As communities evaluate proposed or potential large-scale commercial projects such as data centers, the political environment often calls for a “time out” if not an absolute ban on such operations. Seasoned local government officials and their legal counsel understand that a permanent or absolute ban on data centers would almost certainly be doomed to failure as an illegal exclusionary ban on a legal land use and, so, the focus has shifted to moratoria. For local governments, developers, and operators, the answer to this question has serious implications for the ability to get a project “off the ground” in a timely manner.

Sometimes a moratorium is on zoning, plan approval, and/or siting, sometimes it is on water supply or septic service, and less frequently, on electrical service. One thing most moratoria have in common is a stated goal of putting projects on hold while the adopting entity conducts an evaluation of how it wants to regulate such projects. We recently encountered a municipal corporate utility authority placing such a Moratorium on water and sewer service to data centers of various descriptions. This was done at the unanimous behest of the municipalities which created and govern this authority.

Laws differ from state to state and so, in addressing a moratorium, a developer must consider the nuances and differences of the applicable local and state laws – the following lays out many common arguments. At the moment, there is a paucity of case law but many questions, as described below.

1. Was the Moratorium Properly Adopted or Ultra Vires?

Was the entity adopting the Moratorium legally authorized to do so? Was a moratorium within their legally designated powers – either expressly or impliedly? Again, this likely varies state by state. Were all the required procedural safeguards followed? Was there proper notice, a proper quorum, and was the open meetings law of the state followed? If the Moratorium was adopted by resolution, was that proper? When a Moratorium is imposed on an ordinance-based permitting regime (think zoning ordinance), many courts have held that there is a doctrine of legislative equivalency and that an ordinance cannot be impacted by a “lesser” governmental action – such as a resolution.

Was the Moratorium permitted or prohibited by any local entity’s articles of incorporation or by law? 1 Some states expressly authorize local moratoria. 2 Others do not and, depending on the state’s law, it may be available under general police powers, or it may not. Different state courts interpret the breadth of this power differently. Is the Moratorium preempted by some state regulation?

A related argument is whether the Moratorium was adopted based on substantial evidence actually placed on the record. Administrative agencies’ decisions are based on the record that they have developed. When a municipal board—such as a Zoning Board of Appeals, Planning Commission, or City Council acting on a specific permit—makes a decision affecting specific parties, it is generally viewed as acting in a quasi-judicial capacity and a court will review these decisions to determine if they are supported by competent, material, and substantial evidence on the whole record. If a board denies a permit or grants a variance based purely on speculation, unsubstantiated neighbor complaints, or personal opinions without factual backing in the hearing transcript or submitted documents, a court can overturn the decision as arbitrary and capricious.

However, when a municipality passes ordinances, plans, or general zoning text amendments, it is acting in a legislative capacity. Those decisions generally receive much greater deference from the courts, and a challenger must typically prove that the decision was irrational, unconstitutional, or violated state statutory procedures (like failing to give proper public notice). Courts generally give greater deference to a municipal entity legislating and often accept any evidentiary record presented, no matter how weak.

2. Is the Moratorium Void for Vagueness or Overbreadth?

Like any other governmental action, an action adopting a Moratorium must not be vague or ambiguous. Was the entity adopting the Moratorium specific in what it was regulating or have they over-regulated and under-defined what they are trying to regulate? Sometimes local governments will define data centers so broadly as to include small server rooms in local businesses. Sometimes while trying to regulate large water-using data centers the Moratorium will sweep in data centers using more novel technologies or closed-loop systems that don’t use large volumes of water. Occasionally, the governmental body will not explain what the concern is that the Moratorium is intended to address or what steps the governmental body will take during the Moratorium. An uncharted area is what happens when a government lays out a set of tasks to be completed to evaluate more specific regulations and those tasks are not completed. Certainly, a Court will look long and hard at such a scenario as it would appear more like an attempt to use the Moratorium as a permanent ban.

3. Is the Moratorium’s Life Overly long?

Moratoria that last forever are far more likely to be viewed as an effort to dodge the ban on exclusionary zoning. In many states, a Moratorium that lasts for a short time (less than a year in many instances) while the governmental body can research and refine its regulations to permit and regulate data center siting or service will pass legal scrutiny. The longer the Moratorium is, or the more open-ended it is, will subject it to greater judicial scrutiny. Oftentimes, courts will impose a “reasonableness” standard for a Moratorium which generally seems to be 12 months but not longer.

4. Constitutional Challenges

If a Moratorium is imposed on a data center in development, that will certainly raise a concern regarding a variety of state and federal constitutional concerns, including: (a) a taking in violation of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments to the US Constitution and 42 USC 1983 as well as the state’s constitution; (b) deprivation of procedural and substantive due process rights under the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments to the US Constitution and 42 USC 1983 and the state constitutional counterparts; (c) violation of the dormant commerce clause of the US Constitution, Art I, Sect 8, Cl 3; (d) violation of due course of law and arbitrary and capricious governmental conduct under the state constitution; (e) impairment of contract under the state constitution; (f) improper retroactive law under the state constitution, if the Moratorium had some impact on existing projects; 3 (g) of particular note, if a data center can compare itself to any other industrial operation, it can argue that its disparate treatment by a Moratorium is a violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution.

What will be important for such cases is the level of investment in a project and the contracts entered into by the developer. The farther the developer has run from the starting line of due diligence and a purchase agreement, the stronger those Constitutional arguments become. There is a body of case law in some states holding that merely owning the land and obtaining a permit to develop is not sufficient to support a taking claim, but once investments have been made in physical development, that claim becomes viable. The key is showing vested rights that have been impaired. Again, different state courts view this differently. Given that data centers require a great deal of early investment in land control, engineering and utility agreement before on-site construction will begin, the law on when rights vest is a critical question and is not the same from state to state.

Conclusions and Takeaways

Returning to the municipal corporate utility authority imposing a Moratorium on water and sewer service to data centers, it could be subject to any or all of the above restrictions. One argument that should also be considered is that if the municipalities that formed and govern the authority could not adopt such a Moratorium then it is highly likely that the authority could not legally do so either because a municipality cannot delegate powers it does not have.

For data centers and other commercial projects, the better view is that working with local governments from the start is important but that when the issue becomes aggressively political, there are a suite of arguments against a moratorium that can be brought to bear in hopes of bringing cooler heads to the table to resolve these matters. Positioning one’s project for litigation is important and understanding the legal underpinnings of your state and municipal entities is critical.

Footnotes

1. For example, in the Minnesota case of Eagan Capital LLC v City of Eagan, Dakota County Case No. 19WS-CV-26-681, filed June 15, 2026, where the data center developer challenged a city moratorium on large electrical service arguing that the city had no legal authority to regulate electricity demand which was assigned to the State Public Utility Commission.

2. NH Rev Stat Ann 674.23; ORS 197.520; Minn Stat Ann 462.355 Subd 4.