Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Another Housing Cost Executive Order

Ballard Spahr LLP
Ballard Spahr LLP
Contributor
Ballard Spahr LLP

Ballard Spahr LLP

Ballard Spahr LLP, an AmLaw 100 law firm with 19 US offices, serves clients in more than 50...

View firm profile
Explore more from Ballard Spahr LLP

Facilitating the use of modern manufacturing methods in the production of manufactured and other factory-built housing eligible for federal housing programs.

United StatesReal Estate and Construction
Daniel McKenna
Daniel McKenna
John L. Culhane, Jr.
John L. Culhane, Jr.
Author LinkedIn connections

Recently President Trump issued another Executive Order addressing housing costs, along with a related fact sheet.

The Executive Order, entitled Decreasing Housing Costs for the American People, addresses:

  • The cancellation of private mortgage insurance on mortgage loans acquired in the future by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac (the “Enterprises”).
  • Facilitating the use of modern manufacturing methods in the production of manufactured and other factory-built housing eligible for federal housing programs.
  • Expanding the acceptance by the Enterprises of an automated title review or other title-risk assessment approved by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) in lieu of a lender’s title insurance policy on eligible refinance transactions.
  • The reduction of interest rates on certain single-family home loans made directly by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) under 42 U.S.C. 1490a(a)(1)(B) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) under 38 U.S.C. 3762(c)(1).

Mortgage Insurance Cancellation. Currently, for covered loans at the federal level the cancellation of private mortgage insurance is governed by the Homeowners Protection Act. Subject to certain requirements, the Act provides for the borrower requesting cancellation of the insurance when the principal balance of the loan is scheduled to reach, or actually reaches, 80% of the home’s value, and the automatic termination of the insurance when the principal balance of the loan is scheduled to reach 78% of the home’s value.

The Executive Order provides that if the FHFA Director determines that it is in the best interests of the Enterprises or FHFA, and the American public, the Director shall require that the Enterprises establish a pilot program, applicable only to mortgages made after the establishment of the pilot program, that periodically reviews single-family mortgage loans they own, guarantee, or securitize, using automated valuation models and other available data to assess current market value, to identify borrowers who appear to satisfy equity and other requirements for cancellation of private mortgage insurance.

The Executive Order also provides that the FHFA Director shall direct the Enterprises to require servicers, to the extent permitted by law and operationally feasible, to notify borrowers promptly when private mortgage insurance may be canceled under the pilot program, and to reduce or eliminate unnecessary documentation requests, appraisal costs, and other administrative barriers to cancellation.

Housing Production. The Executive Order establishes a Task Force on Manufactured Housing Innovation that is co-chaired by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and FHFA Director, or their designees, and includes the USDA Secretary, Secretary of Commerce, and VA Secretary, or their designees. The co-chairs may invite the heads of other executive departments and agencies to participate, as appropriate.

Within 180 days of the date of the Executive Order, the Task Force must submit to the President recommendations to facilitate the use of modern manufacturing methods in the production of manufactured and other factory-built housing eligible for federal housing programs, including actions to:

  • Promote specifications, certifications, inspections, and approvals across federal housing and housing-finance programs.
  • Establish reciprocal recognition among agencies of licenses, certifications, approvals, and inspections, where doing so would avoid unnecessary duplication.
  • Eliminate federal requirements and duplicative reviews that unnecessarily impede automation, modularization, standardized production, or other advanced manufacturing techniques, or that increase the time or cost of bringing homes to market.
  • Use federal financing, insurance, guarantee, purchasing, and other program authorities to encourage innovation and increased production of affordable manufactured and factory-built homes.
  • Promote competition among manufacturers and other market participants while maintaining appropriate standards for safety, quality, durability, and consumer protection.

Title Insurance. Currently, the Enterprises have a pilot program under which an automated title review process may be used in lieu of a lender’s title insurance policy with certain loans. Among other requirements and limitations, the program is available only with refinance loans that have a loan-to-value ratio of less than 80%.

