The California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) is advancing proposed amendments to the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) regulations addressing opt-out preference signals (OOPS), including Global Privacy Control (GPC). According to the CPPA, the purpose of the proposal is to address inconsistencies with opt-out processes across industries and provide clarity on OOPS processes.

The CPPA noted, since 2020, enforcement actions by the agency and the Attorney General’s office demonstrate that many businesses fail to detect, honor, or properly implement opt-out preference signals in accordance with existing law. The proposal clarifies how businesses must process signals across websites, linked devices, and advertising technologies. It would also expand public reporting of consumer request metrics to businesses required to conduct a CCPA cybersecurity audit or risk assessment, even if they fall below the existing reporting threshold.

The CPPA Board voted to commence formal rulemaking at its November meeting. Although the amendments are not final and must next be subject to an initial 45-day public comment period, they signal greater scrutiny from U.S. privacy regulators on businesses’ opt-out processes. Below are the key changes and practical considerations for businesses.

Broader Consumer Request Metrics Reporting.

Currently, section 7102 requires businesses meeting a threshold involving the personal information of at least 10 million California consumers annually to compile and publicly disclose consumer request metrics. The proposal would expand that requirement to any business that is required to complete a CCPA cybersecurity audit or risk assessment, regardless of whether they meet the existing threshold.

The reporting obligation would extend beyond opt-out signals. Covered businesses would need to report:

Requests received, complied with in whole or in part, and denied across specified CCPA rights, including deletion, correction, access, sale/sharing opt-outs, sensitive information limitations, and certain automated decisionmaking technology (ADMT) rights.

Within sale/sharing opt-out requests received, the number of those requests that were submitted through an OOPS.

Median or mean response times for requests to delete, correct, know, opt out of sale/sharing, and limit.

Metrics would then be required to be published by July 1 for the preceding calendar year, either in the business’s privacy policy or on a linked webpage.

Recognizing Signals Before Advertising Technologies Activate.

As part of this proposed rulemaking, the proposed amendments add various examples of how OOPS should be implemented. A proposed example addresses websites that activate advertising cookies, pixels, or other technologies before their consent management platform or tag management system checks for GPC. If those technologies facilitate a sale or sharing of personal information, that sequencing would violate the requirement to honor an opt-out as soon as feasibly possible.

The CPPA explains that a business receives a GPC signal when the consumer’s browser first requests access to the website, even if the business’s consent management platform does not detect or process the signal until later. Businesses must therefore prevent covered technologies from activating before determining whether the signal is present. The existing 15 business day deadline to exercise such opt-out is not a general grace period when faster compliance is feasible.

This means businesses should take a deeper dive at how their consent management platforms and tag management systems are configured. GPCs should be read first. These tools must be coordinated so that scripts capable of selling or sharing personal information do not execute before the signal or other opt-out choice has been processed.

Extending Opt-Outs Across Linked Devices and Profiles.

The proposal clarifies that opt-outs must follow existing connections between browsers, devices, and pseudonymous profiles. For example, if a retailer uses fingerprinting or matching technologies to associate a laptop and phone with the same pseudonymous profile, a GPC received through the laptop must also stop the sale and sharing of personal information associated with the linked phone. The business need not know the consumer’s name or require an account login.

The proposal also includes a limitation: businesses would not need to extend a signal to unassociated devices or browsers or collect additional information merely to create those connections. The obligation follows the device links that the business already maintains.

Stopping Cookie Syncing After an Opt-Out.

Another proposed example addresses cookie syncing, which allows advertising companies to match identifiers and recognize consumers across browsers or devices. When a business permits third parties to conduct that activity through its website, an OOPS must prevent those parties from initiating or performing cookie syncing for cross-context behavioral advertising.

Recent Enforcement Reinforces the Focus on OOPS.

The proposal comes amid continued enforcement of existing opt-out requirements. As we previously discussed, regulators in California, Colorado, and Connecticut have coordinated enforcement efforts focused on whether businesses properly detect, process, and honor universal opt-out signals, underscoring the broader multistate focus on compliance with these requirements.

What Businesses Should Do Now.

Businesses should assess whether required CCPA audits or risk assessments would trigger public metrics reporting, confirm that the business can separately count OOPS, and test whether website and advertising configurations honor signals before covered disclosures occur. Reviews should also address linked device profiles and third-party cookie syncing.