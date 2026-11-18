Inthisarticle, theauthorsdiscussaconstructionmoratoriumonnewdatacenters enactedbyaTexascounty, thefederal lawsuit that followed,andthecounty’sdecisionto rescindthemoratoriumandtoadopt anewapproval process insteadof theblanket prohibition.

Asanti-datacentersentimentgrowsnation wide, thelegalstrategiesnecessarytoprotect project investmentsarecontinuallyevolving.A constructionmoratoriumonnewdatacenters enactedinHillCounty,Texas,wasemblematic of anationwidepublicbacklashagainst data center development.TheHillCountymorato riumsubsequentlybecame thesubject of a federal lawsuit filed intheU.S.DistrictCourt fortheWesternDistrictofTexas.Thereafter, in responsetothatsuit, thecountyrescindedthe moratorium,adoptinganewapprovalprocess insteadofablanketprohibition.Whilethenew requirementsmaystillbeonerousfordevelop ers, thecounty’srushtoamenditsmoratorium inthefaceof the lawsuitappears tovalidate thesuit’spremise that Texas counties lack broadauthority tohalt projectsaltogether. It alsosignals that regulatorscanactnimbly to sidestep legal challenges, all of which rein forcestheneedforanintegratedlegalstrategy.

THEHILLCOUNTYMORATORIUMAND THELARGERTRENDOFPUBLIC OPPOSITION

InearlyMay, bya3-2margin,HillCounty officialsenactedaoneyearmoratoriumon newdatacenterconstructioninunincorporated areas.Themeasurefollowedsignificantpublic oppositiontotherapidinfluxofproposeddata centerprojects.Residentsexpressedconcern about thepotential impacts onwater use, electricitydemand, infrastructure,andquality of life.TheHillCountymoratoriumispartofa broaderpatternoforganizedandofficial resis tancetodatacenterdevelopment. Inourprior coverage,weidentifiedseveralwaysthatpub licopposition ismanifesting itself, inTexas andnationally,asamajor risk factor fordata centerdevelopment.

THE INDUSTRY PUSHES BACK

The Hill County moratorium predictably faced legal challenges. The first significant challenge arrived in the form of a federal lawsuit by a company claiming its once valu able purchase rights to acquire 800 acres in Hill County were rendered valueless by the moratorium. The plaintiff is challenging the county’s authority to enact the measure and seeking compensation for an alleged taking in violation of the US Constitution, among other claims.

The suit is captioned RCM Hill LLC v. Hill County.1 The complaint asserts a multipronged constitutional and state-law challenge to the moratorium, combining:

federal and state declaratory judgment claims that the moratorium is ultra vi res and void, including parallel claims for prospective injunctive relief against the county and its officials; federal regulatory takings and inverse condemnation claims under the Fifth Amendment and Fourteenth Amend ment (via 42 U.S.C. § 1983), alleging that the moratorium effects both a per se taking and, alternatively, a Penn Central taking by eliminating economi cally viable use and destroying investment-backed expectations; a § 1983 due process claim (proce dural and substantive) premised on arbitrary, unauthorized government ac tion that allegedly alters property and entitlement rights without lawful author ity or adequate process; and parallel Texas constitutional claims including inverse condemnation under Article I, § 17, denial of due course of law and arbitrary and capricious gov ernment conduct under Article I, § 19, and impairment of contracts/ retroactivity under Article I, § 16, all tied to the alleged retroactive imposi tion of a new approval regime that frustrates pre-existing contractual and development rights.

The takings claims may garner the most at tention for their potential national application as a compensation mechanism for categorical data center prohibitions. However, in Texas specifically, whether a Texas county has the authority to impose such sweeping regulations is a central question. The complaint against Hill County alleges that Texas counties are creatures of statute with no inherent police power, and therefore, they may act only when authority is expressly granted or necessarily implied by statute or the state constitution— and no such authority exists for a data center (or any) development moratorium.

THE COUNTY ALTERS ITS APPROACH

In response to the lawsuit, Hill County has pivoted from an outright moratorium on data center development to a process-driven regu latory regime, rescinding the ban and replac ing it with a formal development checklist and major industrial development review frame work that compels developers to submit de tailed, project-specific disclosures regarding infrastructure, traffic, and resource impacts before proceeding. Rather than prohibiting projects, the county’s new approach functions as a front-end screening and information forcing mechanism that subjects large-scale industrial developments to heightened scrutiny, transparency requirements, and compliance obligations—effectively shifting from categori cal restriction to a structured review process that can influence project feasibility, timing, and cost without formally blocking development. Questions persist regarding whether the county has the authority to imple ment this new process and whether plaintiffs will continue their lawsuit in some amended form.

PRACTICAL TAKEAWAYS

Project participants, including developers, purchasers, investors, equipment suppliers, and contractors, need to anticipate prolonged risks from community opposition. Project participants should understand the benefits and risks of using litigation as a means of chal lenging local and state action that unduly restricts development and for potentially recouping investments.

Hill County’s shift illustrates that categorical prohibitions invite ultra vires and takings chal lenges, causing local governments to possibly pivot to process-driven regulatory layering— leveraging disclosure requirements, infrastruc ture reviews, and public transparency man dates to influence (and potentially slow or deter) development without formally banning it.

For project participants, the takeaway is straightforward: risk allocation must now ac count not only for outright regulatory bars, but also for incremental, information-based ap proval regimes that can alter project econom ics and timelines just as materially.

SPOTLIGHT ON FOREIGN EQUITY INVESTORS

Federal and state regimes now treat data centers—and the land they occupy—as critical infrastructure tied to sensitive data, energy grids, and strategic assets. Laws like Texas SB 17 illustrate this shift by regulating not just how land is used but who is allowed to own or finance it, aligning with federal frameworks like the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which scrutinize foreign invest ment in infrastructure for national security risks. Modern data center restrictions are as much about capital origin and geopolitical risk as traditional zoning or environmental concerns. As data center opposition evolves, expect more focus on the extent to which foreign participants could face restrictions.

Foreign stakeholders should also take care to investigate whether their investments qualify for investment treaty protections. Where ap plicable, investment treaties may offer stron ger protection than domestic law for compen sation for government interference in data center projects. Companies that operate in jurisdictions that have investment treaties with the United States should examine their deal structures to maximize treaty protections. Criti cally, once the dispute arises, it will be difficult to restructure an investment for the purpose of obtaining treaty protections. The key period for structuring investments for treaty protections is ideally prior to the investment being made but, in any case, before a dispute becomes reasonably foreseeable.

Footnote

1 RCM Hill LLC v. Hill County, No. 6:26-cv-00340 (W.D. Tex.).



Originally published by The Real Estate Finance Journal E Fall 2026 © Thomson Reuters.