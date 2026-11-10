Practical AI For CEOs 2026

Everyone sees the opportunity, but most organizations have yet to capture meaningful returns.

Across industries, those who are leading do a few things differently and apply the same discipline to their AI investments as they do to other programs. The prize is not simply lower cost. It's what becomes possible once the organization is rebuilt around AI: faster decisions, sharper capital allocation, new revenue, and competitive moves that weren't structurally possible before.

This playbook is a practical guide for using AI to drive transformative value for your business.

"AI is not fundamentally a technology challenge. It is an organizational transformation challenge enabled by technology. The companies that are pulling ahead are those transforming how they operate, compete, and grow. Of the top 10 companies in the Fortune 500 in 2000, only two remain in the top 10 today. The ones that fell away share a common trait: an inability to adapt their organizational models to new realities. AI is the next test of that adaptability." - Hoyoung Pak, Chief AI Officer

Source: Fortune 500, 2000 and 2026 rankings (fortune.com)

There is a measurable gap between those using AI and those getting value from it. Around 70% of firms say they now use AI, yet nearly nine in ten executives report it has made no difference to their productivity over the past three years.

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