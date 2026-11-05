ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026
The Data Breach Brief: Week Of October 7th, 2026
Morgan & Morgan
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Multiple organizations across healthcare, financial services, and professional sectors have disclosed significant data breaches affecting thousands of individuals, with compromised information ranging...
The following data breaches have been announced this week—make sure you’re in the know.
If you received a data breach notice regarding any of the breaches listed below, act now and take Morgan & Morgan’s data breach quiz to see if you may be eligible for compensation.
TIAA
TIAA suffered a data breach discovered on September 8, 2026, when personal information was acquired without authorization. The compromised data may contain specific types of personal information, including:
- Names
- Social Security numbers
MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc.
MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc. suffered a data breach between October 18 and 30, 2025, when unauthorized activity affected certain systems within its environment. The compromised data may contain specific types of personal and health information, including:
- Names
- Addresses
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
- Medical information
- Health insurance information
Security Industry Specialists, Inc.
Security Industry Specialists, Inc. suffered a data breach on April 15, 2026, involving personal information maintained by the company. The compromised data may contain specific types of personal information, including:
- Social Security numbers
- Driver’s license information
- Financial account information
- Medical records
Platt, Miller & Jacobs, CPAs, LLP
Platt, Miller & Jacobs, CPAs, LLP suffered a data breach on March 10, 2026, when an unauthorized user gained access to an employee’s Microsoft Outlook email account and used it to send phishing emails. The compromised data may contain specific types of personal information, including:
- Social Security numbers
- Driver’s license information
- Financial account information
- Credit or debit card numbers
Buchalter, LLP
Buchalter, LLP suffered a data breach discovered on August 28, 2026, when a limited amount of data was acquired without authorization. The affected information included data belonging to certain Arrowhead Regional Medical Center patients, and the compromised data may contain specific types of personal information, including:
- Names
- Social Security numbers
- Medical records
Persona Dental
Persona Dental suffered a hacking or IT incident involving a network server that was reported to federal regulators on September 10, 2026. The breach affected approximately 3,386 individuals. The specific types of protected health information involved have not been publicly disclosed.
Alma Family Services
Alma Family Services suffered a hacking or IT incident involving a network server that was reported to federal regulators on September 10, 2026. The breach affected approximately 2,753 individuals. The specific types of protected health information involved have not been publicly disclosed.
If you or a loved one were affected by any of these data breaches, you may be entitled to compensation. Find out more in minutes with our online data breach quiz.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.