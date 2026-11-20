Mr. Chang bought a waterfront home on Puget Sound in 2020. The property had a rock bulkhead. Before closing, Chang hired an inspector. The inspector examined the bulkhead but reported no problems. The seller LLC produced a Form 17 Seller Disclosure Statement. On that form, the seller answered “No” to questions about settling, sliding, fill dirt, and damage from beach movements or landslides. The seller later changed a few answers to “Don’t Know.”

Months later, in early 2021, Chang noticed erosion and sinkholes behind the bulkhead. Engineers eventually confirmed the problem: waves were piping soil out, and the area contained loose fill material unable to properly support the structure. A former tenant later described rocks shifting, sinkholes appearing, and someone (possibly connected to the seller) bringing in bags of fill and patching the area. A long-time neighbor had watched the bulkhead shift over time, and saw gaps open. Chang sued in late 2024 for various forms of misrepresentation and concealment.

The trial court granted the seller’s summary judgment motion, dismissing Chang’s case. The trial court said his tort claims were too late under the three-year statute of limitations because Chang saw the sinkholes in early 2021. But on October 19 this year, the Court of Appeals disagreed and sent the case back for trial. The key issue was the trial court’s misapplication of Washington’s Discovery Rule, which can toll (pause) the statute of limitations. The question was not simply when Chang saw sinkholes – it was when, with reasonable diligence, he should have discovered that the seller actually knew about the bulkhead problems. The seller produced no evidence on that point, so the Court of Appeals said the jury must decide it.

In short, the Court of Appeals refused to let seller time-bar buyer’s claims regarding seller’s actual knowledge of defects. When evidence suggests a seller knows more than the Form 17 revealed, buyers may still be able to pursue claims even when the statute of limitations has seemingly run. The case is a reminder that disclosure forms are not empty paperwork, and the Discovery Rule is alive and well. Crucially, lawyers must carefully and accurately interpret the Discovery Rule when attempting to toll the statute of limitations. In real estate transactions, courts will look closely at sellers’ actual knowledge, what they knew, when they knew it, and what they promised.

If you are buying or selling a home in Washington, the Form 17 Seller Disclosure Statement is one of the transaction’s most important documents. Getting Form 17 right helps avoid exactly the kind of fight Chang and his seller faced.