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ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Let's Try This Again: FTC Begins Another Inquiry Into Personalized Pricing

Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
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Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC

Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC

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The Federal Trade Commission has launched a new investigation into personalized pricing practices, issuing orders to nine major companies across multiple industries to examine how they use personal data to set prices and compensate workers. This inquiry builds on the FTC's earlier surveillance pricing investigation but shifts focus from intermediary companies to the brands themselves, while expanding scrutiny to include worker compensation algorithms in the gig economy.

United StatesPrivacy
Andrew Folks
Andrew Folks
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Two years ago, we wrote about the FTC's investigation into what many then knew as “surveillance pricing”: the use of personal data and technology to charge different consumers different prices for the same products. The Commission had sent orders to eight intermediary companies, including Mastercard, JPMorgan Chase, Accenture, and McKinsey, seeking to understand the products and services that could enable their customers to personalize prices.

Now, the FTC is back for another round, this time with focus on brands, rather than middlemen. On October 28, the FTC issued Section 6(b) orders to nine companies across the airline, rideshare, delivery, and grocery industries seeking detailed information about their use of personal data to determine prices. This inquiry goes further, examining how rideshare and delivery companies allocate jobs and compensate workers. 

What Does the FTC Want to Know?

The orders pop the hood on individualized decision-making, asking companies to 
detail what data and tools inform pricing decisions, how those decisions are tested, modified, and overridden, and what consumers and workers are told about them.

As we've seen at the state level, “Pricing” here is defined more broadly than simply showing two consumers different sticker prices. It includes coupons, discounts, special offers, promotions, purchasing opportunities, bonuses, and deals. “Personal Information,” is similarly expansive, covering browsing and purchasing history, geolocation, reactions to advertising and offered prices, employment and income information, a consumer’s “willingness to pay,” and information inferred from these and other data points.

The FTC asks similar questions on the worker side, including how personal information affects compensation and which workers are shown particular jobs. 

What Does This Tell Us About Enforcement?

The 2024 inquiry was framed as pure fact-finding, but this one arrives in a more developed enforcement landscape. In August, the Commission proposed an Enforcement Policy Statement identifying circumstances in which personalized pricing practices could violate Section 5 of the FTC Act, including when a business fails to disclose that a price has been personalized or obscures the data used to personalize it. 

A few months later, the FTC is asking industry to show its work: what data goes into pricing decisions, how those decisions are made, and what consumers are told about them. The policy statement tells us what the FTC thinks may be problematic; the 6(b) study may help the FTC figure out who is actually doing it and how.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.

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