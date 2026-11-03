Are Your Option Pricing Model Allocation Results In Line With Market Participants’ Expectations?

Core Idea:

The credit spread implied by an OPM allocation provides an important market-participant check on whether the model’s assumptions appropriately reflect the downside risk and required return of debt-like preferred stock and, consequently, whether value has been reasonably allocated between preferred and common equity.1

Why This Check Matters

In an option pricing model (OPM), assumptions such as time to liquidity and volatility drive how value is allocated across preferred and common equity. For preferred stock with a meaningful liquidation preference, a useful validation step is to evaluate the implied credit spread associated with the preferred stock’s downside protection. This helps assess whether the model’s output is consistent with the return a market participant would require for a subordinated, illiquid instrument, and for the company-specific risk exposure.

If the implied credit spread is materially lower than the return a market participant would require for a debt-like preferred instrument, the OPM may not adequately reflect the security’s downside risk. This concern is particularly relevant for early-stage and venture-backed companies, where future outcomes are highly uncertain, and capital structures are often layered. In these circumstances, preferred investors rely on liquidation preferences to protect invested capital, while conversion and participation rights preserve their ability to share in potential upside.

How the Issue Affects Common Stock

The reasonableness of the implied credit spread can directly affect the residual value allocated to common stock. A volatility or time to liquidity assumption that is too low makes the liquidation preference appear safer than it is, so the calibration assigns too much value to the preferred stock’s downside protection and correspondingly understates the value of the conversion and upside of the participation rights. This can result in an equity allocation in which the value of common stock appears inappropriately low relative to the economic rights and risk-sharing features embedded in the capital structure.

Where the model outcome appears inconsistent with market participant expectations, valuation professionals should reassess the selected assumptions. Depending on the facts and circumstances, this may involve revisiting the expected time to liquidity, increasing the volatility assumption, or considering a hybrid allocation framework that places partial weight on the common stock equivalent method and partial weight on the OPM method. In certain fact patterns, a debt-like preferred plus upside approach may also be relevant. This approach is analogous to the modeling of convertible notes, in which debt-like downside protection is evaluated alongside equity-linked upside potential.

Illustrative Application

Assume a venture-backed company completed an $8.0 million Series C financing at $4.00 per share. The company had previously raised $4.0 million in Series B financing at $2.00 per share and $1.0 million in Series A financing at $1.00 per share and has 5.0 million common shares outstanding. Each preferred stock class is convertible and non-participating, with each successive financing round senior to the preceding round. In the absence of recent common stock transactions, the Series C financing price is used to calibrate the company’s total equity value and estimate the value attributable to each class of equity.

Initially, the valuation specialist selected a five-year time to liquidity and 75% volatility, based on management’s expected investor holding period and size-adjusted market volatility. The analysis is prepared as of a June 30, 2026 valuation date, and the 4.15% risk-free rate is the five-year rate at that date, matched to the expected time to liquidity.

Results From OPM Allocation

The resulting preferred stock yield analysis indicated an implied credit spread of 7.49% for the Series C liquidation preference.

That result raises an important question: Would a market participant accept a 7.49% spread for a subordinated, illiquid, debt-like preferred security issued by a company with elevated business and financing risk? If not, the model may understate the economic risk borne by preferred investors and overstate expected recovery in adverse outcomes.

A More Supportable Outcome

In the same illustration, increasing the volatility assumption to 100% changes the allocation results, as shown in the table below:

The higher volatility assumption increases the implied credit spread for Series C to 15.22%. This result appears more consistent with the return a market participant would require given the company’s stage of development, financial risk profile, layered capital structure, limited liquidity, and the instrument’s subordinated position. Importantly, the revised assumption must be supportable on its own evidence, such as observed volatility for comparable companies or a documented change in the expected holding period. The implied credit spread is a reasonableness test of the allocation, not an input to be solved for; an assumption selected only to produce a targeted spread is not a supportable conclusion.

Practical Framework for Estimating Market Participants’ Required Return

A market participant’s required return for debt-like preferred stock should be developed using a credit-oriented framework. Relevant evidence may include venture debt, private credit, mezzanine debt, subordinated debt, high-yield debt, distressed debt, or structured preferred financings with similar risk characteristics. Where direct market evidence is limited, a synthetic credit rating approach may be used by comparing the company’s financial ratios with public companies that have rated debt and mapping the implied rating to observed credit spreads.

Key Takeaway

Given the complexity of valuing private VC/PE-backed companies with layered capital structures, back-solving directly to the latest financing round may not always provide a reasonable proxy for common stock value. Additional market-participant checks, such as the implied credit spread analysis, are therefore critical to assess whether the resulting allocation is supportable. Ultimately, Fair Market Value or Fair Value should also be assessed through a reasonableness lens: Does the final value make economic sense to market participants, or is it merely the byproduct of a complex modeling technique?

footnote

1. Based on valuation concepts discussed in the Working Draft of AICPA Stock Compensation Accounting and Valuation Guide, Valuation of Privately-Held-Company Equity Securities Issued as Compensation, released on December 18, 2025.