Data Center Deep Dives: From Industrial Site To Data Center

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As demand for data center capacity accelerates, former manufacturing and industrial sites are increasingly being evaluated for redevelopment as data centers. While these properties may offer advantages such as access to power, existing infrastructure, and former industrial use, they also present unique environmental, regulatory, operational, and transactional challenges.

The firm hosted a moderated discussion examining how manufacturers and other stakeholders can evaluate redevelopment opportunities, assess power and infrastructure constraints, manage legacy risks, and structure successful transactions. Drawing on insights from real estate, environmental, energy, policy, and regulatory professionals, the session focused on the practical considerations that determine whether an industrial site is truly positioned for data center redevelopment.