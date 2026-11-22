Highlights

Texas Comptroller-Elect Sarah Eckhardt's election win over current Comptroller Don Huffines has not stopped Huffines' efforts to pursue his Taxpayer First Project, including significant changes to comptroller policy during the weeks he has left in office.

A few weeks after the election, Huffines' office filed with the Texas Secretary of State proposed changes to four regulations related to sales taxes and hotel taxes.

The proposals would, among other things, remove internet hosting, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and other "hosted technology services" from taxable data processing services and permit allocation of multistate software sales (Rule 3.308), remove streaming video services from taxable cable television services (Rule 3.313), confirm the full manufacturing exemption for oil and gas compressors and confirm an exemption for solar racking and tracker systems (Rule 3.300) and repeal and replace the hotel project rule (Rule 3.12).

Affected taxpayers should consider comment opportunities, prospective compliance changes and the effect on open audits and refund claims (although the comptroller's office has indicated that it intends for the changes to Rules 3.308 and 3.313 to be prospective only), as well as monitor any additional changes Comptroller-Elect Eckhardt's administration may make. The deadline to submit comments to the comptroller's office on the proposed rule changes is December 20, 2026.

A few weeks after the election, current Texas Comptroller Don Huffines' office filed with the Texas Secretary of State proposed changes to four regulations related to sales taxes and hotel taxes. The proposals would, among other things, 1) remove internet hosting, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing and other "hosted technology services" from taxable data processing and permit allocation of multistate software sales (Rule 3.308), 2) remove streaming video services from taxable cable television service (Rule 3.313), 3) confirm the full manufacturing exemption for oil and gas compressors and confirm an exemption for solar racking and tracker systems (Rule 3.300) and 4) repeal and replace the hotel project rule (Rule 3.12).

Internet Hosting, Cloud, AI and Other Hosted Technology Services Excluded from Taxable Data Processing Services (Rule 3.308)

The proposed amendments to Rule 3.308 (Computers – Hardware, Computer Programs, Services, and Sales) include several significant changes related to software and data processing services. The comptroller's office states that the agency's prior interpretation of data processing under Tax Code Section 151.0035 was "too expansive" because it taxed internet hosting, cloud computing and other technology offerings simply because they involved computers storing or manipulating data. Under the agency's current view, "[t]he legislature taxed a service performed on a customer's data. It did not tax technology."

Such changes are a reversal of prior comptroller policy that, over the years, expanded taxable data processing services to apply to new and various technology offerings. The changes are likely to be welcomed by many taxpayers but could also cause confusion if the comptroller's office does not also make conforming amendments to Rule 3.330 (Data Processing Services).

Key amendments include:

Narrower Data Processing Definition. The rule amendments narrow data processing service to a service in which the provider processes data supplied by the customer and returns that data to the customer in an organized and usable format such as a report, chart, graph, form or database. Storage or manipulation of data, standing alone, would not be taxable data processing, and neither would a customer's own use of a provider's software, platform or computing resources to process its own data.

The rule amendments narrow data processing service to a service in which the provider processes data supplied by the customer and returns that data to the customer in an organized and usable format such as a report, chart, graph, form or database. Storage or manipulation of data, standing alone, would not be taxable data processing, and neither would a customer's own use of a provider's software, platform or computing resources to process its own data. New "Hosted Technology Service" Classification. This classification includes access to computing resources or technological capability that the provider hosts and operates when no computer program is transferred to the customer. It expressly includes cloud computing, AI and quantum computing. A hosted technology service is taxable only if it is itself one of the taxable services otherwise enumerated under Tax Code Section 151.0101(a).

This classification includes access to computing resources or technological capability that the provider hosts and operates when no computer program is transferred to the customer. It expressly includes cloud computing, AI and quantum computing. A hosted technology service is taxable only if it is itself one of the taxable services otherwise enumerated under Tax Code Section 151.0101(a). Software Allocation Reversal. The current rule prohibits allocating to other states the sales price of software sold or used in Texas. The proposed amendments would reverse that position: When a customer is authorized to use a program in Texas and other jurisdictions, tax applies only to the extent of Texas use, determined by a reasonable method such as the proportion of users, seats or devices located in Texas, regardless of where copies are made, installed or accessed.

Streaming Services Would No Longer Be Taxable Cable Television Services (Rule 3.313)

Since 2014, Rule 3.313 (Cable Television Service and Bundled Cable Service) has included streaming video programming as a taxable cable television service. The amendments to the rule would reverse that position and clarify that a streaming service is not a taxable amusement service. In the preamble to the proposed rule amendment, the comptroller's office explains that the 2014 policy was justified as a way to streamline the collection of sales taxes without analyzing the statutory text and states that "[a]dministrative convenience is not a basis for reading a taxing statute more broadly than its words support."

Full Exemption Available for Oil and Gas Compressors; Solar Equipment Exempt (Rule 3.300)

In the past, the comptroller's office took the position that compressors that increase gas stream pressure to the level needed for processing or to enter a sales line were treated as exempt processing equipment. However, in more recent years, comptroller staff have asserted that some compressors also performed taxable transportation functions and required taxpayers to go through a settlement process in which the comptroller’s office sought to resolve disputes based on a percentage calculated from the mix, in the comptroller's view, of exempt and divergent taxable uses. Proposed amendments to Rule 3.300 (Manufacturing; Custom Manufacturing; Fabricating; Processing) would confirm that exempt compressors no longer require a divergent-use calculation and manufacturing operations for which equipment can qualify for exemption extend to the point when processed gas is pressurized to enter the sales line where the gas is transferred to the purchaser.

Proposed amendments to Rule 3.300 would also confirm that racking, mounting hardware and tracker systems used with solar panels to generate electricity for sale are exempt manufacturing equipment, reversing a comptroller policy described in a 2019 letter ruling.

Hotel Projects and Project Financing Zones Rule to Be Repealed and Replaced (Rule 3.12)

The comptroller's office has proposed repeal of current Rule 3.12 (Hotel Projects, Project Financing Zones and Qualified Hotel Projects) in its entirety and adoption of a new Rule 3.12 with "updated and reorganized content." Rule 3.12 describes sales and use tax and hotel tax rebates that certain hotel projects and convention center facility projects can receive and the comptroller's interpretations of qualifications for such rebates. The new rule would, among other things, clarify the process for obtaining such rebates, as well as provide additional guidance on which establishments related to a qualifying hotel or convention center facility can be included in rebate claims.

Next Steps

The proposed amendments do not yet change the rules. The comptroller's office must:

accept public comments timely submitted during the 30-day comment period (comments may be submitted to Robin Robinson, Associate Deputy Comptroller for Tax, via email or P.O. Box 13528, Austin, Texas 78711) finalize the rules after considering such public comments

The current rules remain in effect until final amendments are adopted. Affected taxpayers – including streaming providers, cable and satellite operators, cloud, software-as-a-service and AI providers, software vendors, oil and gas producers and midstream operators, solar developers, and municipalities and hotel developers – should: