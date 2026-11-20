In the span of two weeks, CalPrivacy announced four enforcement actions against companies for alleged violations of the CCPA. One of them was a joint investigation with the Minnesota Attorney General, resulting in Minnesota's first enforcement action under its comprehensive privacy law.

All four cases involve ad tech and all four involve opt-outs. Each company was running fairly standard technology on its website, such as third-party pixels and cookies for targeted advertising.

The penalties range from roughly $1 million to nearly $3 million (one was reduced for inability to pay). The violations range from systemic failures to misconfigurations, and the systemic failures appear to be punished more severely. Cooperation also did not prevent enforcement. In two of the actions, the orders say the company cooperated with the investigation and took corrective action, but they both still paid seven-figure fines.

I’ve been trying to write about these cases for two weeks, but CalPrivacy keeps publishing new ones before I can finish. So I’m giving up and covering them all at once. Below are quick summaries of the cases followed by my key takeaways:

Quick Overview of the Cases

FedEx (announced November 10). Penalty: $2.975 million. CalPrivacy alleged that FedEx's privacy policy said it did not sell or share personal information, even though it ran third-party tracking technologies for targeted advertising. FedEx had no “Do Not Sell or Share” link, did not honor opt-out preference signals, and did not explain in its privacy policy how it processed them. Its privacy request form listed Do Not Sell as an option but then told consumers the form did not apply to trackers. The cookie preference center it pointed to did not address sales or sharing and did not stop all data flows.

Hertz (announced November 17). Penalty: $1.55 million. CalPrivacy alleged that Hertz, including its Dollar and Thrifty brands, failed for part of the relevant period to honor opt-out preference signals and to explain how it processed them. On Dollar and Thrifty, the cookie manager displayed advertising cookies as already toggled off. If a consumer closed the window with the “X” instead of clicking “Save Changes,” the settings reverted to allow advertising cookies.

Filson (announced November 17). Penalty: $217,987, reduced based on inability to pay. CalPrivacy alleged that Filson had no “Do Not Sell or Share” link, did not honor opt-out preference signals, and directed consumers to three methods for exercising their rights (phone, email, and a web link) that all failed. Filson must stop sharing with ad tech companies unless it certifies compliance.

Polaris (announced November 19). Penalty: $910,986 to California; $150,000 to Minnesota. CalPrivacy alleged that Polaris required consumers to verify their email before processing opt-out requests, that its “Decline All” button did not stop sharing, that some of its tracking technologies did not process opt-out preference signals, and that its privacy policy did not address those signals. The Minnesota Attorney General brought parallel claims under the Minnesota Consumer Data Privacy Act, including that Polaris could not produce an adequate data privacy and protection assessment upon request.

Key Takeaways

Minnesota Enforcement Is Here, and Regulators Are Working Together

The first big point isn't about California at all. Minnesota brought its own enforcement action under its state privacy law. Minnesota expressly states that the mandated cure period expired on January 31, 2026, and the Minnesota AG no longer has to send a warning letter before bringing an action.

The takeaway is Minnesota enforcement is here. And, as we’ve known for a while, regulators are working together. CalPrivacy and Minnesota are both members of the Consortium of Privacy Regulators, and both resolutions were expressly structured as a resolution of one joint investigation. CalPrivacy's Executive Director said these joint investigations “will only increase.” I believe him.

The Simple Violations Are the Expensive Ones

Each of these cases involved simple violations of the CCPA. In all four cases, the company failed to honor opt-out preference signals. In three of the cases, the company failed to explain in its privacy policy how it processed those signals. In one case, the company’s privacy policy told consumers to use a “Your Privacy Choices” link that didn't exist on the website. In another case, the company’s privacy policy said it did not sell or share personal information at all.

These are basic issues, and there have now been over a dozen cases involving ad tech and opt-outs. A mistake that seems minor can quickly become a big problem. Each sale or share after a consumer opts out can count as its own violation, which CalPrivacy said has a “compounding effect.” As these cases show, missing them costs roughly $1 million or more on top of the cost of the investigation and the compliance work that follows.

Don’t Assume Your Cookie Manager Works

In three of the cases, the company used a cookie manager to handle opt-outs and still faced enforcement. In each case, the cookie manager failed in a different way:

FedEx's cookie preference center didn't address sales or sharing at all, and toggling off cookies didn't stop all data from flowing to ad tech companies.

Polaris's “Decline All” button didn't stop sharing. CalPrivacy observed that clicking it actually fired an advertising pixel.

Hertz's cookie manager only saved a consumer's choices if they clicked “Save Changes.” If they clicked the “X” in the corner, the settings reverted to allow advertising cookies.

The Hertz issue is exactly what I tell clients to watch for. Many cookie managers come with a default layout that has an “X” at the top and “Save Changes” at the bottom. That layout is common, and CalPrivacy treated it as a dark pattern.

The takeaway is that a cookie manager configured the wrong way doesn’t help your compliance. It can hurt it. You also can't blame the vendor. CalPrivacy's Acting Deputy Director of Enforcement said companies “cannot ignore those choices or shift responsibility to others.” Don't rely on default configurations, and test that your cookie manager actually does what you think it does.

Every Opt-Out Method Has to Work, Not Just the Cookie Manager

Companies often get caught where they offer opt-outs that cover sales and sharing outside of tracking technologies. Three cases made a point of this:

Polaris handled opt-outs through a general individual rights request form, and after a consumer submitted it, Polaris required them to confirm their email before processing the request. Verification is not allowed for opt-outs.