The Executive Order provides that if the FHFA Director determines that it is in the best interests of the Enterprises or the FHFA, and the American public, and consistent with financial safety and soundness, the Director’s authorities as regulator and conservator, and applicable law, the Director shall require the Enterprises to expand the title acceptance pilot into an ongoing program, available nationwide through both Enterprises, under which an Enterprise may accept an automated title review or other title-risk assessment approved by the FHFA in lieu of a lender’s title insurance policy on eligible refinance transactions.

The Executive Order further provides that in expanding the program, the Director shall consider:

  • Extending eligibility to refinance transactions with loan-to-value ratios above the current 80% limit where title risk remains low.
  • Removing geographic limitations and certifying additional title-assessment providers to promote competition.
  • Waiving appraisals, income re-verification, and other documentation requirements for limited cash-out refinances that reduce the borrower’s monthly payment, where the Enterprise’s existing data support doing so.
  • Reducing or eliminating loan-level price adjustments and other Enterprise fees on such refinances.

Addressing the Executive Order, Mortgage Bankers Association President and CEO Bob Broeksmit stated “[o]ur lender members welcome these latest initiatives to reduce the costs of refinancing and expand innovative manufactured housing options for potential homebuyers. We also appreciate the EO’s acknowledgment of the need to balance consumer, taxpayer, and GSE interests and will work with the Federal Housing Finance Agency and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on a timely and thorough implementation.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

More For The Missing-Middle: SB 1116 Expands Starter Home Revitalization Act (SB 684/1123)

California's Starter Home Revitalization Act receives significant enhancements through Senate Bill 1116, expanding site eligibility criteria, limiting local zoning restrictions, and invalidating certain private deed covenants to accelerate small-lot residential subdivisions. The legislation introduces streamlined 60-day ministerial approvals while establishing new rules for lot size averaging, height restrictions, and concurrent permit processing that fundamentally reshape the pathway for starter home devel
United StatesReal Estate and Construction
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
Article

Residential Vacancy Tax Preempted By State Law

A California Court of Appeal has invalidated San Francisco's Empty Homes Tax, ruling that the Ellis Act—which protects property owners' right to exit the rental market—also shields them from being forced to enter it through vacancy taxation. This landmark decision raises critical questions about the viability of similar residential vacancy taxes that other California municipalities have enacted or are considering as housing policy tools.
United StatesReal Estate and Construction
Cox, Castle & Nicholson
Cox, Castle & Nicholson
Article

New York City Rent Freeze Faces Legal Challenge As Court Considers Landlords’ Claims

Landlords of rent stabilized buildings in New York City have filed a lawsuit challenging the rent freeze passed by the Rent Guidelines Board, questioning the Board's independence and data integrity. With operating costs rising 31% over five years while the Board voted 7-1 for a freeze affecting 1 million apartments, the case raises critical questions about the balance between tenant protection and landlord viability.
United StatesReal Estate and Construction
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Article

Understanding And Addressing Mechanic’s Liens On California Projects

Mechanic's liens pose significant challenges for property owners and developers in California construction projects, even when they have fulfilled their payment obligations. Understanding the strict procedural requirements, timing deadlines, and available remedies can help owners protect their projects from improper claims and efficiently resolve legitimate liens when they arise.
United StatesReal Estate and Construction
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
Article

Colorado’s New Mechanic’s Lien Law: Bigger Claims, Stronger Protections, And New Risks For Owners And Contractors

On April 6, 2026, the same day that the Colorado Supreme Court issued its decision in Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction Company, LLC v. Regional Rail Partners, Governor Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 26-074 into law. The legislation, which took effect on August 12, 2026, clarifies the amounts that may be included in mechanic’s liens and public construction payment claims, as well as the circumstances under which those claims may be considered excessive.
United StatesReal Estate and Construction
Higgins, Hopkins, McLain & Roswell, LLC
Higgins, Hopkins, McLain & Roswell, LLC
Article

Governor Newsom Signs Key Housing Bills Into Law

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed multiple state housing bills into law that will take effect January 1, 2027, introducing significant changes to housing development regulations across the state. These new laws establish streamlined ministerial approval processes for various housing types, from high-density transit hub projects in major cities to townhomes and factory-built housing, while also reforming ADU regulations, permit processing requirements, and density bonus provisions. Will these legis
United StatesReal Estate and Construction
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
Article

Texas Business Court Addresses Notice Requirements For Foreclosure Sales

The Texas Business Court examined whether foreclosure notices delivered via email and UPS next-day service satisfied contractual deed of trust provisions and Texas Property Code requirements that specified certified mail. The court also addressed whether notice sent to a designated agent constituted proper notice to the borrower when the borrower's name was omitted from the address line.
United StatesReal Estate and Construction
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

FinCEN Proposes To Designate Banque Misr UAE As A Primary Money Laundering Concern And Revoke Correspondent Banking Access

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network has proposed revoking Banque Misr UAE's correspondent banking access to U.S. financial institutions, designating it as a financial institution of primary money laundering concern. This action stems from Treasury's Operation Economic Outcast, which aims to sever financial channels Iran uses to evade sanctions and fund terrorist activities through shadow banking networks.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
Ballard Spahr LLP
Ballard Spahr LLP
Article

AI Learning Or AI Copying? Ninth Circuit Weighs In

The Ninth Circuit held that GitHub Copilot's AI-generated code did not violate DMCA's copyright management information (CMI) removal provisions, even when output resembled source code, because the system generated new works through probabilistic patterns rather than retrieving and stripping information from existing copies. This decision establishes a critical distinction between AI systems that learn and generate versus those that retrieve and reproduce, with significant implications for how courts evaluat
United StatesIntellectual Property
Ballard Spahr LLP
Ballard Spahr LLP
Article

Senate Banking Committee Advances Brian Johnson’s Nomination To Lead CFPB

The Senate Banking Committee has advanced Brian Johnson's nomination to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in a party-line vote, setting the stage for a full Senate confirmation. With the Senate's pre-election recess looming and Mark Paoletta currently serving as Acting Director, the timing of Johnson's potential confirmation could determine whether the CFPB has Senate-confirmed leadership before the November midterm elections.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Ballard Spahr LLP
Ballard Spahr LLP
Article

New York City’s Proposed POWER Act Would Create An Expansive Municipal Private Right Of Action For Unfair And Abusive Business Practices, Unfair Methods Of Competition, And Unlawful Acts

New York City's proposed POWER Act would create one of the most expansive municipal consumer-protection regimes in the country, introducing a sweeping private right of action that permits injured persons and nonprofit organizations to sue businesses for unfair, deceptive, abusive, or unlawful practices. The legislation has sparked intense debate between business groups warning of litigation exposure and consumer advocates arguing it fills critical enforcement gaps left by resource-constrained agencies. The
United StatesConsumer Protection
Ballard Spahr LLP
Ballard Spahr LLP
Article

Revised Draft Rules For The Colorado ADMT Act And Conversational AI Act Released

Colorado's Department of Law has released a revised draft of its Automated Decision-Making Technology and Conversational AI Service Rules, introducing significant changes to the state's AI regulatory framework. The updated rules address critical definitions around material influence and establish new standards for consumer rights, adverse outcomes, and reviewer qualifications. Organizations operating under the Colorado AI Act face important compliance considerations as the public hearing approaches.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Ballard Spahr LLP
Ballard Spahr LLP
Article

CSBS Releases Artificial Intelligence Supervisory Framework For State Examiners

The Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS) on September 16, 2026 released an Artificial Intelligence Supervisory Framework designed to help state financial examiners identify and understand how the bank and non-bank institutions they regulate are using artificial intelligence, assess the associated risks, and determine when a more in-depth review may be appropriate.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Ballard Spahr LLP
Ballard Spahr LLP
Article

California Website Tracking Litigation: What SB 690 And Variety Media Mean For Retailers

California lawmakers passed SB 690 to eliminate private lawsuits under CIPA's pen register provisions, while the Court of Appeal's tentative ruling in Variety Media extends CIPA's reach to internet communications but limits claims based solely on IP address collection. These developments create both opportunities and challenges for retailers navigating website tracking litigation, requiring careful evaluation of tracking practices, disclosures, and vendor relationships.
United StatesPrivacy
Ballard Spahr LLP
Ballard Spahr LLP