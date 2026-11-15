The Reach Of State App Store Accountability Laws Expands In 2027

App developers will have significant new age verification obligations in 2027, as four new states join Texas in implementing the App Store Accountability Act (ASAA) and similar laws. Four states—California, Alabama, Louisiana, and Utah—have ASAA or similar laws that take effect in 2027, joining Texas, whose law took effect in 2026. These laws will affect any company that offers an app through a U.S. app store and impose affirmative obligations even if the app is not intended for children. Importantly, businesses with users in these states will now have knowledge when a user is a minor, which could trigger other federal and state privacy laws governing children’s and minors’ privacy.

App developers should take this opportunity to (i) confirm which laws apply to your apps, (ii) ensure your compliance protocols are in place, and (iii) review and implement the most recent APIs and guidance from app stores.

What the Laws Require

Although ASAA laws are not uniform among the states, the Texas, Alabama, Louisiana, and Utah laws are aligned on four key app developer obligations. California’s Digital Age Assurance Act follows a different model, described separately below. These key obligations are:

Age Verification

Developers must receive users’ age-category data from app stores and respond appropriately depending on the app’s age rating and/or features. The age categories are (i) under 13, (ii) 13 to 15, (iii) 16 to 17, and (iv) 18 or older. For example, if the developer decides that certain features of the app are only intended for 16 and older, those features should be disabled if the app receives an age-category signal that the user is 13-15.

Parental Consent

Before a minor (under 18) downloads an app (and in some states, makes an in-app purchase), the app store must obtain parental consent, and the developer must receive a parental-consent signal from the app store. Developers must also notify the app store of any “significant change” to the app that requires renewing parental consent.

Age Rating

Developers must assign age ratings to their apps (and in-app purchases in some states) and provide those ratings to the app stores. In some states, app developers must explain the elements that inform that rating.

Data Handling and Minimization

Developers must limit their use of age-category and parental consent data received from app stores solely for compliance purposes.

California’s Digital Age Assurance Act

California’s Digital Age Assurance Act follows a somewhat different structure from the other state ASAA laws. Under the California law, operating system providers (OSPs) must collect age information when an account is created and assign the user to one of four age categories as outlined above. The OSP then makes an age signal available to app developers through a real-time interface. App developers receive only the applicable age category, which the statute defines as nonpersonally identifiable data.

The California law requires app developers to:

Request the age signal when the app is downloaded and launched;

Treat the signal as the primary indicator of the user’s age unless the developer has internal clear and convincing information showing a different age;

Treat receipt of the signal as actual knowledge of the user’s age range; and

of the user’s age range; and Use the signal to comply with applicable law, request only the minimum information necessary, and refrain from sharing the signal with third parties for purposes the statute does not require.

Unlike the other ASAA laws, the California law does not require parental consent for downloads or purchases. But receipt of the age signal gives the app developer actual knowledge of the user’s age range, which may trigger obligations under the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and other privacy and online safety laws.

Next Steps

With Texas already in effect and four additional ASAA laws taking effect in 2027, app developers should ensure their apps can comply with these expanding compliance obligations. Key next steps include:

Confirm which laws apply. App developers should determine which laws apply by accounting for where users are located, the app’s distribution channels, and whether the app is preinstalled.

App developers should determine which laws apply by accounting for where users are located, the app’s distribution channels, and whether the app is preinstalled. Review and implement app store guidance and tools. App stores have released guidance to explain how they will communicate required signals to developers and receive information in return. Developers should confirm how the relevant APIs will be integrated within their apps and use available sandbox features to test whether required communications are being received and sent.

App stores have released guidance to explain how they will communicate required signals to developers and receive information in return. Developers should confirm how the relevant APIs will be integrated within their apps and use available sandbox features to test whether required communications are being received and sent. Set rules for responding to signals. Developers should establish how an app will respond to each age category, missing or conflicting signals, and the denial or revocation of parental consent.

Developers should establish how an app will respond to each age category, missing or conflicting signals, and the denial or revocation of parental consent. Review app content and features. Legal and product teams should audit existing apps and features to identify any features that should be restricted for minors (or certain categories of minors).

Legal and product teams should audit existing apps and features to identify any features that should be restricted for minors (or certain categories of minors). Assess related privacy obligations. Developers should limit age signals to permitted purposes and analyze whether receiving a certain age-category signal could trigger other laws (e.g., COPPA for under 13 signals or certain state privacy laws for under 16 signals). These laws may independently require parental or other express consent for certain data collection and processing, and could be enforced by significant penalties. Compliance with these laws is required in addition to compliance with the new state app store laws.

Developers should limit age signals to permitted purposes and analyze whether receiving a certain age-category signal could trigger other laws (e.g., COPPA for under 13 signals or certain state privacy laws for under 16 signals). These laws may independently require parental or other express consent for certain data collection and processing, and could be enforced by significant penalties. Compliance with these laws is required in addition to compliance with the new state app store laws. Create a process to identify significant changes that will alter compliance obligations. Internal workflows should identify material changes to privacy policies or terms of service, and new monetization features such as advertising or in-app purchases, that may require notice to an app store so parental consent can be refreshed.

Internal workflows should identify material changes to privacy policies or terms of service, and new monetization features such as advertising or in-app purchases, that may require notice to an app store so parental consent can be refreshed. Build compliance logging. Developers should maintain records showing that age gates and consent checks were completed successfully, without retaining underlying personal data in ways the laws restrict.

Conclusion

With the Texas law currently in effect and new laws coming online at the start of 2027, developers should ensure they have implemented applicable app store provider guidance and established compliance protocols.