Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 179 on July 13 as part of California’s 2026-27 budget package. The measure, which lists the Assembly Committee on Budget as author, is designed to reorganize how the state finances affordable housing, direct more financing capacity toward rental projects, lower development costs by prohibiting impact fees, and attach new conditions to state housing and homelessness funds.

Background

According to a press release issued by the Newsom administration on the date he signed the bill, AB 179 is the next phase of the state’s housing strategy, and its combined financing and impact fee changes could reduce affordable housing costs by an estimated $60,000 to $70,000 per unit on average. The new law also addresses sustainable community grants, disaster rebuilding, homelessness funding, residential care facilities, and clinic building standards. Because AB 179 is a budget trailer bill, it took effect immediately, although several provisions begin in 2027 or operate on later schedules.

A One Stop Financing Structure

A central feature of the bill is the consolidation of state housing finance decisions around the State’s newly created Housing Development and Finance Committee (HDFC). AB 179 codifies the committee created by the Governor’s 2025 reorganization plan, adds the State Treasurer, Controller, and specified nonvoting members to its executive committee, and requires annual supplemental reporting to legislative committees through April 2029.

Beginning January 1, 2027, and through the end of 2036, the California Debt Limit Allocation Committee (CDLAC) must devote at least 90 percent of the state’s annual tax-exempt private activity bond cap to qualified residential rental projects. The CDLAC may, by unanimous vote, lower that share to as low as 80% for one year. At least half of the rental project allocation must initially be reserved for projects awarded funding by the new HDFC. If lawmakers do not reauthorize that reservation by July 1, 2029, it falls to 40 percent, subject to an automatic increase back to 50 percent when an annual demand survey supports an increase.

For projects selected through the new process, the CDLAC and, when applicable, the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, must make ministerial allocations after receiving the application from the HDFC. The intended result is a single coordinated award process instead of overlapping substantive reviews by several state bodies. AB 179 also makes conforming changes to programs including the Multifamily Housing Program and the Joe Serna Jr Farmworker Housing Grant Program.

Development fees and state awards

Much of the public attention on the bill was focused on its provisions regarding development fees, also known as impact fees. Local governments rely on such fees to pay for parks, streets, and other public improvements required to accommodate growth, but these fees can add substantial project costs and negatively affect project feasibility. One local news report about the bill cited a Santa Rosa affordable senior housing developer who reported impact fees of roughly $40,000 to $60,000 per unit, and who said that rising costs limited the project’s planned expansion.

Despite the public focus on the bill’s effects on development fees, the new bill does not directly limit or ban such fees. Instead, the bill works by limiting the availability of state housing funds to projects that are subject to local fees which are not waived by the jurisdiction. For notices of funding opportunity issued after July 1, 2027, a state housing entity must reduce an award when a city or county is the lead applicant for a covered affordable multifamily project and the jurisdiction has not committed to waive development impact fees it otherwise would impose. The awarding entity must also consider quantifiable in-kind local contributions when scoring competitive funding for new affordable multifamily construction, to the extent feasible. The bill’s approach uses eligibility for state assistance to encourage local fee relief while leaving local fee authority otherwise in place.

Housing Climate and Rebuilding Programs

AB 179 divides administration of the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program for funding rounds initiated on or after July 1, 2026. The HDFC will oversee the housing allocation, with an emphasis on infill projects, while the Strategic Growth Council will manage the sustainable communities allocation for infrastructure, community improvements, greenhouse gas reduction, and land use goals. The bill sets cross program allocation targets and preserves a specified share of sustainable communities funding for protection of agricultural land facing conversion pressure.

The bill also creates a Disaster Rebuilding Assistance Program within the California Housing Finance Agency. Authorized tools include construction loan loss guarantees and interest rate buydowns for properties damaged or destroyed in a qualifying disaster. The Governor’s announcement described $100 million for the rebuilding initiative. AB 179 requires an early program evaluation and annual reporting beginning in 2028, and it requires advance information for the Department of Finance and legislative budget staff before more than $10 million is spent on an additional form of assistance.

Homelessness Funding with Conditions

The measure provides $900 million for the Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention program. Ninety-seven percent of these new funds are designated for large cities, counties, and continuums of care, with three percent available for tribes. The broader budget package also includes $500 million in enhanced state low-income housing tax credits and $200 million for the Multifamily Housing Program, according to the Governor’s office.

Release of the homelessness funds by the Housing and Community Development Department (HCD) depends on fiscal readiness, housing element compliance, and other requirements that vary by recipient. Covered cities and counties must maintain a prohousing designation, provide matching funds, and adopt encampment policies consistent with state guidance. The second disbursement also depends in part on improvement in at least half of a region’s system performance measures. HCD may reduce a future allocation when a grantee fails to meet a prior round spending deadline after technical assistance and an opportunity to correct, then redirect the unspent amount within the region or through a specified bonus process.

Conclusion and Implications

AB 179 changes the machinery of affordable housing finance rather than affecting the underlying economics of construction. Coordinated reviews and ministerial bond and tax credit allocations may reduce delay and uncertainty, while fee waivers may allow limited public subsidies to support more units. The effect will depend on implementation rules, demand for bonds and credits, local participation, construction costs, interest rates, and the capacity of state agencies to operate the new process.

This article was originally published in the October 2026 edition of the California Land Use Law & Policy Reporter. It is posted here on our website with the permission of California Land Use Law & Policy Reporter, Argent Communications Group, Argent & Schuster, Inc., and the author, Neal Parish. All rights remain with the original publisher.