $10 million More than five years 75 percent After September 27, 2010, through July 4, 2025 $10 million (not indexed) More than five years 100 percent After July 4, 2025 $15 million, indexed for taxable years beginning after 2026 ($15.48 million for 2027) At least three years 50 percent At least four years 75 percent At least five years 100 percent

Acquisition Date vs. Year of Sale

Section 1202 now effectively contains two sets of rules: one for stock acquired on or before July 4, 2025, and another for stock acquired after that date. The acquisition date determines which regime and which base exclusion limit apply, and the holding period determines the percentage of gain excluded. The acquisition date is the first day the taxpayer is treated as holding the stock after applying the Section 1223 tacking rules,7 so stock received in a tax-free exchange may take a holding period, and an acquisition date, that predates July 4, 2025. (For more information on QSBS holding periods and acquisition dates, see Holland & Knight's previous alert, "Conversion of Partnership and LLC Interests into Qualified Small Business Stock, August 4, 2025.)

Once the acquisition date places stock under the $15 million cap, the year of sale controls the dollar figure. Because the cap is measured for the taxable year of disposition, a holder does not lock in a cap on the date of purchase. Two investors who purchased the same issuer's stock on the same day may face different dollar caps if they sell in different years.

Two limits apply. First, if a taxpayer's eligible gain from one issuer's post-OBBB stock exceeds the cap in any year, the dollar amount cap for that issuer is zero in every later year, notwithstanding later inflation adjustments.8 Second, a taxpayer holding both pre- and post-OBBB stock of the same issuer does not receive both a $10 million and a $15 million cap; the post-OBBB cap is reduced by prior-year eligible gain from that issuer and by current-year gain on the pre-OBBB stock.9

Example 1: Assume an individual acquires QSBS at original issuance for a nominal amount on September 1, 2025, and sells the stock on October 1, 2030, recognizing $25 million of gain with no prior eligible gain from the issuer. Because the stock was acquired after July 4, 2025, and held at least five years, 100 percent of eligible gain up to the cap is excluded. If, for illustration purposes only, the indexed cap for 2030 equaled the 2027 amount of $15.48 million the individual would exclude $15.48 million and recognize the remaining $9.52 million as long-term capital gain. The actual 2030 figure will be published in that year's inflation-adjustment revenue procedure.

Because post-OBBB stock must be held at least three years and the earliest such stock was acquired on July 5, 2025, no post-OBBB stock can reach the three-year mark until July 2028. A 2027 seller of QSBS will therefore generally be selling pre-OBBB stock subject to the $10 million cap, and the indexed cap will become relevant in practice only for sales in 2028 and later.

Inflation Adjustment to the Aggregate Gross Assets Limitation

For taxable years beginning in 2027, the $75 million aggregate gross assets limitation is adjusted to $77.39 million.10 A corporation is a qualified small business only if its aggregate gross assets did not exceed the applicable limitation at any time on or after August 10, 1993, and before the issuance and do not exceed it immediately after the issuance, taking into account amounts received in the issuance.11 Aggregate gross assets means cash plus the aggregate adjusted basis of other property, except that contributed property is taken into account at its fair market value at the time of contribution.12 Members of a parent-subsidiary controlled group are treated as one corporation.13

Unlike the exclusion cap, the gross assets limitation is tested when stock is issued, so the 2027 figure applies immediately to stock issued in 2027. The following chart shows the applicable limitation:

Stock Issuance Aggregate Gross Assets Limit Stock issued on or before July 4, 2025 $50 million Stock issued after July 4, 2025, in taxable years beginning before 2027 $75 million Stock issued in taxable years beginning in 2027 (adjusted annually thereafter) $77.39 million

Corporations That Previously Exceeded $75 Million

The inflation provision states that, for taxable years beginning after 2026, the $75 million amounts in both the look back test and post-issuance test "shall each be increased."14 On the statutory text, a 2027 issuance is therefore tested against $77.39 million for the entire look-back period. A corporation whose aggregate gross assets exceeded $75 million in 2026, but never exceeded $77.39 million, appears able to issue QSBS in 2027. This reading has not been confirmed by the IRS, and no guidance addresses whether an earlier excess can be "outgrown" through indexing. Revenue Procedure 2026-35 does not resolve the question; it refers only to "the $75,000,000 amount referred to in the introductory clause in Section 1202(b)(4)."

This reading does not disturb the general rule that a corporation that has exceeded the applicable limitation cannot restore eligibility by later reducing its assets.15 A corporation whose assets ever exceeded the indexed limitation for the year of issuance remains ineligible to issue QSBS.

Example 2: Assume a calendar-year C corporation had $76 million of aggregate gross assets in 2026 and has never exceeded that amount. In 2026, it could not issue QSBS because its assets exceeded $75 million. In 2027, under the statutory reading described above, it may issue QSBS if its aggregate gross assets do not exceed $77.39 million immediately after the issuance. Its capacity to raise new cash in a qualifying issuance is therefore limited to $1.39 million ($77.39 million less $76 million).

Fiscal-year corporations should take particular care. Indexing applies to taxable years beginning after 2026, so a corporation whose taxable year began in 2026 is arguably still subject to the $75 million limitation for an issuance in early 2027.

What Has Not Changed

Revenue Procedure 2026-35 adjusts only the two dollar amounts. The qualified trade or business exclusions, 80 percent active business requirement, original issuance requirement, reorganization and pass-through rules and redemption limitations under Section 1202(c)(3) all remain in effect.16 Redemptions from the taxpayer or a related person within the four-year window beginning two years before issuance, and significant redemptions within the two-year window beginning one year before issuance, continue to present a serious trap that the expanded limits do not cure. (See Holland & Knight's previous alert, "Redemption Limitations Remain a Trap for the Unwary Despite Section 1202 Expansion," October 22, 2025.)

Planning Considerations

Track each block of stock by acquisition date, including tacked holding periods, because issuances before and after July 4, 2025, are governed by different caps, holding periods and gross assets limitations.

Model exits using the indexed cap for the expected year of sale and note that a taxpayer who exceeds the cap for an issuer does not benefit from later increases.

Corporations near the threshold should measure aggregate gross assets on a tax-basis, controlled-group-wide basis before each issuance, count the issuance proceeds and confirm the taxable year in which the issuance occurs.

Maintain contemporaneous records of aggregate gross assets. The taxpayer bears the burden of proving that the gross assets test was satisfied. 17

Confirm each year's indexed figures in the annual inflation-adjustment revenue procedure before relying on them.

Conclusion

The 2027 inflation adjustments modestly expand the Section 1202 per-issuer exclusion cap and aggregate gross assets limitation. For many growing corporations, the indexed gross assets limitation may matter sooner than the indexed exclusion cap. The benefits depend on precise dates and measurements, and the treatment of corporations that previously exceeded $75 million remains unconfirmed. Taxpayers should consult tax counsel before undertaking a stock issuance, redemption or disposition in reliance on the adjusted limits.

Footnotes

1. All references to "Section" in this alert refer to the Code, as amended, unless otherwise stated.

2. IRC Section 1202(b)(1) (as in effect before OBBB).

3. IRC Section 1202(d)(1) (as in effect before OBBB).

4. IRC Sections 1202(b)(4)(B), (b)(5), (d)(1).

5. Revenue Procedure 2026-35, § 3.42(1).

6. IRC Section 1202(b)(5)(A).

7. IRC Sections 1202(a)(6)(B); 1223.

8. IRC Section 1202(b)(5)(B).

9. IRC Section 1202(b)(4)(B).

10. Revenue Procedure 2026-35, Section 3.42(2). The indexing provision was enacted as a second paragraph (4) of Section 1202(b); the Joint Committee on Taxation has noted that a technical correction may be needed to redesignate it as Section 1202(d)(4).

11. IRC Section 1202(d)(1)(A), (B).

12. IRC Section 1202(d)(2).

13. IRC Section 1202(d)(3).

14. IRC Section 1202(b)(4) (the second paragraph so designated).

15. IRC Section 1202(d)(1)(A). Cf. Ju v. United States, 170 Fed. Cl. 266 (2024) (denying summary judgment where taxpayer could not establish the corporation's aggregate gross assets at the time of issuance although the corporation's aggregate gross assets met the gross assets limit in subsequent years).

16. IRC Sections 1202(c), (e).