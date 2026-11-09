Neuro Wellness Spa Data Breach: What Information Was Exposed?

Neuro Wellness Spa, a mental health provider, has announced a data breach that may have exposed personal and health-related information belonging to certain individuals. The incident was first disclosed in an attorney general filing on October 9, 2026, and has been described as the result of a misconfiguration.

What Happened in the Neuro Wellness Spa Data Breach?

Neuro Wellness Spa provides mental health care, including TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation) treatment, through psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, and therapists. The incident was disclosed on October 9, 2026, in a filing with an attorney general.

According to a breach tracker’s summary of the disclosure, the incident was a misconfiguration, meaning information was left accessible because of a settings error rather than a targeted attack. The details of what happened have not been widely published. The date of the misconfiguration, how long the information was accessible, and whether anyone actually viewed or took it are not yet clear.

The number of people affected has not been publicly confirmed.

What Information Was Exposed?

According to the available reporting, the information potentially affected may have included:

Names

Dates of service

Provider names

Additional information that has not been fully described

The information involved may vary by individual, and not everyone had every data element exposed. Even without financial details, information tied to mental health care is highly sensitive. Names combined with dates of service and provider names can reveal that someone received behavioral health treatment, which is private information many people never intend to share. It can also be used in targeted phishing, scams, or attempts at embarrassment or extortion.

What Should You Do After the Neuro Wellness Spa Data Breach?

If you received a notice from Neuro Wellness Spa, or believe your information may have been affected, consider taking these steps:

Review your notice. Read any notice carefully, since it should describe what information of yours was involved, and keep a copy for your records.

Read any notice carefully, since it should describe what information of yours was involved, and keep a copy for your records. Enroll in any free services offered. If the notice includes credit monitoring or identity protection, sign up.

If the notice includes credit monitoring or identity protection, sign up. Review your medical and insurance statements. Look for services, claims, or providers you don’t recognize, which can be a sign of medical identity theft.

Look for services, claims, or providers you don’t recognize, which can be a sign of medical identity theft. Check your accounts and credit reports. You’re entitled to a free report each year from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

You’re entitled to a free report each year from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Consider a fraud alert or credit freeze. Both are free and make it harder for someone to open new accounts in your name.

Both are free and make it harder for someone to open new accounts in your name. Update your passwords. Change passwords on any patient portal or online account tied to your care, and on any account where you reused the same password.

Change passwords on any patient portal or online account tied to your care, and on any account where you reused the same password. Be cautious of unsolicited contact. Be wary of unexpected emails, texts, or calls that reference your treatment or provider and ask for personal or payment information.

Can You Take Legal Action After the Neuro Wellness Spa Data Breach?

If your personal information may have been exposed in the Neuro Wellness Spa data breach, you may have questions about your rights and potential legal options. Whether you can bring a claim depends on the circumstances of the incident and the harm you suffered.

Morgan & Morgan is investigating data breach incidents to help determine whether affected individuals may have legal options. See if you qualify for a case.