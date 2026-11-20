Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are being developed throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, with much of the legal attention focused on zoning approvals, permitting, interconnection, and safety requirements. Far less attention has been paid to what happens when these facilities reach the end of their operating lives. For developers and property owners entering into long-term agreements, however, that question deserves consideration well before construction begins.

Key Takeaways

To help avoid costly disputes long after the project begins operating, developers and landowners negotiating long-term BESS agreements should consider the following:

Define decommissioning obligations clearly. Identify the equipment to be removed, restoration requirements, and deadlines for completing the work.

Identify the equipment to be removed, restoration requirements, and deadlines for completing the work. Address financial responsibility. Establish appropriate financial assurances and procedures for reviewing estimated decommissioning costs.

Establish appropriate financial assurances and procedures for reviewing estimated decommissioning costs. Preserve flexibility for future operations. Consider how the project will handle equipment replacement, repowering, and lease extensions.

Consider how the project will handle equipment replacement, repowering, and lease extensions. Review applicable regulatory requirements. Ensure contractual provisions align with state and local approvals.

Ensure contractual provisions align with state and local approvals. Plan for unexpected project termination. Address abandonment, default, bankruptcy, and changes in project ownership.

This article is Part 6, the final installment of our Battery Storage Legal Roadmap Series. If you missed them, start with Part 1: Utility-Scale Battery Storage Projects: A Legal Roadmap for Developers, Property Owners and Other Stakeholders, Part 2: Before You Buy: Managing Real Estate and Permitting Risk for BESS Projects in New York and New Jersey, Part 3: BESS Interconnection: Managing Grid, Cost, and Schedule Risk, Part 4: BESS Project Agreements: Allocating Risk Among Developers, EPC Contractors, and Equipment Suppliers, and Part 5: BESS Safety and Emergency Response: Legal Issues for Developers and Property Owners. See all articles in the series here.

Many BESS projects are structured around an anticipated operating period of approximately 20 years, although actual project lifespans and contractual terms vary. What happens at the end of that period is less certain. Depending on equipment condition, technological advances, and prevailing market conditions, a developer may choose to extend operations, replace aging components, or dismantle the facility entirely. The economics of those decisions could look considerably different two decades from now.

While no agreement can anticipate every technological or regulatory development, developers and landowners can establish clear expectations regarding the future of the facility and the property on which it sits.

What Happens When a BESS Project Reaches the End of Its Operating Term?

A BESS agreement’s expiration does not necessarily mean the facility has reached the end of its useful life. Battery systems lose capacity over time, but the rate of degradation depends on operating conditions, maintenance, and other factors. Some components may need replacement well before the initial agreement expires, while others may remain operational beyond that date.

Developers may also find that repowering an existing facility makes more economic sense than constructing a new project. Replacing battery modules, upgrading electrical equipment, or incorporating newer technology could extend operations without requiring an entirely new development. Conversely, changes in electricity markets or the cost of replacement equipment may make continued operation financially impractical.

These possibilities raise important questions for the underlying property agreement. A developer may want the flexibility to extend the lease or upgrade the facility, while the landowner may expect to regain possession of the property when the initial term expires. If the agreement does not address these circumstances, the parties could find themselves negotiating from very different positions when the project reaches the end of its original term.

Defining Decommissioning Responsibilities

Decommissioning provisions should establish more than a general obligation to remove equipment when operations cease. They should identify the work required, the party responsible for completing it, and the condition in which the property must be left.

Depending on the facility, decommissioning may involve removing battery enclosures, inverters, transformers, foundations, fencing, and associated electrical infrastructure. Underground cables, access roads, drainage improvements, and other site modifications may require separate consideration. The parties should also determine whether restoration includes grading, soil remediation where necessary, or returning the property to a condition suitable for its intended future use. Because spent lithium-ion batteries are generally subject to hazardous or universal waste requirements, the agreement should also assign responsibility for their transport, recycling, or disposal.

Requiring a developer to restore the property to its “original condition” may seem straightforward, but that language can create uncertainty after 20 years of operation. Instead, the agreement should establish reasonable, measurable restoration standards and identify any improvements that may remain in place.

Timing is equally important. Developers and landowners should agree on when decommissioning obligations are triggered, how much time the responsible party has to complete the work, and what remedies are available if those obligations are not satisfied.

Financial Assurance: Who Pays to Remove the Facility?

Even where the developer accepts responsibility for decommissioning, the landowner must consider whether sufficient funds will be available when the time comes.

The cost of removing a BESS facility decades from now is difficult to predict. Labor expenses, transportation costs, environmental requirements, and recycling technologies will likely change over the project’s operating life. Developers may expect to recover some costs through the salvage value of batteries, electrical equipment, and other materials, but future market values cannot be guaranteed. For that reason, landowners should be cautious about allowing anticipated salvage value to reduce the amount of required financial security.

Financial assurance provisions can help address this uncertainty. Depending on the project’s size, financing structure, and applicable regulatory requirements, these arrangements may include:

Decommissioning bonds or letters of credit: Financial instruments that provide funds if the responsible party fails to complete the required work.

Financial instruments that provide funds if the responsible party fails to complete the required work. Escrow or reserve accounts: Funds set aside to cover anticipated removal and restoration expenses.

Funds set aside to cover anticipated removal and restoration expenses. Periodic cost assessments: Requirements to update decommissioning estimates to account for inflation, equipment changes, and current removal costs.

Requirements to update decommissioning estimates to account for inflation, equipment changes, and current removal costs. Parent company guarantees: Additional contractual protection when a special-purpose entity owns the project and has limited assets.

