California’s AB 1331 will, starting January 1, 2027, expressly limit workplace surveillance in employee bathrooms. The law covers private and public employers, including labor contractors and their client employers.

AB 1331 generally prohibits employers from using workplace surveillance tools to monitor employees in workplace bathrooms unless directed by court order. Employees generally may leave covered tools behind when entering a bathroom. Covered tools include systems, applications and devices collecting or facilitating collection of employee information through means other than direct human observation. Examples include audio and video surveillance, continuous incremental time-tracking tools and geolocation. Badges, wearables and location-enabled equipment may qualify when they collect covered employee information. Smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and automatic body-screening weapon detection systems are excluded.

AB 1331 builds on California Labor Code section 435’s restrictions on audio and video recording in restrooms, locker rooms and changing rooms by reaching other electronic monitoring in bathrooms. Other state and local laws providing equal or greater employee protection remain intact.

An employer is not in violation when an employee voluntarily brings a surveillance tool into a workplace bathroom. A separate exception covers tools that employer policy requires employees to carry on work premises for identification or safety, or that are needed to access locked or secured bathrooms. Those tools must neither detect nor record audio or video and must not have “physically embedded or attached artificial intelligence.”

Employers may check tools for the “one-time entry and exit” of bathrooms. The right to leave tools behind does not apply when federal or existing state law requires employees to remain available during meal or rest periods. Separate provisions preserve surveillance required by law or regulation. An exemption covers certain aircraft, national-security, military, space or defense development operations, but only where monitoring is reasonably necessary to meet federal statutory, regulatory or binding contractual requirements.

The California Labor Commissioner and public prosecutors may enforce AB 1331, with penalties up to $500 per violation. In those civil actions, the statute permits requests for temporary or preliminary injunctive relief, punitive damages, and reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs. Aggrieved employees may also pursue civil penalties through the Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA), subject to its requirements and limitations.

Putting it Into Practice. Employers should inventory devices that could collect bathroom data. Ask vendors what each device detects, records and processes, including embedded or attached artificial intelligence. Review identification, safety and access policies against the exceptions, and make employees’ right to leave devices behind workable in practice.