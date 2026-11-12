Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Stitch Connect Data Breach: What Information Was Exposed?

Morgan & Morgan
Morgan & Morgan
Contributor
Morgan & Morgan

Morgan & Morgan

With 100 years of successful trajectory, Morgan & Morgan is a full-service Panamanian law firm,...

View firm profile
Explore more from Morgan & Morgan

Stitch Connect, an online community for adults aged 50 and older, has disclosed a data breach potentially exposing names, dates of birth, and medical information of certain members. The company began notifying affected individuals in October 2026, though specific details about when the breach occurred and how it happened remain undisclosed.

United StatesPrivacy
Morgan & Morgan
Morgan & Morgan

Stitch Connect, Inc. (“Stitch Connect”), a San Francisco-based online community for older adults, has announced a data breach that may have exposed sensitive personal and medical information belonging to certain individuals. The company began notifying affected individuals on October 16, 2026.

What Happened in the Stitch Connect Data Breach?

Stitch Connect is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and operates Stitch, an online social and companionship community for adults aged 50 and older. Members can browse profiles, join interest groups, and take part in local activities, events, and group travel.

The breach was reported to the Texas Attorney General on October 16, 2026, and the filing lists 4,062 people affected. That figure is reported as a count of Texas residents, so the total number of people affected across all states has not been publicly confirmed. Stitch Connect notified affected individuals by email.

The public filing does not say when the incident took place or when Stitch Connect discovered it. Details about how the breach happened have also not been disclosed.

What Information Was Exposed?

According to the filing, the information potentially affected may have included:

  • Names
  • Dates of birth
  • Medical information

The filing does not describe which specific medical details were involved. It also does not list Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, or financial account details among the affected categories.

The information involved may vary by individual, and not everyone had every data element exposed. Still, medical information combined with a name and date of birth is sensitive. It can be used for medical identity theft, targeted phishing, and scams, and members of an older-adult community may be especially at risk of those scams.

What Should You Do After the Stitch Connect Data Breach?

If you received a notice from Stitch Connect, or believe your information may have been affected, consider taking these steps:

  • Look for the notice. Stitch Connect notified people by email, so check your inbox and spam folder, and keep a copy of any notice you receive.
  • Enroll in any free services offered. If the notice includes credit monitoring or identity protection, sign up.
  • Review your accounts and statements. Check your bank and card statements, as well as medical and insurance statements, for anything you don’t recognize.
  • Check your credit reports. You’re entitled to a free report each year from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.
  • Consider a fraud alert or credit freeze. Both are free and make it harder for someone to open new accounts in your name.
  • Update your passwords. Change your Stitch password, and the password on any other account where you reused it.
  • Be cautious of unsolicited contact. Be wary of unexpected emails, texts, or calls asking for personal, medical, or financial information, even if they seem to know details about you.

Can You Take Legal Action After the Stitch Connect Data Breach?

If your personal information may have been exposed in the Stitch Connect data breach, you may have questions about your rights and potential legal options. Whether you can bring a claim depends on the circumstances of the incident and the harm you suffered.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

SB 54 Is In Effect: What California’s New Packaging Law Means For Your Business

Although being challenged by an injunction filed on August 20, 2026, by a coalition of 17 states, California’s SB 54 Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act is now in effect, and companies that sell, distribute, import, or ship packaged products into California should be evaluating whether they have compliance obligations.
United StatesPrivacy
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Article

California's Fall 2026 Privacy Roundup: Expanded CCPA Deletion Rights And More

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed several significant privacy bills that will reshape how businesses handle consumer data, including expanded deletion rights under the CCPA, shortened data broker response cycles, and sweeping new insurance sector privacy requirements. While one landmark bill banning the sale of sensitive personal information was vetoed, the approved legislation requires companies to update their deletion workflows...
United StatesPrivacy
McDermott Will & Schulte
McDermott Will & Schulte
Article

Eleventh Circuit Developments: Decisions On Florida And Georgia Social Media/Minor Laws And New Alabama Law

Legal risk intensifies for companies offering online interactive features to minors across Georgia, Florida, and Alabama as the Eleventh Circuit vacates preliminary injunctions against state social media laws. With Florida's HB 3 and Georgia's SB 351 now enforceable and Alabama's HB 161 set to take effect January 1, 2027, businesses face divergent compliance requirements including age verification, parental consent mechanisms, and account deletion protocols.
United StatesPrivacy
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Article

California’s 2026 Legislative Session Wraps: A Wave Of Privacy And AI Bills Reaches The Governor, With Key Child Safety And AI Measures Signed Into Law

California's 2026 legislative session concluded with Governor Newsom signing several landmark privacy and AI bills into law, including comprehensive child safety measures, AI auditor oversight frameworks, and expanded data protection requirements. How will these new regulations reshape digital advertising, workplace AI deployment, and online platform obligations for businesses operating in California?
United StatesPrivacy
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Article

The Data Breach Brief: Week Of September 30th, 2026

Multiple organizations have recently disclosed significant data breaches affecting thousands of individuals, with compromised information ranging from basic contact details to highly sensitive medical records and financial data. The incidents span various sectors including healthcare, insurance, and professional services, raising questions about the scope of exposure and potential remedies for affected individuals.
United StatesPrivacy
Morgan & Morgan
Morgan & Morgan
Article

Can Sexual Harassment Happen Through Slack, Teams, Text Messages, Or Social Media In California?

California law recognizes that workplace sexual harassment extends beyond physical interactions to include digital communications through Slack, Teams, texts, social media, and other electronic platforms. Understanding how unwanted sexual messages, explicit content, and inappropriate digital conduct can create a hostile work environment is crucial for protecting employee rights, regardless of whether communications occur during work hours or through personal devices.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Morgan & Morgan
Morgan & Morgan
Article

How Do Life Insurance Appeals Work? What To Do After A Claim Denial

When a life insurance claim is denied, beneficiaries face a complex appeals process that can determine whether they receive the financial support their loved one intended. Understanding the specific reasons for denial, gathering the right evidence, and navigating strict deadlines—especially for employer-sponsored ERISA policies—can make the difference between a successful appeal and a permanent loss of benefits.
United StatesInsurance
Morgan & Morgan
Morgan & Morgan