Filson listed a toll-free number, an email address, and a web link for exercising privacy rights. None of them worked. The people answering the phone didn't help some consumers, some of the emails went unanswered, and the link led to a “Page Not Found” error.

FedEx had a form that listed Do Not Sell as an option, but then told consumers it didn't apply to trackers and sent them to the cookie preference center.

The takeaway is to look at every opt-out method you offer, not just the cookie manager. Each one has to work, cannot require verification, and the people staffing it need to know what to do.

Opt-Outs Have to Work Faster and Reach Further

Beyond the basics, these cases address two harder questions: when an opt-out has to take effect, and how far it has to reach.

Timing. The first big issue is timing. The opt-out has to take effect as soon as the signal is received, not on the next page load. Minnesota found that when a consumer turned on GPC while viewing a page, Polaris honored it on the next page load, but activity on the current page “continued to be processed in a manner that did not reflect the consumer's Opt-Out Request.” Minnesota treated that as a violation.

California is contemplating the same thing. On November 6, the CalPrivacy Board voted 5–0 to begin formal rulemaking on amendments to the opt-out preference signal regulations. One new example describes a retailer whose advertising cookies and pixels fire before its consent management platform checks for a GPC signal. According to the example, the consumer's opt-out is received “as soon as” their browser first requests the page, so firing tags first violates the requirement to comply “as soon as feasibly possible” (proposed § 7026(f)(3)(C)).

I think this is an aggressive reading. The regulations otherwise give businesses up to 15 business days to process an opt-out, and until now, the regulations haven't spelled out timing within a page load. CalPrivacy views these amendments as clarifying existing obligations, and with Minnesota applying the same standard, it's clear where regulators are headed. This will matter more soon. The California Opt Me Out Act, which takes effect in January 2027, requires browsers operating in California to offer opt-out preference signals, so expect GPC volume to grow.

Scope. The second issue is scope. The opt-out has to apply across device profiles, and if you receive an opt-out from a known consumer, it has to apply to their account. Polaris offered consumer accounts, and when it received an opt-out, it was required to apply it to any account or profile it could associate with the browser or device. It didn't. This is the same thing we've seen in the California AG's Disney and Lyft actions.

The proposed regulations reinforce this. They include a cookie syncing example, which I raised with the Board in my August presentation. Under that example, when a business receives a GPC signal, it must configure its website to prevent third parties from “initiating or performing cookie syncing” (proposed § 7025(c)(7)(F)). FedEx, Hertz, and Polaris all describe cookie syncing. Note that the burden here is on the website operator, not just the ad tech companies.

The takeaway is that complying with GPC isn't just about stopping your own tags. It's about stopping them before they fire, and following the consumer across their account, devices, and synced identifiers.

Server-Side Is Where Implementation Breaks

Filson has a useful discussion of the two ways websites send data to ad tech companies. Browser-based (or client-side) sharing is what most people picture: a pixel or tag loads in the consumer's browser and sends data from the browser directly to the ad tech company. Server-side sharing skips the browser. The website collects the data and sends it from its own servers to the ad tech company through a direct integration, such as a conversions API. The consumer never sees it, and neither does the cookie manager.

Filson did both. According to the order, for browser-based sharing, Filson had to stop cross-context behavioral advertising for that browser or device. For server-side sharing, Filson had to stop it for any consumer profile it could associate with that browser.

The order also explains how to comply on the server side. Paragraph 54 says Filson could either stop sending the data altogether or, where the vendor has agreed to service provider terms, send it with the vendor's restricted processing or limited data use flag. This point is important and often misunderstood. The same vendor can act as a service provider for some data and a third party for other data. The flag tells the vendor that it can only act as a service provider for that data, and cannot sell it, share it, or use it for its own purposes.

In practice, most companies' compliance efforts focus on the browser. A cookie manager can block client-side tags, but it may not reach a server-to-server integration on its own. Filson is now required to audit its opt-out signal processing on both the server side and the browser side every quarter.

The takeaway is to audit both sides. Confirm that an opt-out detected in the browser reaches your server-side integrations, and that your vendor contracts and flags are set up to work together.

Minnesota Is Already Enforcing Assessments. California Is Close Behind

The Minnesota action contains a standalone violation for failing to conduct and document a data privacy and protection assessment. To my knowledge, this is the first privacy action to charge the failure to conduct an assessment as its own violation.

California is not far behind. CCPA risk assessments have been required since January 1, 2026, with attestations due April 1, 2028. California AG actions have also started to incorporate the requirement into remediation efforts.

The takeaway is assessments are expected early in an investigation. If yours aren't done, they should be.

B2B Is Not a Safe Harbor

FedEx's order states that California privacy law applies “even when visits to FedEx's digital properties occur in a business-to-business context.” The takeaway is that the CCPA applies to B2B, especially where B2B mixes with consumer activity. If your website primarily serves businesses, you still need to assess the trackers on it and your CCPA obligations.

Data Brokers Keep Showing Up

Two of the cases specifically note that some of the ad tech data recipients are registered data brokers. This continues California's broader enforcement focus on data brokers.

Use the Remedies as a Compliance Checklist

The injunctive terms across these orders are remarkably consistent, and together they're a useful guide for building a compliance program. Here are key ones you should consider for your program: