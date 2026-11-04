New York City's Affordable Housing Fast Track, Part 2

Highlights

New York City has moved its affordable housing fast-track framework into operation by identifying the 12 community districts where the Charter's Affordable Housing Fast Track will apply three in Brooklyn, two in Manhattan, five in Queens and two on Staten Island. In the 12 districts, a project large enough to need an environmental impact statement can use the fast track, with a City Planning Commission (CPC) vote of at least seven members as the final word.

Outside the 12 districts, the Expedited Land Use Review Procedure is already producing final CPC approvals, including one over a unanimous community board objection.

The existence of the Affordable Housing Appeals Board is already changing the playing field in negotiations with City Council on existing Uniform Land Use Review Procedure applications in the pipeline. The Board of Standards and Appeals path for affordable housing is ready, with room on the Board's calendar and one of the architects of the reforms as Chair, but it has not yet been used.

Owners and developers should assess filing dates, eligibility requirements and environmental review exemptions now, as the first applications will establish how these new procedures work in practice.

In July 2026, Holland & Knight's prior client alert described four components of the new affordable housing fast track approval ecosystem New York City built through the November 2025 Charter amendments:

A simplified path for zoning relief at the Board of Standards and Appeals (BSA) for Targeted Affordable Housing Projects (TAHP) The Expedited Land Use Review Procedure (ELURP), a streamlined alternative to the traditional Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) The Affordable Housing Appeals Board (AHAB) and new body that can review and overturn City Council decisions The Affordable Housing Fast Track (AHFT), a program designed to encourage affordable housing production in community districts that historically have produced comparatively little affordable housing

Much of it was still on paper. The 12 fast-track districts had not been named, and the rules that would govern ELURP and the AHAB were still out for comment. Three months later, the AHFT map is drawn, the ELURP and AHAB rules have been adopted and go into practice as of November 14, 2026, and there is a first glimpse of how projects are being handled considering these new procedures. This Holland & Knight alert breaks down each component.

The AHFT Districts Map Is Drawn

Charter Section 197-f(a) required the Department of City Planning (DCP) to post, no later than October 1, 2026, the 12 community districts that had "the lowest rate of affordable housing development" over the preceding five years, measured by "the total number of new affordable dwelling units" as a percentage of the district's housing units at the start of the cycle.

On October 1, 2026, DCP posted the following 12 districts:

Community District Neighborhoods Brooklyn 10 Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights Brooklyn 12 Borough Park, Kensington Brooklyn 18 Canarsie, Flatlands Manhattan 7 Upper West Side Manhattan 8 Upper East Side, Roosevelt Island Queens 4 Corona, Elmhurst Queens 5 Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village Queens 10 South Ozone Park, Howard Beach Queens 11 Auburndale, Bayside, Douglaston Queens 13 Queens Village, Bellerose, Rosedale Staten Island 2 Mid-Island Staten Island 3 South Shore

As expected, the map is mostly low-density neighborhoods in southern Brooklyn, eastern and southern Queens and Staten Island, plus the Upper East and Upper West Sides of Manhattan. These are the places where local opposition has historically carried the most weight at the City Council and where the fast track's removal of City Council review will be tested hardest.

The list has drawn objections from City Council members whose districts are included. Councilwoman Gale Brewer wants Manhattan 7 removed, arguing that the city's method ignores affordable units created through conversions. The City Planning Commission's (CPC) methodology rule in fact counts new affordable units created by converting nonresidential space or by enlargement (62 RCNY Section 13-02), though not units in existing residential buildings under preservation programs. Councilwoman Kayla Santosuosso says voters did not realize the measure would diminish her voice in rezonings, and Minority Leader of New York City Council David Carr says it removes local input. None of that changes the map. Under Section 197-f, the list stands until the next determination in 2031.

Notably, the rule measures production, not approvals. A unit counts only once it has both a building permit and start date, such as a recorded regulatory agreement. A district that approved affordable housing that was never built scores as low as one that approved none.

AHFT Eligibility and Findings

Within the AHFT District Map, Section 197-f(b) routes an application into ELURP instead of the ULURP if four conditions are met:

The property is in a listed district "on the date of the filing of such application."

The property is, or would be if the application is approved, subject to a zoning program requiring permanently affordable housing "equivalent to or exceeding the requirements under any mandatory inclusionary housing program."

The application is filed between January 1, 2027, and December 31, five years later.

DCP certifies the application by the end of that five-year cycle (or, for applications filed in its last two years, within two years of filing).

The filing date opens the window, and the certification date closes it. An application filed before January 1, 2027, does not qualify, even if it is certified afterward. One filed within the window still needs DCP certification by December 31, 2031, or, if filed in the cycle's last two years, within two years of filing.

