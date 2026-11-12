Stitch Connect Data Breach: What Information Was Exposed?

Stitch Connect, Inc. (“Stitch Connect”), a San Francisco-based online community for older adults, has announced a data breach that may have exposed sensitive personal and medical information belonging to certain individuals. The company began notifying affected individuals on October 16, 2026.

What Happened in the Stitch Connect Data Breach?

Stitch Connect is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and operates Stitch, an online social and companionship community for adults aged 50 and older. Members can browse profiles, join interest groups, and take part in local activities, events, and group travel.

The breach was reported to the Texas Attorney General on October 16, 2026, and the filing lists 4,062 people affected. That figure is reported as a count of Texas residents, so the total number of people affected across all states has not been publicly confirmed. Stitch Connect notified affected individuals by email.

The public filing does not say when the incident took place or when Stitch Connect discovered it. Details about how the breach happened have also not been disclosed.

What Information Was Exposed?

According to the filing, the information potentially affected may have included:

Names

Dates of birth

Medical information

The filing does not describe which specific medical details were involved. It also does not list Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, or financial account details among the affected categories.

The information involved may vary by individual, and not everyone had every data element exposed. Still, medical information combined with a name and date of birth is sensitive. It can be used for medical identity theft, targeted phishing, and scams, and members of an older-adult community may be especially at risk of those scams.

What Should You Do After the Stitch Connect Data Breach?

If you received a notice from Stitch Connect, or believe your information may have been affected, consider taking these steps:

Look for the notice. Stitch Connect notified people by email, so check your inbox and spam folder, and keep a copy of any notice you receive.

Stitch Connect notified people by email, so check your inbox and spam folder, and keep a copy of any notice you receive. Enroll in any free services offered. If the notice includes credit monitoring or identity protection, sign up.

If the notice includes credit monitoring or identity protection, sign up. Review your accounts and statements. Check your bank and card statements, as well as medical and insurance statements, for anything you don’t recognize.

Check your bank and card statements, as well as medical and insurance statements, for anything you don’t recognize. Check your credit reports. You’re entitled to a free report each year from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

You’re entitled to a free report each year from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Consider a fraud alert or credit freeze. Both are free and make it harder for someone to open new accounts in your name.

Both are free and make it harder for someone to open new accounts in your name. Update your passwords. Change your Stitch password, and the password on any other account where you reused it.

Change your Stitch password, and the password on any other account where you reused it. Be cautious of unsolicited contact. Be wary of unexpected emails, texts, or calls asking for personal, medical, or financial information, even if they seem to know details about you.

Can You Take Legal Action After the Stitch Connect Data Breach?

If your personal information may have been exposed in the Stitch Connect data breach, you may have questions about your rights and potential legal options. Whether you can bring a claim depends on the circumstances of the incident and the harm you suffered.