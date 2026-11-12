JM Bullion Data Breach: What Information Was Exposed?

JM Bullion, Inc. (“JM Bullion”), a Dallas, Texas-based online retailer of precious metals, has announced a data breach that may have exposed personal information belonging to certain individuals. The company began an investigation into suspicious activity on or about April 14, 2026, and sent notices to affected individuals in October 2026.

What Happened in the JM Bullion Data Breach?

According to JM Bullion’s notice, the company began investigating suspicious activity that affected its network between April 12 and April 14, 2026. As part of the investigation, it reviewed the affected data to determine what it contained and who it related to.

JM Bullion said this review was complex and took time, and that it sent notice as soon as possible after the review concluded. The company determined that a limited number of individuals were affected. Its notice is dated October 13, 2026. It states that the notice was not delayed by law enforcement, and that JM Bullion is not aware of any attempted or actual identity theft or fraud connected to the incident.

The letter states that approximately 252 Rhode Island residents may be impacted. The total number of people affected nationwide has not been publicly confirmed.

What Should You Do After the JM Bullion Data Breach?

If you received a notice from JM Bullion, or believe your information may have been affected, consider taking these steps:

Enroll in the free credit monitoring. JM Bullion is offering complimentary Experian IdentityWorks to affected individuals. Use the activation code in your notice to enroll by January 29, 2027 , because the code won’t work after that date.

JM Bullion is offering complimentary Experian IdentityWorks to affected individuals. Use the activation code in your notice to enroll by , because the code won’t work after that date. Review your accounts. Check your bank and card statements for activity you don’t recognize.

Check your bank and card statements for activity you don’t recognize. Check your credit reports. You’re entitled to a free report each year from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

You’re entitled to a free report each year from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Consider a fraud alert or credit freeze. Both are free and make it harder for someone to open new accounts in your name.

Both are free and make it harder for someone to open new accounts in your name. Report suspected identity theft. If you think your information has been misused, report it to the FTC, law enforcement, and your state Attorney General.

Can You Take Legal Action After the JM Bullion Data Breach?

If your personal information may have been exposed in the JM Bullion data breach, you may have questions about your rights and potential legal options. Whether you can bring a claim depends on the circumstances of the incident and the harm you suffered.