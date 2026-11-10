Telemarketing Update: Federal, State, And International Developments

Telemarketing compliance is shifting on several fronts. While the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is changing how businesses may handle requests to stop calls and texts, Pennsylvania has amended its telemarketing law to cover more messaging formats and narrow the hours for covered outreach.

These developments affect different parts of the same campaign, from scheduling messages to processing opt-outs. The review extends further for businesses reaching consumers abroad, where changes such as France’s new prior-consent framework affect whether marketing calls may be made in the first place.

Federal Update: Consent Revocation and Pending Proposals

The FCC’s New Consent-Revocation Rules

Consumers who consent to receive robocalls or automated texts covered by the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) may later withdraw that consent. Under the FCC’s existing rules, consumers may do so through any reasonable method that clearly communicates a desire to stop receiving calls or texts. The FCC has modified these rules to give businesses making covered calls or sending covered texts more control over how they receive revocation requests.

Beginning November 25, 2026, businesses may designate one or more of the following methods as the exclusive means of withdrawing consent, provided they clearly and conspicuously disclose the designated methods on each call or in each text:

an automated, interactive voice or keypress-activated opt-out mechanism on a call;

a reply to an incoming text using a standardized opt-out keyword; and/or

a website or telephone number designated by the caller.

Note, however, while a business choosing reply-text opt-outs may identify one keyword in its disclosure, its system must still recognize all seven: “stop,” “quit,” “end,” “revoke,” “opt out,” “cancel,” and “unsubscribe.”

Without a qualifying designation, businesses must continue accepting revocations made by any reasonable means. All revocations must still be honored within a reasonable time, no later than ten business days after receipt. Separate mandatory opt-out mechanisms remain in place for covered prerecorded telemarketing calls and calls made under specified exemptions.

Choosing an exclusive opt-out method is optional, so the practical question is whether it would make requests easier to manage. Businesses considering that approach can compare the available methods with how consumers actually respond to their calls and texts. The choice should reflect what the business and its vendors can reliably support.

Pending Federal Proposals

The foregoing adopted amendments do not end the FCC’s review. A companion proposal considers shorter processing deadlines, two-way texting, and a one-step “revoke all” option. Initial comments are due November 25, 2026, and replies December 28, 2026; these are participation deadlines, not compliance dates.

Separately, the Stop Spam Calls Act, House bill H.R. 10610, introduced September 24, 2026, would restore a written-consent definition that included one-seller-at-a-time consent and a requirement that resulting communications relate logically and topically to the interaction in which consent was obtained. The bill remains in committee and has not been enacted.

Flexibility is the planning priority while these proposals remain under consideration. Vendor discussions can address whether calling and texting systems could accommodate faster suppression or broader opt-outs.

State Update: Pennsylvania’s Amended Telemarketing Requirements

Federal changes are only part of the picture, as state laws impose separate requirements. Pennsylvania’s amendments to expand its existing Telemarketer Registration Act (the Act) recently went into effect. The Act previously regulated telephone sales campaigns through registration, do-not-call protections, and restrictions on solicitation practices. The amendments build on that framework by expressly including texts, voicemails, and ringless voicemails within the covered “telephone solicitations.”

The amendments also narrow the permitted calling hours from 8:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m., and prohibit covered solicitations on Sundays. The Act retains exclusions for specified communications, including qualifying written-consent outreach and certain existing relationships.

Pennsylvania’s messaging coverage follows approaches found in other states, but its scheduling limits are stricter. Its daily window is narrower than the federal 8:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. rule and the 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. limits found in certain similar state telemarketing laws, including those in Florida, Oklahoma, and Maryland.

Campaign configuration is the starting point for sellers contacting Pennsylvania recipients. A national schedule built around federal hours will miss Pennsylvania’s narrower window and Sunday restriction. The practical check also extends beyond live-call settings to text campaigns and voicemails.

International Update: France Revises its Approach to Telemarketing Regulation

Telemarketing requirements are also changing internationally. France recently moved from an opt-out registry framework to a general prior-consent requirement for consumer telemarketing calls. Businesses must obtain consent before calling, subject to specified exceptions, including qualifying outreach related to an ongoing contract.

Consumers may withdraw consent, and separate scheduling restrictions also apply. Ordinary calling periods are weekdays, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.; calls on weekends and public holidays are generally prohibited.

Businesses calling French consumers should review whether their consent records and campaign schedules support the planned outreach.

Looking Ahead

Businesses updating existing calling and texting programs or developing new ones will need to account for requirements that differ across jurisdictions and may change further. Reviewing campaign settings and vendor processes can help businesses address the changes already adopted while preparing for further developments.