Football’s Financial Shake-Up (Podcast)

A new era of football finance has begun.

In this episode, Ankura experts Ben Johnson and David Dearman join Jonny Gray to unpack one of the most significant regulatory shifts in English football, drawing on their experience advising on high-profile football accounting and financial matters.

From the strengths and shortcomings of Profit and Sustainability Rules to the opportunities, challenges, and potential disputes that could emerge under the new Squad Cost Ratio and Sustainability and Systemic Resilience frameworks, they explore how the changing rules will shape club strategy both on and off the pitch.

Tune in for expert insight into one of football’s biggest business stories.