The amount of financial security matters as much as the form. An estimate prepared before construction may no longer reflect actual removal costs 15 or 20 years later. Agreements should therefore consider periodic reviews and adjustments to account for inflation, changes in equipment, and evolving regulatory requirements.

Developers must also consider how these obligations affect project financing. Excessive or poorly structured financial assurance requirements can impose high costs, particularly during the early years of operation. The objective should be to establish protections that are commercially reasonable while ensuring that the financial burden of decommissioning does not ultimately fall on the property owner.

State and Local Decommissioning Requirements

State and local regulations also influence decommissioning obligations, which vary by location and project characteristics.

In New York, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has developed a Battery Energy Storage System Guidebook that includes model regulatory resources addressing decommissioning. Municipalities may incorporate decommissioning requirements into local laws and project approvals, including provisions governing removal deadlines, site restoration, and financial security. Depending on the facility, separate state siting requirements may also apply.

In New Jersey, developers should review applicable municipal land use ordinances, approval conditions, and other regulatory requirements to determine whether a decommissioning plan or financial assurance is required. Local approvals may impose obligations that must be satisfied independently of the parties’ private contractual arrangements.

Pennsylvania projects likewise require careful review of municipal zoning and land development requirements, as well as any applicable state environmental obligations. The requirements imposed on one project may differ substantially from those applicable in another municipality or for another facility.

For developers operating across multiple jurisdictions, these differences can complicate the use of standardized project documents. Review decommissioning provisions alongside the applicable permits and approvals to ensure the developer’s contractual commitments align with its regulatory obligations.

Accounting for Repowering and Future Technology

A BESS facility constructed today may look considerably different from one developed 20 years from now. Improvements in battery chemistry, storage capacity, efficiency, and safety systems could make it attractive to replace equipment rather than retire an otherwise viable project.

Long-term agreements should account for that possibility. Developers may seek broad rights to maintain, replace, and upgrade equipment during the lease term. Landowners, however, may want approval rights over substantial changes that affect the facility’s footprint, operating characteristics, or impact on the surrounding property.

The agreement should distinguish ordinary maintenance and component replacement, including adding or replacing battery modules to maintain capacity (often called augmentation), from more extensive repowering. It should also address whether significant upgrades require additional approvals, revised financial assurances, or modifications to existing decommissioning plans.

Lease extensions deserve similar attention. If the developer wishes to continue operating beyond the original term, the parties should understand how extension rights are exercised and whether rent or other financial terms will change. Leaving those questions unresolved can create uncertainty for both the project’s future operations and the landowner’s long-term plans.

Addressing Abandonment, Default, and Changes in Ownership

Not every BESS project will operate for its anticipated lifespan. Equipment failures, declining revenues, regulatory changes, or financial difficulties may cause a facility to cease operations earlier than expected. A fire or other serious incident may also require decommissioning years ahead of schedule, so casualty and decommissioning provisions should be coordinated.

Landowners should therefore consider how the agreement addresses casualty, abandonment, or prolonged inactivity. A clearly defined trigger can help distinguish a facility that has permanently ceased operations from one that is temporarily offline for maintenance, repairs, or other legitimate reasons.

The agreement should also set notice requirements, cure periods, and deadlines for removing equipment. Where appropriate, landowners may seek the right to access financial security or arrange for removal if the responsible party fails to perform.

Changes in project ownership present another concern. BESS facilities are frequently developed through special-purpose entities and may be sold, refinanced, or transferred during their operating lives. The original developer may no longer own the project when decommissioning becomes necessary.

For that reason, agreements should address assignment rights, successor owners’ assumption of decommissioning obligations, and whether additional financial assurances are required after a transfer. These provisions are particularly important where the project-owning entity has limited assets or the landowner relies on guarantees from a financially stronger parent company.

Bankruptcy presents additional complications, particularly where removal obligations are unsecured, or the available financial assurances are inadequate. Although contractual protections cannot eliminate every risk, addressing these issues before construction can place the landowner in a stronger position if the project encounters financial difficulties.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should decommissioning obligations in a BESS agreement cover?

Decommissioning provisions should identify the work required, the party responsible for completing it, and the condition in which the property must be left. The parties should also agree on when decommissioning obligations are triggered, how much time the responsible party has to complete the work, and what remedies are available if those obligations are not satisfied.

How can a landowner make sure funds will be available to remove a BESS facility?

Through financial assurance provisions, which may include decommissioning bonds or letters of credit, escrow or reserve accounts, periodic cost assessments, and parent company guarantees. Because removal costs are difficult to predict decades in advance, agreements should include periodic reviews and adjustments, and landowners should be cautious about allowing anticipated salvage value to reduce the required financial security.

What happens to decommissioning obligations if the project is sold or the owner goes bankrupt?

Agreements should address assignment rights, successor owners’ assumption of decommissioning obligations, and whether additional financial assurances are required after a transfer. Bankruptcy adds complications when removal obligations are unsecured or financial assurances are inadequate, so addressing these issues before construction can put the landowner in a stronger position.

Planning Beyond the Initial Agreement

The long-term outlook for battery storage technology remains uncertain. Some facilities may operate well beyond their original contractual terms, while others may be replaced or retired as technology and market conditions change. What is certain is that decisions made during the initial development process will influence how those transitions are handled.

For developers, well-structured agreements can preserve the flexibility needed to maintain or repower a commercially viable facility. For landowners, clear decommissioning obligations and adequate financial protections can help ensure the property is not burdened by abandoned infrastructure or unexpected restoration expenses.

A 20-year agreement should not leave the parties wondering, in year 21, who is responsible for the equipment, who will pay to remove it, or when the property will be returned to the landowner.