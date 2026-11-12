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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Toyo Tires Data Breach: What Information Was Exposed?

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Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc. has disclosed a data breach potentially exposing Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, financial account information, and medical records of affected individuals. The company began notifying impacted persons in March 2026, though key details about the attack's scope and origin remain undisclosed. Affected individuals may have legal options depending on the circumstances and harm suffered.

United StatesPrivacy
Morgan & Morgan
Morgan & Morgan

Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc. (“Toyo Tires”), the North American subsidiary of Toyo Tire Corporation, has announced a data breach that may have exposed highly sensitive personal, financial, and medical information belonging to certain individuals. The company began notifying affected individuals on March 25, 2026.

What Happened in the Toyo Tires Data Breach?

Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. It is responsible for importing, manufacturing, and distributing Toyo and Nitto brand tires throughout the United States and Canada.

According to its notification, an unauthorized third party gained access to sensitive personal information during a data security incident. Toyo Tires began notifying affected individuals on March 25, 2026, and a notification letter was later filed with the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation. The breach was publicly reported in early April 2026.

No threat actor or ransomware group has been publicly linked to the incident. The date of the attack, how the unauthorized party got in, and the total number of people affected have not been publicly confirmed. Toyo Tires has said it is taking steps to strengthen its security.

What Information Was Exposed?

According to the available reporting, the information potentially affected may have included:

  • Names
  • Social Security numbers
  • Driver’s license numbers
  • Financial account information
  • Health insurance information
  • Medical information

The information involved may vary by individual, and not everyone had every data element exposed. Still, a combination of Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and financial account details is especially sensitive. It can be used for identity theft, financial fraud, and unauthorized account access, and exposed health information can be used for medical identity theft.

What Should You Do After the Toyo Tires Data Breach?

If you received a notice from Toyo Tires, or believe your information may have been affected, consider taking these steps:

  • Review your notice. Read it carefully, since it should describe what information of yours was involved, and keep a copy for your records.
  • Enroll in any free services offered. If the notice includes credit monitoring or identity protection, sign up.
  • Review your accounts and statements. Check your bank and card statements, as well as health insurance statements, for activity or claims you don’t recognize.
  • Check your credit reports. You’re entitled to a free report each year from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.
  • Consider a fraud alert or credit freeze. Both are free, and a freeze is especially worth considering when Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers may be exposed.
  • Update your passwords. Change passwords on your financial and online accounts, especially if you reuse them, and turn on multi-factor authentication where available.
  • Be cautious of unsolicited contact. Be wary of unexpected emails, texts, or calls asking for personal or financial information, including messages that claim to come from Toyo Tires.

Can You Take Legal Action After the Toyo Tires Data Breach?

If your personal information may have been exposed in the Toyo Tires data breach, you may have questions about your rights and potential legal options. Whether you can bring a claim depends on the circumstances of the incident and the harm you suffered.

Morgan & Morgan is investigating data breach incidents to help determine whether affected individuals may have legal options. See if you qualify for a case.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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