Two important gates follow. DCP may not certify unless it confirms that "a primary purpose of such application is to facilitate additional housing and affordable housing," and the CPC must make a finding on the application's consistency with the city's fair housing plan and "the adequacy of existing transportation, sewer and other infrastructure." Infrastructure is ordinarily studied in environmental review, and where a project requires one, that analysis will be the natural support for the finding. But a project that qualifies for the new State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) exemption has no environmental review at all, and the finding still applies. For those projects, the application itself must supply the support. Either way, with the City Council out of the process, these findings are where opponents are likely to focus at the CPC hearing and in any Article 78 challenge.

Most importantly, size is no longer a limit. As noted in July 2026, ELURP is otherwise reserved for relatively modest rezonings. Section 197-e(l) excludes applications that require an environmental impact statement (EIS). That exclusion does not reach fast-track applications, which enter ELURP under a separate paragraph of Section 197-e(b). The only adjustment for larger projects requiring an EIS is time. The CPC gets 45 days, rather than 30 days, to act after community board and borough president review (Section 197-e(g)).

The upshot: In the 12 districts, a project large enough to need an EIS can use the fast track, with a CPC vote of at least seven members as the final word.

ELURP in Practice: Final at the CPC Over Unanimous Community Board Opposition

As noted in July 2026, outside the AHFT districts, ELURP is available for rezonings that increase maximum residential floor area by no more than 30 percent in districts with a standard residential height greater than 45 feet (i.e., medium- and high-density districts), or for any other designation, a district with a standard maximum residential floor area ratio of not more than 2.0 and standard residential building height of not more than 45 feet.

There are a few points underscored by the first rezoning application that went through ELURP for 189-10 Northern Boulevard in northeast Queens (C 250331 ZMQ), which was approved by the CPC on June 17, 2026.

First, an application does not have to produce housing to be eligible for ELURP. The application involved rezoning an area mapped R3-2 and R3X entirely to R3-2 and establishing a C2-4 commercial overlay over the rezoning area to facilitate a three-story building of about 14,900 square feet with ground-floor retail, office space and community facility space, and no housing. The Charter allows that under Section 197-e(b)(2), whether a zoning map change can use ELURP turns on the district designation, not the project: The area must already allow residential use, and the increase in residential capacity permitted by the application may not exceed the thresholds described above. In summary, nothing requires the applicant to build additional housing, and owners with properties that need zoning relief to facilitate non-residential projects should take note.

Second, the process is working as envisioned. Queens Community Board 11 recommended disapproval of the application 0-38-2, and the borough president recommended approval with conditions. Since this was an ELURP application, there was no City Council review. CPC approval of the application on June 17, 2026, was the last word despite almost unanimous Community Board opposition.

Notably, the application was filed in June 2025 before ELURP existed under Section 197-(e) of the City Charter, and it was approved before the ELURP rules go into place on November 14, 2026. The ELURP amendment took effect immediately after voters approved it in November 2025, and it excluded only ULURP applications already certified by then. This was not certified until March 2026, so it moved under ELURP. The procedure and its timelines are in the Charter itself; the CPC's implementing rules, effective later this year, fill in the details but were not a precondition.

AHAB Rules Settle Eligibility at Certification

The AHAB – the mayor, council speaker and affected borough president – may review a City Council disapproval or modification of an application that would "directly facilitate the development of affordable housing," including Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) mappings. The applicant must request review within five days of the City Council's action, or the Board may take up the action on its own vote. The Board then has 15 days to act, and if it does not, the City Council's decision stands.

The CPC has now adopted the rules that put AHAB into operation (new 62 RCNY Chapter 15), effective November 14, 2026. The final rules settle the timing question raised in comments on the proposed rules. DCP must "make a preliminary determination at the time of certification that an application is eligible for potential review by the Board." Applicants, community boards and City Council members will know from the start whether a City Council vote can be taken to the AHAB.

Outside the 12 AHFT districts, the AHAB is the backstop. Inside them, qualifying applications filed from January on will not reach the City Council at all.

BSA TAHP Process: Ready, With Room on the Calendar

Charter Section 666-a, implemented through the BSA's TAHP rules, lets the Board modify "any use, bulk or parking regulation" for affordable housing on five findings:

The building is owned in whole or in part by a company organized exclusively to develop housing for persons of low income. It is wholly in a district allowing residential use. In consultation with Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), it is consistent with HPD's affordable housing design and development standards and "could not be developed, preserved or converted without modifying" the regulations. It "will not alter the essential character of the neighborhood." The advantages to the community and city outweigh the hazards or disadvantages.

There is no showing of uniqueness or reasonable return as with a variance, but there is a necessity finding. Section 668(d-1) puts the Board on a clock: A hearing is needed within 30 days after community board review closes, and a decision is required within 30 days after that.

The Board has room for this work, and the reason matters. It issued 142 decisions in 2025, compared with 364 in 2019. Special permit grants fell from 109 to 21 over the same period, and 72 of the decisions from 2025 extended or amended earlier grants. That is zoning reform working as designed, not a Board in decline. The clearest example is the physical culture establishment special permit under former ZR Section 73-36, which for four decades required a BSA permit for every gym, spa and yoga studio and once produced 40 to 60 filings a year. The Citywide Health and Fitness text amendment, adopted in December 2021, made those uses as-of-right, and the filings stopped. City of Yes then widened the as-of-right envelope citywide. What left the calendar was largely process without real adjudication, and what remains is work that calls for a tribunal.

The dividend shows up in the clock. The median matter decided in 2025 moved from filing to decision in 215 days, down from 459 in 2023. Grant rates on decided matters have run between 96 percent and 99 percent since 2021, and the share of applications ending in withdrawal or dismissal fell from 34 percent to 6 percent. What files today is work built to be granted, and a Board with room on its calendar decides it quickly.

BSA's TAHP rules took effect June 17, 2026. On September 10, 2026, the City Council confirmed John Mangin as BSA Chair by a vote of 40–6–4. The appointment matters as much as the rules. Mangin was director of the Housing Division at the DCP, where he led the development of City of Yes for Housing Opportunity and helped develop MIH, and he served as director of policy and research for the 2025 Charter Revision Commission, which proposed the amendments that created the TAHP path. The Chair who will preside over the first Charter Section 666-a applications helped design the framework he will now apply.

Mangin's confirmation was not uncontested. At his nomination hearing, several City Council members questioned how much weight he would give community and City Council input, and one called the 2025 ballot measures "hostile" to the City Council's role in land use. Those concerns go to the heart of the new framework, but they do not change it. Under Charter Section 666-a, the City Council has no role: After community board review, the Board hears the application and its decision is final, subject only to court review. For applicants, that points to a board prepared to treat Charter Section 666-a as the production tool it was designed to be, not a variance by another name. For community boards and opponents, the hearing record at the BSA is now where the case must be made. Either way, the first decisions will set the working standard for what it means that a project "could not be developed, preserved or converted without modifying" the regulations.

The public BSA dataset ran through June 10, 2026 – a week before the TAHP rules took effect – so the first Charter Section 666-a applications are not yet visible.

How far Charter Section 666-a reaches remains open. The Charter speaks of "a building," but nothing prevents the Board from hearing a multibuilding or multi-lot project as a set of related applications. How it handles the first large project will determine how much affordable housing runs through the BSA rather than the CPC.

Environmental Review: Exemptions at One End, Fast Track at the Other

The New York SEQRA amendments took effect May 27, 2026, and apply to pending reviews unless a determination requiring an EIS had already been made. In New York City, a housing project of up to 250 units – or up to 500 units where the zoning district allows buildings taller than 45 feet or sets no height limit – is exempt from environmental review if it connects to existing water and sewer systems, sits on a previously disturbed site, is not in an exclusively industrial district and includes no more than 50,000 square feet of nonresidential space.

Read together with the fast track, the reforms cover both ends of the scale. Site-specific projects under the thresholds skip environmental review altogether. Projects large enough to need an EIS, which the Charter otherwise keeps out of ELURP, can still use it in the 12 AHFT districts, with 45 days at the CPC instead of 30 days.

What Owners Should Do Now

Sites in a Listed District, Not Yet Filed: Plan to file on or after January 1, 2027. Use the next three months for pre-application meetings, the affordable housing program and the infrastructure and fair housing record the CPC will need.

Plan to file on or after January 1, 2027. Use the next three months for pre-application meetings, the affordable housing program and the infrastructure and fair housing record the CPC will need. Everywhere Else: First, determine whether the project still needs relief under the current rules, because City of Yes changed many assumptions that applied before 2024. Next, evaluate the project under the ELURP envelope. If it is owned by a low-income housing company, evaluate under Charter Section 666-a. Only then, consider a variance or full ULURP rezoning if those options do not apply.

First, determine whether the project still needs relief under the current rules, because City of Yes changed many assumptions that applied before 2024. Next, evaluate the project under the ELURP envelope. If it is owned by a low-income housing company, evaluate under Charter Section 666-a. Only then, consider a variance or full ULURP rezoning if those options do not apply. Any Housing Project: Check the SEQRA exemption thresholds before scoping environmental review.

Conclusion

In July it was noted that New York City's direction was unmistakable: Affordable housing approvals that are faster, less political, more predictable and less expensive. With the AHFT drawn, the ELURP and AHAB rules in place, and a new BSA Chair poised to approve new TAHP applications that come before the Board, that direction now has an address, a process and the right players at the table to make it happen. The next tests come when the first fast-track applications are filed in the districts that have produced the least affordable housing in the city – and the CPC, not the City Council, has the final word on them – and the BSA begins processing new TAHP applications under Charter Section 666-a.

A Note on the Data

BSA figures are computed from NYC Open Data's BSA Applications Status dataset, pulled September 8, 2026 (filings through June 10, 2026, and decisions through July 27, 2026). The dataset records decided matters only. Grant rates are computed on decided matters, as grants divided by grants plus denials. Pipeline figures for the 12 districts come from DCP's Zoning Application Portal data published in July 2026.