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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

BDG Law Group Data Breach: What Information Was Exposed?

Morgan & Morgan
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BDG Law Group experienced a network disruption in September 2025 that resulted in unauthorized access to sensitive personal information including Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, passport numbers, and medical records. The firm has established a dedicated call center and notified affected individuals, while Morgan & Morgan investigates potential legal options for those impacted by the breach.

United StatesPrivacy
Morgan & Morgan
Morgan & Morgan

BDG Law Group (“BDG”) has announced a data breach that may have exposed sensitive personal information belonging to certain individuals. The law firm discovered a network disruption on September 11, 2025, and launched an investigation into the incident.

What Happened in the BDG Law Group Data Breach?

According to BDG, an investigation with the assistance of cybersecurity specialists determined that an unauthorized actor acquired certain information. The firm then engaged third-party specialists to review the potentially affected data and determine what personal information was involved.

BDG notified affected individuals for whom it had contact information and later issued a public notice to help individuals with questions about the incident.

What Information Was Exposed?

The information potentially affected by the BDG Law Group data breach may have included:

  • Names
  • Driver’s license or state identification numbers
  • Passport numbers
  • Medical information
  • Social Security numbers

The information involved varied by individual, and not all data elements were affected for everyone. BDG stated that there was no evidence of the misuse or attempted misuse of potentially affected information.

What Should You Do After the BDG Law Group Data Breach?

Individuals who believe their information may have been affected should consider monitoring their financial accounts and credit reports, watching for suspicious communications, and taking steps to protect their personal information.

BDG established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. Individuals can call 1-800-405-6108, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time, excluding holidays.

Can You Take Legal Action After the BDG Law Group Data Breach?

If your personal information may have been exposed in the BDG Law Group data breach, you may have questions about your rights and potential legal options. Eligibility for a claim depends on the circumstances of the incident and the harm suffered.

Morgan & Morgan is investigating data breach incidents to help determine whether affected individuals may have legal options. See if you qualify for a case.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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