Let's Try This Again: FTC Begins Another Inquiry Into Personalized Pricing

Two years ago, we wrote about the FTC's investigation into what many then knew as “surveillance pricing”: the use of personal data and technology to charge different consumers different prices for the same products. The Commission had sent orders to eight intermediary companies, including Mastercard, JPMorgan Chase, Accenture, and McKinsey, seeking to understand the products and services that could enable their customers to personalize prices.

Now, the FTC is back for another round, this time with focus on brands, rather than middlemen. On October 28, the FTC issued Section 6(b) orders to nine companies across the airline, rideshare, delivery, and grocery industries seeking detailed information about their use of personal data to determine prices. This inquiry goes further, examining how rideshare and delivery companies allocate jobs and compensate workers.

What Does the FTC Want to Know?

The orders pop the hood on individualized decision-making, asking companies to

detail what data and tools inform pricing decisions, how those decisions are tested, modified, and overridden, and what consumers and workers are told about them.

As we've seen at the state level, “Pricing” here is defined more broadly than simply showing two consumers different sticker prices. It includes coupons, discounts, special offers, promotions, purchasing opportunities, bonuses, and deals. “Personal Information,” is similarly expansive, covering browsing and purchasing history, geolocation, reactions to advertising and offered prices, employment and income information, a consumer’s “willingness to pay,” and information inferred from these and other data points.

The FTC asks similar questions on the worker side, including how personal information affects compensation and which workers are shown particular jobs.

What Does This Tell Us About Enforcement?

The 2024 inquiry was framed as pure fact-finding, but this one arrives in a more developed enforcement landscape. In August, the Commission proposed an Enforcement Policy Statement identifying circumstances in which personalized pricing practices could violate Section 5 of the FTC Act, including when a business fails to disclose that a price has been personalized or obscures the data used to personalize it.

A few months later, the FTC is asking industry to show its work: what data goes into pricing decisions, how those decisions are made, and what consumers are told about them. The policy statement tells us what the FTC thinks may be problematic; the 6(b) study may help the FTC figure out who is actually doing it and how.